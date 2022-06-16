Compared to many other car shipping providers, ShipLux offers a vast array of options for moving a vehicle from one place to another. But would your money be better spent with a rival car shipper? In this review, we take an in-depth look at ShipLux services, costs, and customer reviews to help you decide if this shipping broker is your best choice.
ShipLux Review
Taking all factors into account, we gave ShipLux 3.9 out of 5.0 stars.
|Motor1 Rating
|3.9
|Reputation
|3.5
|Cost
|3.8
|Services
|4.6
|Customer Experience
|3.8
ShipLux Customer Reviews
Because ShipLux is such a relatively young company, it has few customer reviews. It’s not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but the organization does give ShipLux an A- rating.
ShipLux BBB
ShipLux only has 13 reviews on the BBB website, yielding an average rating of 3.8 out of 5.0.
Positive ShipLux Reviews
Customers who review ShipLux positively tend to praise the company for its helpful agents and accommodating shipping options.
“I would highly recommend them for your shipping needs. I was in contact with them throughout the entire process and was never left in the dark. My motorcycle was shipped in an enclosed trailer and arrived in perfect condition.”
– Denise J. via BBB
“I shipped my three classic cars with ShipLux from Canada to Florida. Everything went perfect and stress-free. I give them an A+ and will most definitely use them again.”
– Denise Z. via BBB
ShipLux Complaints
Not every customer is satisfied with their ShipLux shipping experience. Negative experiences sometimes involve mix-ups with car carriers.
“Shipped [a] Porsche race car from Florida to Utah and agreed to a small three-car enclosed vehicle. Vehicle arrived in an open transport multi-car filthy and with no sensible way to unload it safely. Paid additional fee to another company to unload and detail.”
– Phil via BBB
“They had a tow truck company land in my yard without notice they were coming and were over a month late. The car was supposed to be delivered on September 15. They didn’t show up until October 18, unannounced.”
– RJ via BBB
Is ShipLux Legit?
Founded: 2018
Headquarters: Miami
Service area: The United States and international destinations
ShipLux is an auto transport broker established in Miami in 2018. The company specializes in shipping luxury cars, promising what it calls “white glove service” for every transport. Beyond high-end car shipping, the company offers transport services for a wide range of vehicles, including motorcycles and RVs.
ShipLux also offers shipping services all across North America, including Hawaii, Alaska, and across the border to Canada. The company accommodates international transport as well, promising it can ship a vehicle between any two countries.
ShipLux Pros And Cons
ShipLux Cost
Because ShipLux is a car shipping broker, it doesn’t publish rates on its website. You’ll need to use its quote tool to request a car shipping quote online. ShipLux partners with trucking companies as carriers to provide customers with quotes. ShipLux estimates that the average cost of enclosed car shipping is around $1 per mile, or $1,500 cross-country.
We reached out to ShipLux for shipping quotes but didn’t receive a reply. To give you a general idea of auto shipping costs, here are the national averages for shipping. All apply to a 2018 Toyota RAV4:
|Shipping Distance
|Type of Transport
|National Average Cost
|Chicago to Kansas City
|Open transport
|$1,056
|Los Angeles to Houston
|Open transport
|$1,645
|Los Angeles to Houston
|Enclosed transport
|$704
|New York City to San Francisco
|Open transport
|$1,541
What Affects Car Shipping Costs?
Many factors go into determining the cost of shipping your vehicle, including:
- Vehicle size and weight
- Vehicle condition and operability
- Cost of fuel
- Type of vehicle transportation, whether open or enclosed
- Shipping distance
- Pickup and destination locations
- Season (summer and January tend to be more expensive)
ShipLux requires you to pay a deposit at the time of booking. You’ll pay the remaining balance when your car arrives.
ShipLux Auto Shipping Services
ShipLux takes pride in offering a wide variety of shipping services. Although the company specializes in luxury car shipping in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, its website says it can ship any car anywhere – even internationally.
Here are the shipping options you have with ShipLux:
- International shipping: According to the company’s website, you can move your car to and from any country in the world.
- Alternative vehicle shipping: ShipLux can transport other types of vehicles besides cars, including golf carts, RVs, and motorcycles.
- Open shipping: Using an open car carrier is the cheaper way to ship your car, but it leaves your vehicle exposed to the elements.
- Enclosed shipping: Shipping your car in an enclosed trailer is more expensive than open shipping, but it keeps your vehicle protected from road debris and weather events.
- Exotic and classic car shipping: ShipLux offers extra care service for shipping rare and vintage vehicles, usually at an additional cost.
- Door-to-door shipping: ShipLux doesn’t offer terminal-to-terminal shipping. Instead, it only has the more expensive option of door-to-door transport.
Driveaway Service
An uncommon option ShipLux offers is driveaway service. Most auto shipping carriers make stops along their routes, picking up and delivering different vehicles. But as part of ShipLux’s “White Glove” service promise, its driveaway shipping option provides one driver dedicated to taking your car – and only your car – from pickup location to delivery destination.
Proprietary Communication System
ShipLux has its own communication service, allowing you to contact the driver assigned to your shipment directly. ShipLux says the service has 24/365 availability, ensuring you can get updates at any moment.
ShipLux Auto Shipping Process
If you’re wondering how to ship a car with ShipLux, the company explains its process across the website. Since ShipLux is a shipping broker, not a carrier, it doesn’t own trucks. Instead, it uses a vast network of vetted carriers and its proprietary communication system to give you full transparency.
To begin the process, use the quote tool on the ShipLux website to enter your vehicle’s make and model, pickup and delivery locations, and time frame. Once a ShipLux agent fulfills your quote request, you can decide whether to move forward.
Shiplux: Conclusion
We rated ShipLux 3.9 out of 5.0 Stars. If you’re not convinced that ShipLux is right for you, below are some of their top competitors:
ShipLux Auto Transport Competitors
Depending on your shipping needs, ShipLux may be the auto transport company for you. To ensure you’re getting the best price, however, we recommend getting free quotes from additional providers. Below are two auto shipping companies worth checking out.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 stars
Montway Auto Transport offers car shipping services nationwide, including to Alaska and Hawaii. Customers generally regard Montway as very trustworthy, often noting in reviews that the shipping broker has excellent customer service and low prices.
The auto shipper holds an A+ rating from the BBB and has a 4.5-star average rating from thousands of customer reviews on the BBB website and Trustpilot. Montway doesn’t guarantee pricing, but most customers say the company has relatively affordable rates for its variety of services. In our 2022 review of car shipping companies, we named Montway Auto Transport Best Overall.
You can find more in our Montway Auto Transport review.
Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars
Unlike ShipLux and Montway Auto Transport, Sherpa Auto Transport guarantees its pricing. This means it will pay the difference if a shipper charges more than its original quote, protecting the customer from unexpected costs. The car shipping company offers service to the lower 48 states.
Customers rate Sherpa just shy of perfect, giving it an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars based on over 200 reviews on the BBB website. The BBB itself gives Sherpa an A+ rating.
Read more in our complete Sherpa Auto Transport review.
ShipLux Auto Transport Reviews: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about ShipLux:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pick-up and dropoff dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.