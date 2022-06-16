Because ShipLux is such a relatively young company, it has few customer reviews. It’s not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but the organization does give ShipLux an A- rating.

ShipLux BBB

ShipLux only has 13 reviews on the BBB website, yielding an average rating of 3.8 out of 5.0.

Positive ShipLux Reviews

Customers who review ShipLux positively tend to praise the company for its helpful agents and accommodating shipping options.

“I would highly recommend them for your shipping needs. I was in contact with them throughout the entire process and was never left in the dark. My motorcycle was shipped in an enclosed trailer and arrived in perfect condition.”

– Denise J. via BBB

“I shipped my three classic cars with ShipLux from Canada to Florida. Everything went perfect and stress-free. I give them an A+ and will most definitely use them again.”

– Denise Z. via BBB

ShipLux Complaints

Not every customer is satisfied with their ShipLux shipping experience. Negative experiences sometimes involve mix-ups with car carriers.

“Shipped [a] Porsche race car from Florida to Utah and agreed to a small three-car enclosed vehicle. Vehicle arrived in an open transport multi-car filthy and with no sensible way to unload it safely. Paid additional fee to another company to unload and detail.”

– Phil via BBB