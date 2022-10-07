Ship A Car Inc., also known as SAC Auto Transport, offers cost-effective services moving nearly any type of vehicle. While the company has a relatively strong customer service reputation, it’s not the ideal choice for every vehicle owner.
We studied auto transport rates, shipping services, industry ratings, and customer reviews to determine how Ship A Car Inc. compares to top car shipping companies. Our overall opinion of Ship A Car Inc. can be found below, along with details on other auto shippers to consider.
Ship A Car Inc. Review: 4.0 Stars
We give Ship A Car Inc. 4.0 out of 5.0 stars because it offers an impressive range of options for all sorts of vehicles and cargo. It’s also one of the few providers that assigns you a dedicated coordinator for every step of the way. Those details, along with the company’s excellent pricing, make Ship A Car Inc. an attractive choice for many people.
However, since the broker only offers a military discount, you might be able to find cheaper auto transport from a provider with more discounts. Ship A Car Inc. also doesn’t offer international shipping, so look elsewhere if you need to move a car to or from another country.
|Our Rating
|4
|Reputation
|4.6
|Cost
|3.6
|Services
|4.5
|Customer Experience
|3.6
Ship A Car Inc. Overview
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Coral Springs, Florida
Service area: United States, including Alaska and Hawaii
Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating: A+
Ship A Car Inc. is an auto transport broker that connects customers with carriers that can fulfill their vehicle delivery needs. The company is known for offering competitive prices, and its customer service reputation is relatively strong.
Those who choose Ship A Car Inc. gain access to a wide range of services for nearly any type of vehicle. Customers can transport everything from family sedans to heavy equipment across the United States using Ship A Car Inc.
How Much Does Ship A Car Inc. Cost?
Our research found that shipping costs from Ship A Car Inc. are typically lower than average for the auto transport industry. We reached out to SAC Auto Transport for a few sample quotes to ship an operable 2018 Toyota RAV4. Here are the numbers we received:
|Shipping Route
|Transport Method
|Delivery Method
|Quoted Price
|Los Angeles to Houston
|Open container
|Door-to-door
|$1,000
|Los Angeles to Houston
|Enclosed trailer
|Door-to-door
|$1,400
Since prices change constantly, the best way to discover excellent rates is to request quotes from Ship A Car Inc. and other cheap car shipping companies to make sure you’re getting the lowest prices on the market.
What Factors Affect The Cost To Ship A Car?
Car transport companies like Ship A Car Inc. determine your rates using a number of variables. Here are some of the factors that influence your car shipping cost the most:
- Shipping distance: Car movers charge by the mile, but the rate per mile often goes down as the shipping distance increases. Though a long-distance move from Chicago to San Francisco might cost more overall, you’ll pay less per mile than for a shorter move.
- Transport type: Shipping your car in an open container is the cheapest method, but it leaves your vehicle exposed to potential damage from road debris and the weather. An enclosed container offers extra protection and peace of mind for an additional fee.
- Vehicle type: Larger and heavier vehicles cost more to ship than smaller cars.
- Shipping speed: If you need your car shipment expedited, you’ll have to pay more.
- Time of year: The car shipping market is seasonal, with demand and rates at their highest at the beginning of the calendar year and in the summer.
- Delivery method: Door-to-door delivery may be the most convenient method of sending and receiving your vehicle, but terminal-to-terminal shipping is often less expensive.
- Pickup and delivery locations: In general, you’ll pay more to ship your car if it needs to be picked up from or delivered to a rural area rather than a more densely populated area.
- Route competition: Popular routes – California to Texas, for example – will reflect more competitive pricing, whereas an unpopular route, such as North Carolina to Kansas, will be more expensive.
While the factors above certainly help determine vehicle shipping rates, they aren’t the only ones. Providers use varying formulas, so the best way to get an accurate estimate is to get car shipping quotes online.
Ship A Car Inc. Auto Shipping Services
One of the biggest selling points of Ship A Car Inc. is the sheer number of car shipping services available through the company. Listed below are a few of the shipping options SAC Auto Transport offers:
- Open container shipping: Inexpensive, but leaves your car at risk for damage during transit
- Enclosed container shipping: An enclosed trailer protecting your car from damage during transit
- Seasonal car transport: Options for snowbirds and others who live in multiple places throughout the year
- Exotic and classic car shipping: Provides additional protection for high-value and hard-to-replace automobiles
- Military car shipping: Ships privately owned vehicles (POVs) between bases for military members and their families
- Business-to-business (B2B) shipping: Offerings for dealerships and fleet management companies
- Alternative vehicle shipping: For motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats, recreational vehicles (RVs), tractors, and even food trucks
As a car shipping broker, Ship A Car Inc. works to arrange transport solutions for its customers. If you still don’t see the service you need on this list, call or message Ship A Car Inc. to see if the company can offer a solution.
Ship A Car Inc. Auto Shipping Process
Many Ship A Car Inc. reviews mention the company’s straightforward shipping process as one of its best features. There are just a few basic steps to the entire process with Ship A Car Inc.:
Get a free quote
On Ship A Car Inc.’s website, you’ll find a free quote tool. Enter details about your pickup and drop-off locations, your vehicle, and your intended shipping date. You’ll also need to put in your phone number. After you submit this information, an agent will get back to you with a quote. You can also call Ship A Car Inc. directly.
Arrange services
If you’re happy with your initial quote, book the shipment. You can either fill out the booking form online or let a Ship A Car Inc. representative assist you.
Pay
After you book service, SAC Auto Transport assigns your case to a dedicated vehicle transport coordinator who will take care of the arrangements with your carrier. The coordinator will also help you with payment or financing options for the initial payment, which will secure your spot on the carrier’s truck.
Prepare your car
Before the pickup date, clear everything out of your car. Also, inspect your vehicle for existing damages to make it easier to inspect upon delivery. Taking photos may help.
Meet your carrier
Your carrier will come to the pickup location on the day of shipment. Either you or someone you choose to represent you will need to meet them. Point out any existing damage during the pre-shipment inspection. You’ll also need to sign the bill of lading before the trucker leaves with your car.
Receive your car
You’ll get a rough estimate of when your car will be delivered before the shipment begins. Once the carrier arrives with your car at the delivery location, check your vehicle and make note of any new damages. After the inspection, sign the bill of lading again and pay the carrier the remainder of the shipping fee.
Ship A Car Inc. Reviews
While Ship A Car Inc. hasn’t received as many reviews as some auto transporters, the company has earned positive marks. The shipping broker holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, and customers on the site give it an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars. Ship A Car Inc. also responded in detail to each complaint written about the company on the BBB website.
Positive Ship A Car Inc. Reviews
The majority of customer reviews for Ship A Car Inc. are positive. Customers who report a satisfying experience usually point to a smooth shipping process and responsive company agents as highlights.
“On-time pickup, on-time (even a bit early) delivery, kept me updated on everything along the way. In the end, a very positive experience.”
– Lena P. via BBB
“Received timely updates via text and phone from the staff. My transport crew arrived on time and the delivery of my vehicle was hassle-free.”
– Valerie R. via BBB
Negative Ship A Car Inc. Reviews
Few drivers left negative feedback on the BBB website for Ship A Car Inc., which speaks well of the company’s service standards. Some reviewers had issues with their individual motor carriers and expressed frustration with the process of resolving those issues.
“Car picked up three days late and no contact, delivered late. Office was closed on the weekend. Even they had trouble contacting the driver.”
– Susan V. via BBB
“Two days from our time frame we get the call from the broker who states, ‘Good news and bad news: got a driver but he wants $500 more.’ When I asked why the difference, he stated they do not control the prices the drivers request.”
– Frank O. via BBB*
*Ship A Car Inc. engaged with this customer and issued them a $100 refund.
Other Recommendations For Car Shipping
Ship A Car Inc. is a provider that’s worth checking out for most vehicle owners. However, it’s always smart to source auto transport quotes from various providers to find the best rate for your needs. Below are two other auto shipping companies we recommend looking into.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall
Montway Auto Transport placed first in our review of auto transport providers due to its superb services, low rates, and strong reputation among customers and industry leaders. Those who use Montway Auto Transport consistently mention the company’s affordable prices and attentive service as highlights.
Discover more: Montway Auto Transport review
uShip: Best Car Shipping Marketplace
Instead of acting mainly as a broker or a direct provider, uShip is a car shipping marketplace. The auto transport company’s platform allows you to post shipping needs and details online, where carriers then compete for your business. This allows those who use uShip to compare many quotes at once to find the lowest prices without making multiple requests.
Discover more: uShip review
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.