Many Ship A Car Inc. reviews mention the company’s straightforward shipping process as one of its best features. There are just a few basic steps to the entire process with Ship A Car Inc.:

Get a free quote

On Ship A Car Inc.’s website, you’ll find a free quote tool. Enter details about your pickup and drop-off locations, your vehicle, and your intended shipping date. You’ll also need to put in your phone number. After you submit this information, an agent will get back to you with a quote. You can also call Ship A Car Inc. directly.

Arrange services

If you’re happy with your initial quote, book the shipment. You can either fill out the booking form online or let a Ship A Car Inc. representative assist you.

Pay

After you book service, SAC Auto Transport assigns your case to a dedicated vehicle transport coordinator who will take care of the arrangements with your carrier. The coordinator will also help you with payment or financing options for the initial payment, which will secure your spot on the carrier’s truck.

Prepare your car

Before the pickup date, clear everything out of your car. Also, inspect your vehicle for existing damages to make it easier to inspect upon delivery. Taking photos may help.

Meet your carrier

Your carrier will come to the pickup location on the day of shipment. Either you or someone you choose to represent you will need to meet them. Point out any existing damage during the pre-shipment inspection. You’ll also need to sign the bill of lading before the trucker leaves with your car.

Receive your car

You’ll get a rough estimate of when your car will be delivered before the shipment begins. Once the carrier arrives with your car at the delivery location, check your vehicle and make note of any new damages. After the inspection, sign the bill of lading again and pay the carrier the remainder of the shipping fee.