Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
Need a reliable way to ship your car across the country? In this review, we take a close look at Sherpa Auto Transport reviews, services, and costs to help you decide whether this company is your best shipping option.
Of course, final car shipping costs depend on your vehicle and transportation preferences. We recommend comparing rates from the best car shipping companies, including Sherpa, to find the right price and most ideal option for you.
Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews
Sherpa Auto Transport reviews praise the company for excellent customer service. The company has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. The customer review score is also high, at 4.9 out of 5.0 stars based on more than 200 reviews. Customers have filed only seven complaints against Sherpa through the BBB in the last three years.
Sherpa Auto Transport also deserves credit for its diligence in responding to 49 percent of reviews overall. Additionally, 21 percent of reviewers explicitly mention recommending this provider to others.
Positive Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews
Those happy with Sherpa Auto Transport often mention a smooth pickup and delivery process. Customers also highlight top-notch customer service and how quickly the process moves from booking to delivery. Overall, 91.5 percent of reviews we analyzed from the BBB and Google rate the provider 5 out of 5 stars.
“Great service and very knowledgeable. Set up the transport very quickly, and my car got picked up and delivered in less than a week and a half. Highly recommended.”
– Eli S. via BBB
“[Sherpa was] honest from the get-go and extremely communicative. There was a delay with my car due to driver problems, and they let me know right away and kept me up to date with all developments. Most importantly, my car arrived in perfect condition!”
– Meghan W. via BBB
Negative Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews
Of course, not every customer has a positive experience with Sherpa. Some reviews mention rude drivers, for example. However, only two percent of reviewers give the company a one-star rating overall.
“[My vehicle] arrived late, [was] unloaded in the wrong location, [and had] multiple points of damage, including a completely shattered back window. I could not reach [Sherpa] customer service to make a claim, and so far I have had to contact my own insurance agency to try to deal with fixing the car.”
– Sean M. via BBB
Sherpa Auto Transport reviews this critical are virtually non-existent on the BBB website, however. With such a large network of carriers, not every driver will be perfect. Sherpa appears to make a strong effort to address all customer complaints.
Among auto transport companies, Sherpa has a stellar customer reputation.
Sherpa Auto Transport Overview
Founded: 2017
Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina
Service Area: Continental United States
Sherpa Auto Transport is a relatively young auto shipping company, but it has a reputation for providing top-of-the-line customer service. Sherpa sets itself apart from the competition by offering locked-in quotes and a Clean Car Guarantee. You can have your car shipped anywhere in the continental U.S. on an open or enclosed carrier with Sherpa.
Sherpa Auto Transport Review: 4.6 Stars
|Motor1 Rating
|4.6
|Reputation
|4.4
|Cost
|4.5
|Services
|4.5
|Customer Experience
|4.7
Sherpa Auto Transport Cost
According to our cost analysis, Sherpa Auto Transport costs tend to be a bit cheaper than average for the industry. For example, we received a quote of $1,000 to ship a Toyota RAV4 from Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles), while the average price of 13 major shipping companies was $1,056.
Sherpa guarantees its prices, so rates won’t go up after you book. Other car transport companies may quote a lower price and then raise the final cost.
To give you a better idea of overall Sherpa pricing, the table below reveals some of the quotes we received during our research. These all apply to a 2018 Toyota RAV4. Distances range from short shipments to cross-country moves.
|Shipping Distance
|Type of Transport
|Sherpa Auto Transport Price
|Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri (503 miles)
|Open transport
|$675
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Open transport
|$1,000
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Enclosed trailer
|$1,475
|New York to San Francisco (3,036 miles)
|Open transport
|$1,700
If you’re looking for a relatively cheap car shipping option with accurate pricing, Sherpa is a smart choice. However, it’s best to shop around and compare free quotes. You can get a Sherpa quote on this page or by calling the company or using its online quote form.
In our car shipping survey, we found that people most often paid between $1,500 and $1,999 for auto transport. This was followed by rates between $1,000 and $1,499. Our survey included customers from many companies, not only Sherpa.
What Affects The Cost Of Auto Shipping?
According to our consumer survey on the auto shipping experience, 80 percent of respondents said cost was the most important factor in choosing a shipping company. We recommend Sherpa because your final cost will not rise as it could with other competitors.
The following factors will influence your Sherpa Auto Transport cost:
- Car size
- Weight of car (trucks and SUVs can be more expensive to ship)
- Vehicle condition (operable or inoperable)
- Shipping distance
- Type of transport (open or enclosed)
- Season (higher prices in January and the summer months)
Inoperable vehicles are a hassle to load onto a truck, so they cost more to ship.
The further in advance you book, the lower your price is likely to be. Sherpa also offers a military discount that can reduce your cost if you are an active-duty member of the armed forces.
After you book with Sherpa, you will need to make a partial advance payment. Based on the shipping quotes and Sherpa Auto Transport reviews we’ve seen, this payment is likely to be around $300.
Sherpa Auto Transport Car Shipping Services
Door-to-door shipping: Yes
Terminal-to-terminal shipping: No
Enclosed shipping: Yes
Open shipping: Yes
Motorcycle/ATV shipping: No
Expedited transport: Available in some areas
Sherpa will ship standard as well as exotic and classic vehicles, but you’ll want to book an enclosed shipment to protect more valuable autos. If your car is inoperable, you’ll pay a higher price since the carrier will need to winch it onto a truck.
All Sherpa carriers are registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and required to maintain a satisfactory U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) safety rating. (This is standard in the auto transport industry.) Sherpa carriers also must maintain the following minimum levels of insurance coverage:
- No less than $100,000 in cargo insurance coverage per shipment
- Commercial automobile liability insurance with a combined single limit of no less than $1 million per occurrence
While your vehicle is being shipped with Sherpa, you will have access to 24/7 real-time updates through Sherpa customer support. You can receive automatic updates or call Sherpa to inquire about your vehicle status. Many Sherpa Auto Transport reviews mention this as a helpful service.
Finally, Sherpa Auto Transport includes the aforementioned Clean Car Guarantee with all shipments. This means you’ll receive a $20 reimbursement for a car wash after your vehicle is delivered. To get this rebate, just mail Sherpa your car wash receipt.
Sherpa Auto Transport Car Shipping Process
Sherpa Auto Transport is an auto transport broker, meaning that the company will arrange car shipment services with a carrier from its network, based on your needs. For most people, working with a broker is the best way to find an auto shipping carrier.
Here’s an overview of how to ship a car with Sherpa Auto Transport:
- Call for a quote or request a quote online. After you complete the quote request, a Sherpa agent will contact you by phone call or email.
- Book your order and make the initial payment. You can pay with a credit card, and the amount depends on the total shipping cost.
- Clean out your car and remove personal belongings and aftermarket accessories. You will need to leave a quarter of a tank of gas in the car. Sherpa will give you a two- to four-hour window for when to expect your driver.
- After the driver arrives, you and the driver will inspect the vehicle for damage. Your car then gets loaded onto the carrier.
- During transport, a Sherpa agent will contact you with general updates and an updated two- to four-hour window for your driver’s arrival.
- After you inspect the car to ensure it didn’t incur any damage during the shipping process, you will sign a bill of lading and pay your remaining balance to the driver. You must make the final payment with cash or a certified check.
If you cancel any time prior to the assignment of a carrier, Sherpa will charge a $25 dispatch fee. If you cancel after Sherpa assigns your carrier, you must forfeit your shipping deposit.
What To Know For A Successful Auto Shipment
When utilizing the services of an auto transport company, keep these things in mind to have a stress-free shipment:
- Be flexible: Car shipping is a complex process with many moving parts. The more flexible you can be with pricing and pickup and drop-off dates, the better your experience will be.
- Finding a carrier can take time: Be aware it can take some time to secure a carrier, depending on supply and demand.
- File claims with the carrier: If you notice new damage on your vehicle after shipment, note it on the bill of lading and have the driver sign off on it. You’ll then file a claim with the carrier, not Sherpa. You can reach out to Sherpa for help in contacting the carrier.
Sherpa Auto Transport: Conclusion
Sherpa Auto Transport is an excellent choice for auto shipping, thanks in large part to its Price Lock Promise and robust network of vetted and insured carriers. According to Sherpa Auto Transport reviews, the company has a knack for high-quality customer service.
Sherpa’s prices are decent despite the company not offering terminal-to-terminal shipping, which is often the cheapest way to move your vehicle. We believe Sherpa’s transparent pricing makes up for lacking the terminal-to-terminal option, however.
Sherpa Auto Transport Pros And Cons
We recommend planning your shipment in advance to give Sherpa enough time to secure a carrier at a good price.
Best Car Shipping Companies
Sherpa may be a wonderful auto transporter for your needs, but as mentioned, it’s always wise to get quotes from multiple providers before signing a contract. Up next are two other auto transport companies we highly recommend if you need to ship a car.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 Stars
Montway Auto Transport works with over 15,000 carriers across the nation that bid on customers’ shipments. The company can ship vehicles to and from anywhere in the U.S., offering Alaska and Hawaii car shipping.
Montway Auto Transport reviews indicate you can trust the company with your vehicle. Montway has an A+ rating from the BBB, which shows its commitment to service. It also has customer ratings of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars on the BBB and 4.6 stars on Trustpilot from a combined total of more than 3,000 reviews. Positive Montway reviews often mention timely delivery and excellent communication.
Montway offers competitive rates for various shipping services, including open and enclosed transport. The company has no listing fees but does have a cancellation fee of $199 minimum.
uShip: 4.4 Stars
uShip is a shipping marketplace that helps customers find a carrier to ship their vehicle anywhere in the U.S. You can even get overseas shipping services through uShip. It’s quick and simple to post a request and compare a wide range of offers.
Like Montway and Sherpa Auto Transport, uShip has a strong reputation. It holds an A+ rating from the BBB and carries an average BBB customer review score of 4.5. Over 10,900 customers on Trustpilot rate uShip 4.3 stars. In our industrywide review of the best car shipping companies, we named uShip the Best Car Shipping Marketplace because of its size and quality.
Find out more in our full uShip review.
FAQ: Sherpa Auto Transport
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pick-up and dropoff dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.