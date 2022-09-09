Sherpa Auto Transport reviews praise the company for excellent customer service. The company has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. The customer review score is also high, at 4.9 out of 5.0 stars based on more than 200 reviews. Customers have filed only seven complaints against Sherpa through the BBB in the last three years.

Sherpa Auto Transport also deserves credit for its diligence in responding to 49 percent of reviews overall. Additionally, 21 percent of reviewers explicitly mention recommending this provider to others.

Positive Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews

Those happy with Sherpa Auto Transport often mention a smooth pickup and delivery process. Customers also highlight top-notch customer service and how quickly the process moves from booking to delivery. Overall, 91.5 percent of reviews we analyzed from the BBB and Google rate the provider 5 out of 5 stars.

“Great service and very knowledgeable. Set up the transport very quickly, and my car got picked up and delivered in less than a week and a half. Highly recommended.” – Eli S. via BBB

“[Sherpa was] honest from the get-go and extremely communicative. There was a delay with my car due to driver problems, and they let me know right away and kept me up to date with all developments. Most importantly, my car arrived in perfect condition!” – Meghan W. via BBB

Negative Sherpa Auto Transport Reviews

Of course, not every customer has a positive experience with Sherpa. Some reviews mention rude drivers, for example. However, only two percent of reviewers give the company a one-star rating overall.

“[My vehicle] arrived late, [was] unloaded in the wrong location, [and had] multiple points of damage, including a completely shattered back window. I could not reach [Sherpa] customer service to make a claim, and so far I have had to contact my own insurance agency to try to deal with fixing the car.” – Sean M. via BBB

Sherpa Auto Transport reviews this critical are virtually non-existent on the BBB website, however. With such a large network of carriers, not every driver will be perfect. Sherpa appears to make a strong effort to address all customer complaints.

Among auto transport companies, Sherpa has a stellar customer reputation.