Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
Pros And Cons
Our SGT Transport Rating
|Our Rating
|4.5
|Reputation
|4.3
|Cost
|4
|Services
|5
|Customer Experience
|4.5
SGT Auto Transport has been in business for nearly a decade, and its price match, guaranteed pickup dates, and express shipping help it stand out from competitors. With so many options available, is it the right fit for your needs?
Our team researched and reviewed the best car shipping companies based on reputation, costs, services, and customer experience. Read on to learn more about SGT Auto Transport and see how it compares with our top recommendations.
SGT Auto Transport Overview
Established in 2014, SGT Auto Transport is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. The company is a licensed, insured, and bonded auto broker connecting customers with its network of auto carriers. SGT Auto Transport works with 25,000 carriers nationwide, which it vets and checks for proper insurance credentials.
SGT Auto Transport’s biggest draw is its price matching. The broker allows you to present written quotes from direct competitors to see if it can match the price. The caveat is that the competitor must have at least as good a rating as SGT Auto Transport does on review sites such as Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In instances where the competitor’s rating is lower than SGT Auto Transport’s, the company may still work with you to lower the original price.
SGT offers shipping to 49 states, including Hawaii, for the following types of vehicles:
- Sedans
- SUVs
- Classic cars
- Pickup trucks
- Motorcycles
- Recreational vehicles (RVs)
It also offers military car shipping services. You can choose between open and enclosed auto transport with door-to-door delivery. You can’t have your vehicle shipped terminal-to-terminal with SGT Auto Transport.
How Much Does SGT Auto Transport Cost?
Unlike most car shipping companies, SGT Auto Transport offers customers two payment options. The broker offers a discounted price if you make a deposit when a carrier is assigned to your vehicle, with the balance due at delivery. You can also pay your total in full when a carrier is assigned, but there’s no discount for this option.
Below are a few sample car shipping estimates we received from SGT Auto Transport. They’re for door-to-door transport for an operable 2018 Toyota RAV4:
|Shipping Route
|Transport Type
|SGT Auto Transport Quote
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Open transport
|$945
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Enclosed transport
|$1,569
You can cancel your car transport services with SGT Auto Transport any time before a carrier has been assigned.
What Affects The Cost Of Auto Shipping?
Many factors affect the cost of car shipping services with SGT Auto Transport, including:
- Distance: Cross-country shipments have lower rates per mile than shorter trips, but they cost more in total.
- Transport type: Enclosed auto transport is more expensive than open auto transport because fewer carriers are available.
- Shipping seasonality: Transportation services cost more in January and summer due to higher demand.
- Carrier competition: The higher the competition between carrier bids, the lower the shipping cost.
- Vehicle operability: Inoperable vehicles are more expensive to ship because they require more effort and resources to move.
- Vehicle size: Larger vehicles, such as trucks and SUVs, cost more to ship than standard sedans.
SGT Auto Transport Shipping Services
SGT Auto Transport’s shipping services include open, enclosed, and door-to-door options. The company also guarantees pickup dates and offers expedited shipping at an additional cost.
Here’s a look at the services SGT Auto Transport offers:
- Open transport: This is the cheapest car shipping option, though your vehicle is exposed to the elements and road debris.
- Enclosed transport: This transport method is more expensive than open transport since your car is shipped in an enclosed container or trailer for protection. It’s best for luxury and classic cars.
- Door-to-door transport: Your car is picked up and delivered as close to your home as possible.
- Express shipping: Vehicles can usually ship within one or two business days for an extra fee.
- Hawaii auto shipping: SGT Auto Transport offers door-to-port and port-to-port shipping options between the mainland United States and Hawaii.
With any vehicle shipping, SGT Auto Transport allows you to store a suitcase or one box of personal items (weighing less than 100 pounds) in the trunk of your car at no additional charge. However, this doesn’t apply to over-water shipments.
The auto transport company doesn’t have a mobile app for delivery tracking, but you can monitor your vehicle via email, phone, or chat.
SGT Auto Transport Shipping Process
You’ll need to provide SGT Auto Transport with the following details to receive an instant quote:
- Starting location and destination
- Open or enclosed shipping preference
- Year, make, model, and condition of your car
- Your email address, phone number, and available pickup date
Using these details, SGT Auto Transport will give you an instant quote, including a discounted and regular price. You can then decide on pickup and drop-off dates and meet the carrier at or near the location for transportation. Once your vehicle is delivered to its destination, you’ll be asked to sign a bill of lading to verify delivery.
Does SGT Auto Transport Provide Vehicle Shipping Insurance?
The carriers that work with SGT Auto Transport are fully insured. The company screens every car shipping carrier to ensure they meet all insurance requirements under the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations. How much your vehicle will be insured for depends on its value, the type of trailer used, and the company.
Typically, an open car transport carrier will offer cargo insurance coverage between $100,000 and $150,000, while an enclosed carrier will offer between $250,000 and $3,000,000. All insurance coverage fees are included in your initial estimate from SGT Auto Transport.
The coverage includes bumper-to-bumper protection from the time of pickup to the time of delivery.
SGT Auto Transport Reviews
SGT Auto Transport reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The broker holds an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars on the BBB’s website, as well as accreditation and an A+ rating from the organization.
Customers praise SGT Auto Transport’s variety of car shipping services and timely communication. The company also has a 4.7-star average rating on Google based on more than 1,700 reviews.
The auto transport company’s negative reviews mention scheduling issues with carriers and last-minute price changes.
Here are a few examples of SGT Auto Transport customer reviews:
Positive SGT Auto Transport Reviews
“SGT Auto Transport offered fast and reliable transportation for a reasonable price. I was given updates about my car’s progress, and the car was picked up and delivered without any issues. I would highly recommend this company.”
– Lauren via BBB
“I shipped the car across the country for a great price. My car is also a bit modified and lowered, but the transporter was very accommodating and took great care of it. Great service, easy communication. I couldn’t be happier.”
– Caro via Google
Negative SGT Auto Transport Reviews
“They will tell you a reasonable price, get it put on the board so nobody else will call you on it, then call back shortly after you book it asking for more money. … I have been waiting on them to pick up my vehicle for nine days as a result of their terrible service and bait-and-switch tactics.”
– Norman via BBB
“They quoted me a price of $985 for a shipment of a car and that I had seven days to proceed. On day six, I called in to proceed, and they told me the car could not be delivered for that price, and it would instead be at least $1,240, and they couldn’t honor their one-to-four-day timing.”
– Jesus via BBB
Our Take On SGT Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars
We rate SGT Auto Transport 4.2 out of 5.0 stars. The company offers affordable pricing options and has a solid customer reputation across multiple organizations.
We also like SGT Auto Transport’s price matching and add-on services, such as express shipping and guaranteed pickup dates.
Other Recommendations For Car Shipping
Shipping your car can be a costly and time-consuming process. It’s important to do your research and compare companies to find the best choice for your needs. While SGT Auto Transport is a reputable service provider, we recommend reaching out to Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport for free, no-obligation quotes.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall
The No. 1 provider in our review of the best car shipping companies, Montway Auto Transport is an auto broker that works with 15,000 carriers nationwide and internationally. The company provides standard shipping services such as open and enclosed transport, as well as optional services such as door-to-door transport and expedited shipping for an additional cost. Montway Auto Transport holds accreditation and an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.6-star rating average on Google based on more than 6,200 customer reviews. Learn more in our Montway Auto Transport review.
Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars
Unlike most car shipping companies, Sherpa Auto Transport includes locked-in pricing for all of its shipping services. The quote you receive is the price you’ll pay, meaning you don’t have to worry about hidden fees. On the BBB’s website, Sherpa holds a 4.9-star customer review average, as well as accreditation and an A+ rating.
Read more about Sherpa Auto Transport in our in-depth review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.