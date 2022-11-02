Established in 2014, SGT Auto Transport is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. The company is a licensed, insured, and bonded auto broker connecting customers with its network of auto carriers. SGT Auto Transport works with 25,000 carriers nationwide, which it vets and checks for proper insurance credentials.

SGT Auto Transport’s biggest draw is its price matching. The broker allows you to present written quotes from direct competitors to see if it can match the price. The caveat is that the competitor must have at least as good a rating as SGT Auto Transport does on review sites such as Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In instances where the competitor’s rating is lower than SGT Auto Transport’s, the company may still work with you to lower the original price.

SGT offers shipping to 49 states, including Hawaii, for the following types of vehicles:

Sedans

SUVs

Classic cars

Pickup trucks

Motorcycles

Recreational vehicles (RVs)

It also offers military car shipping services. You can choose between open and enclosed auto transport with door-to-door delivery. You can’t have your vehicle shipped terminal-to-terminal with SGT Auto Transport.