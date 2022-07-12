RoadRunner Auto Transport
RoadRunner Auto Transport offers a wide array of auto shipping services across the United States, but it may not be the best choice for your needs. There are plenty of other reputable car shipping companies available that are worth a look before you opt for RoadRunner.
When you’re making a decision about vehicle transport, it’s helpful to compare options. We’ve researched the reputation, cost, shipping services, and customer reviews of RoadRunner Auto Transport to help clarify the company’s benefits and drawbacks.
RoadRunner Auto Transport Review: 3.1 Stars
We give RoadRunner Auto Transport 3.1 stars out of 5.0 for its wide range of shipping options but poor customer service. RoadRunner doesn’t usually offer cheap car shipping either, making it difficult to recommend this auto transport company.
It’s best to compare rates from auto transport providers before choosing one. That way, you’ll figure out which ones offer top-quality service at competitive rates.
|Our Rating
|3.1
|Reputation
|3
|Cost
|3.3
|Services
|4.3
|Customer Experience
|1.9
RoadRunner Auto Transport Overview
Headquarters: Bethpage, New York
Service area: Contiguous U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean
RoadRunner Auto Transport is a licensed auto transport broker headquartered in Bethpage, New York. It works with over 14,500 certified transporters and claims to have safely shipped more than 420,000 vehicles.
In addition to cars, RoadRunner Auto Transport offers shipping services for the following items:
- Motorcycles
- Heavy equipment
- Recreational vehicles (RVs)
- Boats
- Tractors
RoadRunner also offers fleet relocation services for rental car companies and vehicle shipping for car dealerships.
How Much Does RoadRunner Auto Transport Cost?
RoadRunner Auto Transport charges close to the industry average for auto shipping services. We reached out to RoadRunner for car shipping quotes online for sending an operable 2018 Toyota RAV4 from Los Angeles to Houston. Here are the rates we received:
|Shipping Route
|Transport Type
|Quoted Rate
|1,556 miles
|Open
|$1,065
|1,556 miles
|Enclosed
|$1,651
You might find more competitive rates than those from RoadRunner Auto Transport, but these prices are quite standard. The company doesn’t require a deposit until your shipment is scheduled, and you won’t have to pay in full until the carrier delivers your car.
What Factors Affect Vehicle Shipping Costs?
- Type of transport: Enclosed transport costs more than open carrier transport.
- Type of delivery: Door-to-door shipments are more expensive than terminal-to-terminal shipments.
- Distance: While long-distance shipments cost more than shorter ones, their rates per mile are significantly lower.
- Vehicle condition: It costs extra to ship inoperable vehicles because loading them onto carriers’ trucks requires more labor and equipment.
- Size and type of vehicle: The larger and heavier the vehicle, the more expensive your delivery will be.
- Time of year: Auto shipping services are in high demand in January and throughout the summer, leading to higher rates.
- Shipping time frame: Those who need same-day or next-day delivery pay a premium for rushed service.
- Fuel costs: As fuel prices increase, so does the cost of shipping your vehicle.
RoadRunner Auto Transport Shipping Services
RoadRunner Auto Transport offers a comprehensive range of vehicle delivery services. It moves cars to Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and nearly any major port throughout the Caribbean. Additional services that the broker provides include the following
- Open carrier transport: This is the most common shipping option and requires that your car be loaded onto an open trailer for shipment.
- Enclosed carrier transport: Shipping your car in an enclosed trailer protects it from potential damage caused by road debris or adverse weather conditions.
- Cross-country car shipping: This is a good option for those who need their cars moved over long distances but don’t want to drive.
- Military car shipping: When military members transfer between bases, RoadRunner Auto Transport can relocate privately owned vehicles (POVs).
- Seasonal vehicle relocation: Some people change their place of residence seasonally, so RoadRunner Auto Transport offers shipping between their homes.
- Business shipping services: RoadRunner Auto Transport works with businesses like car dealerships and rental car agencies to ship cars and fleet vehicles.
For added peace of mind, RoadRunner Auto Transport allows drivers to track their cars during the shipping process. Once the order has been scheduled, owners gain access to an online tracking portal using a unique tracking number.
RoadRunner Auto Transport Shipping Process
If you’re unsure of how to ship a car, RoadRunner Auto Transport’s website emphasizes how simple the process is. The company breaks all shipping details down into three key steps:
- Get a car shipping quote online: Once you find an instant quote that meets your needs, secure a reservation using RoadRunner Auto Transport’s online booking form or by calling one of the company’s shipping agents.
- Vehicle pickup: Your vehicle transport carrier will meet you at the pickup location on the predetermined day of the shipment. After that, you’ll be able to track your car shipment using RoadRunner’s online portal.
- Vehicle delivery: Once the vehicle has been offloaded, you’ll inspect it for damage. Then, you’ll get your keys back after completing payment for the delivery.
Whether you choose RoadRunner Auto Transport or another car shipping company, the process is pretty straightforward. Expect to follow the same steps when using almost any reputable auto transport provider.
RoadRunner Auto Transport Reviews
Based on customer reviews, RoadRunner Auto Transport doesn’t have the best reputation. The company isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds a C- rating from the organization. The average of more than 150 drivers’ reviews on the BBB website is a 1.8-star rating out of 5.0 for RoadRunner Auto Transport.
You’ll find a much different story on Google, where more than 4,300 reviews average out to a 4.0-star rating out of 5.0. These inconsistent ratings may give vehicle owners pause before they select RoadRunner, though the broker receives decent scores from plenty of
customers.
Positive RoadRunner Auto Transport Reviews
Those who were pleased with RoadRunner Auto Transport consistently mentioned that their vehicles were delivered either on time or ahead of schedule. Customers also mentioned that customer support made it easy to get information about their cars during shipment.
“I was very pleased with RoadRunner’s service. The time frame for assigning my shipment was adequate. The transport driver delivered ahead of schedule and was very professional and courteous. I would highly recommend RoadRunner for any transportation needs.”
– Dennis via BBB
“Great service. They arrived on time and were able to deliver our car one day earlier. They kept in touch during the entire transportation. This is the third time I have used them and always satisfied!”
– Pam via BBB
Negative RoadRunner Auto Transport Reviews
Some drivers report that RoadRunner Auto Transport fails to communicate regularly with customers and doesn’t always pick up or deliver shipments on time. While drivers sometimes speak of terrible customer service, RoadRunner is a legitimate business and not a scam.
“My child is relocating cross-country and they failed to pick up the vehicle on time. The customer service line is not available 24 hours as stated, the tracking number did not work, and the calls stopped being answered.”
– Danielle via Google
“Received no updates for a week. Called the company more than 10 times and repeatedly was disconnected after being on hold for five minutes without an option to leave a voicemail. Paid receipt was not sent until I sent an email stating I would dispute all charges if the paid receipt was not sent immediately.”
– Christine via BBB
RoadRunner Auto Transport Contact Information
If you need to reach RoadRunner Auto Transport, the best methods are via a phone call or email. Below are some of the best places to look if you’re seeking information on everything from RoadRunner Auto Transport’s cancellation fee to its quotes process. Note that the company has multiple specialized phone numbers.
|Type of Question
|Contact Information
|General phone
|888-777-2123
|Quotes and bookings
|888-422-7584
|Customer support
|877-265-8556
|General email
|info@roadrunnerautotransport.com
RoadRunner Auto Transport is open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM EST Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and the company’s offices are closed on Sunday.
Other Recommendations For Car Shipping
While RoadRunner Auto Transport doesn’t receive the highest possible reviews, plenty of car shippers offer standout service. Take a look at Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship as you attempt to find your best option for vehicle deliveries.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall
Montway Auto Transport is a licensed auto transport broker that’s been shipping vehicles since 2006. The company works with a network of vetted carriers to provide car shipping services across the contiguous U.S. as well as Hawaii, Alaska, and international destinations.
Montway Auto Transport’s services include open and enclosed shipping, door-to-door service, and expedited delivery. The company holds an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.5-star average from more than 2,200 Montway Auto Transport reviews on the organization’s site.
Easy Auto Ship: Best For A Quick Pickup
Easy Auto Ship is a vehicle transport broker that has sent over 123,000 cars across the country and world. The company offers affordable car shipping services with guaranteed pricing, so all costs are included in your quote.
The BBB gives Easy Auto Ship an A+ rating, and customers on the site give it an average of 4.6 stars. Due to the company’s low prices and flexible shipping options, it’s easy to see why Easy Auto Ship reviews are overwhelmingly positive.
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.