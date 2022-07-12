Based on customer reviews, RoadRunner Auto Transport doesn’t have the best reputation. The company isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds a C- rating from the organization. The average of more than 150 drivers’ reviews on the BBB website is a 1.8-star rating out of 5.0 for RoadRunner Auto Transport.

You’ll find a much different story on Google, where more than 4,300 reviews average out to a 4.0-star rating out of 5.0. These inconsistent ratings may give vehicle owners pause before they select RoadRunner, though the broker receives decent scores from plenty of

customers.

Positive RoadRunner Auto Transport Reviews

Those who were pleased with RoadRunner Auto Transport consistently mentioned that their vehicles were delivered either on time or ahead of schedule. Customers also mentioned that customer support made it easy to get information about their cars during shipment.

“I was very pleased with RoadRunner’s service. The time frame for assigning my shipment was adequate. The transport driver delivered ahead of schedule and was very professional and courteous. I would highly recommend RoadRunner for any transportation needs.” – Dennis via BBB

“Great service. They arrived on time and were able to deliver our car one day earlier. They kept in touch during the entire transportation. This is the third time I have used them and always satisfied!” – Pam via BBB

Negative RoadRunner Auto Transport Reviews

Some drivers report that RoadRunner Auto Transport fails to communicate regularly with customers and doesn’t always pick up or deliver shipments on time. While drivers sometimes speak of terrible customer service, RoadRunner is a legitimate business and not a scam.

“My child is relocating cross-country and they failed to pick up the vehicle on time. The customer service line is not available 24 hours as stated, the tracking number did not work, and the calls stopped being answered.” – Danielle via Google