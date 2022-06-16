Nexus Auto Transport may not be a name you’ve heard before, but its car shipping services and customer reviews are on par with many top competitors in the industry.
Our team of experts has reviewed the best car shipping companies so you can see how Nexus Auto Transport compares with other leading providers. In this review, we’ll cover everything you need to know to help you decide whether this auto shipping broker is right for you.
Nexus Auto Transport Review
Our experts give Nexus Auto Transport an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5.0 stars. The auto transporter works with licensed and insured carriers and has services that are on par with its competitors’ offerings. Nexus also has affordable shipping prices and is a good option for shipping other types of vehicles, such as ATVs and motorcycles.
Nexus Auto Transport Pros And Cons
Is Nexus Auto Transport Legit?
Headquartered in Chicago, Nexus Auto Transport was founded in 2015. The company is an auto shipping broker, meaning it connects customers with its network of auto carriers for car shipments. Nexus Auto Transport works with more than 80,000 licensed and insured carriers across the United States.
Nexus Auto Transport provides a wide range of vehicle shipping services and ships the following vehicles:
- Cars
- All-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
- Recreational vehicles (RVs)
- Boats
- Motorcycles
Nexus Auto Transport BBB
Nexus Auto Transport is well regarded within the car transport industry. The shipping broker holds a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Along with the B rating from BBB, they also rate Nexus Auto Transport 4.2 out of 5.0 stars.
Nexus Auto Transport Google Reviews
Nexus Auto Transport has solid reviews on Google. It has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars on Google based on more than 1,600 customer reviews. Most positive customer reviews praise the broker’s pricing and vehicle shipment services. Negative reviews highlight issues with last-minute pricing changes and changing pickup dates.
Nexus Auto Transport Customer Reviews
Nexus Auto Transport reviews from customers and organizations like the BBB are generally positive. Along with good reviews from BBB and Google, Nexus Auto Transport also has an average 3.1 out of 5.0 rating on Trustpilot.
Positive Nexus Auto Transport Reviews
Most customers commend Nexus Auto Transport for its pricing, communication, and shipping efficiency. Our team’s experience with the company was equally positive. We spoke with customer service representatives by telephone and chat, and they provided a quick quote and thoroughly explained the shipping options available.
“Communication from the transport company representative was outstanding. Even though the transport was from Chicago, Illinois, to Las Vegas, Nevada, it was not a problem for them! The staff was friendly and helpful. The vehicle was picked up and dropped off without any problems. It was a lot easier and cheaper than I expected.”
– Matilda via BBB
“Highly recommend Nexus Auto Transport. I hired them to ship my car from Texas to Arizona during the pandemic. Super smooth process. No-pressure bid. Good price. Appreciated multiple payment options. Professional to work with. Excellent communication from both their office and trucker. I would definitely use Nexus again.”
– Donna via Trustpilot
Nexus Auto Transport Complaints
Negative reviews generally focus on extra charges before the pickup date and scheduling issues with carriers.
“I had a contract with this company to get my car shipped out on Monday. After 30 phone calls by Friday, the only offer they could give was an offer of $700 above the original quote they gave me. My experience with this company was the worst experience I have ever had with a company. They were practically extorting me and I am shocked this company is not a scam.”
– Stan via BBB
“I set up my pickup a week in advance. After getting a guarantee for a specific pickup date and rate, Nexus Auto Transport canceled the morning of and started giving me options that were at least $250 higher than the original quote.”
– Ellen via Trustpilot
Nexus Auto Transport Cost
Based on car shipping quotes we received, Nexus Auto Transport charges about $1,170 per transport on average. The company’s vehicle shipping is affordable in comparison to other auto shipping brokers.
Here are a few estimates we received from Nexus Auto Transport for a midsize SUV:
- Open transport, 1,660 miles: $955
- Enclosed transport, 1,660 miles: $1,380
- Expedited transport, 1,660 miles: $1,175
The auto transport company lets you reserve your car shipment with a refundable $25 reservation fee. When you place a deposit on your shipment, you can pay using a credit card, money order, electronic transfer, or check. If there is a balance due at the time of delivery, you can pay the driver directly with cash, a money order, or a check.
Any deposit is fully refundable if you cancel your shipment before a driver has been scheduled. After a driver has been assigned to your shipment, the deposit becomes nonrefundable.
Nexus Auto Transport offers discounts for military members and those who ship multiple vehicles.
What Affects The Cost Of Auto Shipping?
Several factors influence the cost of auto shipping with Nexus Auto Transport, including:
- Miles traveled: Cross-country shipments have lower rates per mile than shipments traveling a shorter distance, but they cost more overall.
- Transport service: Enclosed carrier transport service offers greater protection for your vehicle but is more expensive than open transport.
- Type of delivery: Door-to-door shipping is more costly than terminal-to-terminal shipping.
- Shipping seasonality: It’s more expensive to ship vehicles during summer and January due to higher demand.
- Carrier competition: The more competition between car carriers, the lower auto shipping costs will be.
- Vehicle operability: It costs more to ship an inoperable vehicle because it takes more effort and resources to move than an operable vehicle.
Nexus Auto Transport Auto Shipping Services
Nexus Auto Transport provides a wide range of services in the 48 contiguous states. These include standard auto shipping options such as open transport, enclosed transport, and door-to-door delivery, as well as a few add-ons.
Here’s an overview of Nexus Auto Transport’s auto shipping services:
- Open carrier transport: Open carrier transport is the most common and cheapest car shipping method available, although your vehicle will be exposed to the elements.
- Enclosed carrier transport: This option is more expensive than open carrier transport but protects your car from inclement weather and road debris.
- Door-to-door delivery: Your vehicle is picked up and dropped off as close to your home as possible.
- Expedited shipping: For an additional cost, vehicles can usually ship within one or two business days.
Nexus Auto Transport provides motorcycle, boat, and RV shipping. With any vehicle transport, the car shipping company allows you to store up to 100 pounds of personal items in your trunk at no additional cost.
Nexus Auto Transport also offers real-time online tracking 24 hours a day. You’ll receive a unique booking number after you schedule your vehicle’s transport online, which can be used to get updates on your vehicle’s location.
Nexus Auto Transport Shipping Process
To get started with a free quote from Nexus Auto Transport, you’ll need to have the following information handy:
- Your starting location and your destination
- Pickup date
- Vehicle size
Using this information, Nexus Auto Transport will provide you with an instant quote from its cost calculator for open carrier shipping, enclosed carrier shipping, and expedited shipping. You can then reserve your shipment and confirm pickup and delivery dates with the broker.
Once your car is delivered, the driver will evaluate your vehicle with you to note any damage. You’ll then sign a bill of lading.
How Long Does It Take To Ship A Car With Nexus Auto Transport?
Nexus Auto Transport provides guaranteed pickup dates if you have a specific time you need your vehicle picked up by. However, delivery dates are not guaranteed because anything can happen on the road.
Here’s an overview of the estimated time your vehicle will be on the road from pickup to delivery based on the distance of your shipment:
|Shipping Distance
|Nexus Auto Transport Shipping Time
|0 to 200 miles
|One or two days
|200 to 600 miles
|Two to four days
|600 to 1,000 miles
|Three to five days
|1,000 to 1,500 miles
|Four to six days
|1,500 to 2,000 miles
|Five to seven days
|2,000 to 2,400 miles
|Six to eight days
|2,400+ miles
|Seven to nine days
Nexus Auto Transport Shipping Insurance
All auto carriers are required by federal law to have minimum liability insurance. Nexus Auto Transport includes full auto cargo insurance with all car shipments to cover any damage that occurs during transport. The coverage amounts vary by carrier, though the combined single limit is generally around $1 million for open carriers and $5 million for enclosed carriers.
Nexus Auto Transport’s consumer auto insurance policy protects your vehicle up to $250,000 should the carrier’s policy fail to fully cover a valid claim. Items you place inside your vehicle during transport will not be insured for loss or damage.
Nexus Auto Transport: Conclusion
In this review, we went over the cost, ratings, services and pros and cons of Nexus Auto Transport. If you think Nexus is right for you, we still recommend you take a look at some other shipping providers. Some of Nexus Auto Transport’s top competitors can be seen below.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.