Nexus Auto Transport provides a wide range of services in the 48 contiguous states. These include standard auto shipping options such as open transport, enclosed transport, and door-to-door delivery, as well as a few add-ons.

Here’s an overview of Nexus Auto Transport’s auto shipping services:

Open carrier transport: Open carrier transport is the most common and cheapest car shipping method available, although your vehicle will be exposed to the elements.

Open carrier transport is the most common and cheapest car shipping method available, although your vehicle will be exposed to the elements. Enclosed carrier transport: This option is more expensive than open carrier transport but protects your car from inclement weather and road debris.

This option is more expensive than open carrier transport but protects your car from inclement weather and road debris. Door-to-door delivery: Your vehicle is picked up and dropped off as close to your home as possible.

Your vehicle is picked up and dropped off as close to your home as possible. Expedited shipping: For an additional cost, vehicles can usually ship within one or two business days.

Nexus Auto Transport provides motorcycle, boat, and RV shipping. With any vehicle transport, the car shipping company allows you to store up to 100 pounds of personal items in your trunk at no additional cost.

Nexus Auto Transport also offers real-time online tracking 24 hours a day. You’ll receive a unique booking number after you schedule your vehicle’s transport online, which can be used to get updates on your vehicle’s location.

Nexus Auto Transport Shipping Process

To get started with a free quote from Nexus Auto Transport, you’ll need to have the following information handy:

Your starting location and your destination

Pickup date

Vehicle size

Using this information, Nexus Auto Transport will provide you with an instant quote from its cost calculator for open carrier shipping, enclosed carrier shipping, and expedited shipping. You can then reserve your shipment and confirm pickup and delivery dates with the broker.

Once your car is delivered, the driver will evaluate your vehicle with you to note any damage. You’ll then sign a bill of lading.

How Long Does It Take To Ship A Car With Nexus Auto Transport?

Nexus Auto Transport provides guaranteed pickup dates if you have a specific time you need your vehicle picked up by. However, delivery dates are not guaranteed because anything can happen on the road.

Here’s an overview of the estimated time your vehicle will be on the road from pickup to delivery based on the distance of your shipment: