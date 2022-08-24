Motorcycle shipping quotes we received from the industry’s top providers show the average cost is about $1,140 for a 1,500-mile trip with enclosed trailer transport. Motorcycle shipping costs vary depending on several factors, so you should use this as a starting point.

The quotes we requested were for an operable 2018 Yamaha V Star. To give you a better idea of the average cost of motorcycle transport services, we listed cost ranges for various shipping services below.

Open trailer motorcycle transport: $535 to $1,295

$535 to $1,295 Enclosed motorcycle transport: $385 to $1,895

$385 to $1,895 Interstate motorcycle shipping (520 miles): $385 to $1,295

$385 to $1,295 Interstate motorcycle shipping (1,660 miles): $605 to $1,895

The motorcycle shipping rate you receive during the quote process will likely not be the final price you’ll pay to have your bike shipped. Motorcycle transporters sometimes include a service fee with your bill. Depending on the company, you may need to pay for additional insurance or surcharges. If you opt for expedited shipping or a guaranteed pickup date, you’ll also pay extra fees that will increase the shipping cost.

Cancellation fees are also important to consider when thinking about cost. Some companies, like Montway Auto Transport, charge a cancellation fee after a carrier has accepted an order. Most transport companies will allow you to cancel for free until your shipment details have been sent to a hauler.