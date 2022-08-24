Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
Motorcycle shipping costs can fluctuate based on many factors, from the type of bike being transported to the time of year. In this article, we’ll explain how carriers calculate shipping costs, what you can expect to pay, and how to save on your shipment.
Our review team researched and ranked the best motorcycle shipping companies on the market. To find the most affordable transport service for you, we recommend getting quotes from carriers to compare pricing.
How Much Does It Cost To Ship A Motorcycle?
Motorcycle shipping quotes we received from the industry’s top providers show the average cost is about $1,140 for a 1,500-mile trip with enclosed trailer transport. Motorcycle shipping costs vary depending on several factors, so you should use this as a starting point.
The quotes we requested were for an operable 2018 Yamaha V Star. To give you a better idea of the average cost of motorcycle transport services, we listed cost ranges for various shipping services below.
- Open trailer motorcycle transport: $535 to $1,295
- Enclosed motorcycle transport: $385 to $1,895
- Interstate motorcycle shipping (520 miles): $385 to $1,295
- Interstate motorcycle shipping (1,660 miles): $605 to $1,895
The motorcycle shipping rate you receive during the quote process will likely not be the final price you’ll pay to have your bike shipped. Motorcycle transporters sometimes include a service fee with your bill. Depending on the company, you may need to pay for additional insurance or surcharges. If you opt for expedited shipping or a guaranteed pickup date, you’ll also pay extra fees that will increase the shipping cost.
Cancellation fees are also important to consider when thinking about cost. Some companies, like Montway Auto Transport, charge a cancellation fee after a carrier has accepted an order. Most transport companies will allow you to cancel for free until your shipment details have been sent to a hauler.
What Factors Affect Motorcycle Shipping Costs?
Several factors influence motorcycle shipping costs. From the type of transport you choose to your delivery preferences, these factors can either increase or decrease your shipping costs.
We’ve outlined some of the key factors that impact motorcycle shipping costs below.
- Distance: Our research has shown that while long-distance trips cost more than shorter-distance trips overall, they have lower rates per mile.
- Enclosed vs. open transport: Enclosed motorcycle transport offers a higher level of protection and costs significantly more than open motorcycle transport. The extra protection against the weather and road debris may give you peace of mind, especially if you have a classic bike.
- Door-to-door vs. terminal-to-terminal delivery: Door-to-door motorcycle transport is more expensive than terminal-to-terminal shipping because your motorcycle is picked up and dropped off as close to your home as possible.
- Time of year: Motorcycle transport is more expensive when shipping demand is high. The most expensive times to transport your bike are during the summer and in January.
- Carrier competition: If more motorcycle carriers are available for a shipment, it drives the cost down.
- Location: Transporting your motorcycle to or from a rural area will likely increase your motorcycle shipping costs.
Open transport, terminal-to-terminal shipping is generally the cheapest way to ship your motorcycle. However, we’ve found that most motorcycle shipping companies only transport motorcycles in enclosed carriers.
Ways To Reduce Your Motorcycle Shipping Costs
While motorcycle shipping is cheaper than car shipping, it can still be expensive, especially if you request specialty services such as expedited shipping or a guaranteed pickup date. One of the easiest ways to lower the cost of shipping is to find a motorcycle transport company that offers discounts.
Our top five recommended motorcycle transporters offer the following discounts:
- Montway Auto Transport: Military, returning customer, multiple vehicles, and pay-in-cash
- AmeriFreight: Military, first responder, medical personnel, student, senior citizen, early bird, returning customer, and multiple vehicles
- uShip: Military
- HaulBikes: Round trips, motorcycle rallies, military and service personnel, groups, and dealers
- Motorcycle Shippers: Military and dealers
We recommend comparing quotes from several providers to ensure you get the best motorcycle shipping cost. Depending on the company, you can quickly receive online motorcycle shipping rates. You’ll typically need to provide the following information to get quotes:
- Pickup and drop-off locations
- Motorcycle’s make, model, age, modifications, and operability
- Transport preference (open or enclosed transport)
- Preferred shipping dates
Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Shipping
We recommend reaching out to Montway Auto Transport and AmeriFreight to start your search for the best motorcycle shipping company for your needs. Both are backed by excellent industry ratings and offer some of the best motorcycle shipping costs in the industry.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall
Montway Auto Transport is a popular broker that provides a wide variety of motorcycle shipping services. The company ships motorcycles, ATVs, and scooters in enclosed trailers directly to your location or to one of its shipping distribution centers. Montway also offers add-on services such as guaranteed pickup dates and supplemental insurance coverage for an extra fee.
Montway Auto Transport holds accreditation and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars from customers on the organization’s website. Most customers have a positive experience, and reviews frequently comment on the broker’s timeliness, prompt communication, and affordability.
Read our in-depth Montway Auto Transport review for more information about the company.
AmeriFreight: Best Discounts
Established in 2004, AmeriFreight is a motorcycle and auto shipping broker with options available nationwide. The broker works with about 10,000 carriers, each vetted based on insurance coverage and customer ratings. AmeriFreight ships motorcycles, ATVs, and scooters door-to-door in open and enclosed trailers.
AmeriFreight reviews are mainly positive. The company holds accreditation and an A+ rating from the BBB with an average customer rating of 4.9 stars.
Learn more in our complete AmeriFreight review.
Frequently Asked Questions: Motorcycle Shipping Cost
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.