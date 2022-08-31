Motorcycle Shippers’ reviews are mainly positive. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with an average customer rating of 3.2 out of 5.0 stars, though there are only nine reviews. The company also has a 4.6-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot from over 700 reviews, as well as a 4.1-star rating out of 5.0 on Google from more than 35 reviews.

Customers praise Motorcycle Shippers for its affordable motorcycle shipping rates and quick time frames. Some motorcyclists complain about issues getting in touch with the carrier and coordinating with customer service representatives for pickup and drop-off dates.

We’ve included positive and negative reviews below to provide a complete picture of the Motorcycle Shippers customer experience.

Positive Motorcycle Shippers Reviews

“I moved a 2019 Road Glide from California to South Carolina … They used a special pallet that protected the bike and allowed it to be secured well. My bike arrived in perfect condition. The driver was extremely professional. [I] highly recommend these guys. Thank you!”

– Vince via Google

“Friendly and efficient service. I’ve used Motorcycle Shippers several times through the years and have never had any trouble. Very dependable carrier.”

– Michael via Trustpilot

Negative Motorcycle Shippers Reviews

“Absolutely horrible customer service. I paid $600 extra to ship three motorcycles ‘VIP.’ [They] did not meet the delivery window or regular window (without VIP). When I called to understand why, they said there was nothing they could do.”

– JS via BBB