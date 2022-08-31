Motorcycle Shippers Pros And Cons
|Our Rating
|4
|Reputation
|4.5
|Cost
|4
|Services
|4
|Customer Experience
|4
Whether you’ve moved across the country or considered shipping your motorcycle for a trip, you’ve probably encountered Motorcycle Shippers. The company is known for its affordable pricing and hassle-free shipping process, and our expert review team named it one of the best motorcycle shipping companies in the industry.
When shipping a motorcycle, you want to know that your bike is in good hands. In this review, our experts dive into Motorcycle Shippers’ reputation, as well as its costs, services, and customer experience, to help you decide if it’s the right company for you.
Motorcycle Shippers Overview
Established in 1994, Motorcycle Shippers is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California. The company operates as a shipping broker, meaning it connects customers with its network of haulers for motorcycle shipping needs. Motorcycle Shippers works with licensed and vetted carriers that provide motorcycle shipping services to all 48 contiguous states and outbound shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Motorcycle Shippers’ biggest draw is its variety of services. The broker provides classic and economy transport service, which lets customers choose the best option for them based on their budgets and shipping time frames. The provider ships the following types of vehicles:
- Motorcycles
- ATVs
- UTVs
- Trikes
- Slingshots®
- Golf carts
- E-bikes
All motorcycle shipments are enclosed transport with door-to-door or terminal-to-terminal delivery.
How Much Does Motorcycle Shippers Cost?
Motorcycle Shippers offers competitive up-front rates for most of its shipping services. Based on motorcycle shipping quotes we received, the broker charges $840 on average per transport. Your motorcycle shipping costs will vary depending on multiple factors, so we recommend using this as a starting estimate.
Here are a few shipping quotes we received from Motorcycle Shippers for a 2018 Yamaha V Star:
- Enclosed transport, classic service, 520 miles: $796
- Enclosed transport, classic service, 1,660 miles: $837
- Enclosed transport, classic service, 2,445 miles: $902
All motorcycle shipping quotes are inclusive, meaning you won’t need to worry about paying hidden fees. In some cases, Motorcycle Shippers may charge a fee for shipments to or from specific ZIP codes outside of regular transport lanes. You can easily avoid paying these fees by selecting an alternative ZIP code where the fee doesn’t apply.
Motorcycle Shippers offers discounts for dealers and military members.
What Affects The Cost Of Motorcycle Shipping?
There are a few key factors that affect the cost of motorcycle transport, including:
- Miles traveled: Cross-country shipments have lower rates per mile than shipments of shorter distances but cost more overall.
- Type of transport: Motorcycles can typically be transported in open or enclosed carriers. Enclosed transport costs more than open transport because your vehicle is protected from the elements and road debris in a shipping container.
- Type of delivery: It’s more expensive to have your motorcycle delivered to your door instead of a terminal.
- Shipping seasonality: It costs more to ship vehicles during the summer and January due to higher demand.
- Carrier competition: The higher competition between carrier bids, the lower the motorcycle shipping costs.
Motorcycle Shippers Services
Motorcycle Shippers provides the following motorcycle transport services:
- Enclosed transport: Motorcycle Shippers only offers enclosed transport, which protects your motorcycle from inclement weather or debris on the road. It gives owners the greatest peace of mind.
- Door-to-door service: Your motorcycle is shipped directly to your home, allowing convenient pickup and drop-off.
- Terminal-to-terminal service: Your bike is picked up from one terminal and shipped to another terminal rather than a home or business. This option is only available with classic service.
- VIP shipping: For an extra fee, Motorcycle Shippers will prioritize your motorcycle transport and have it shipped within a few days.
Motorcycle Shippers also offers the choice between classic and economy service.
- Classic service: Your motorcycle is placed on a special skid and secured with soft straps in an enclosed trailer. The transport time is faster than economy service, and you can add VIP shipping to choose your pickup and delivery dates for an extra fee.
- Economy service: This option differs from classic service because your motorcycle doesn’t have a perimeter of protection and the shipping time is slower.
The shipping broker also provides an online tracking system, though it is not in real time.
Motorcycle Shippers Process
Motorcycle owners will need to have the following information handy to receive instant quotes:
- Starting location
- Destination
- The bike’s year, make, and model
After you enter your information, you’ll be given an instant quote for classic and economy shipping. You’ll then be prompted to reserve your shipment and pay your balance. On the pickup date and delivery date, the hauler will note any damage to your motorcycle.
Does Motorcycle Shippers Provide Shipping Insurance?
Motorcycle Shippers provides $7,000 in valuation coverage with no deductible. You can increase your coverage by paying $7 for each additional $1,000 in coverage during booking.
Motorcycle Shippers Reviews
Motorcycle Shippers’ reviews are mainly positive. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with an average customer rating of 3.2 out of 5.0 stars, though there are only nine reviews. The company also has a 4.6-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot from over 700 reviews, as well as a 4.1-star rating out of 5.0 on Google from more than 35 reviews.
Customers praise Motorcycle Shippers for its affordable motorcycle shipping rates and quick time frames. Some motorcyclists complain about issues getting in touch with the carrier and coordinating with customer service representatives for pickup and drop-off dates.
We’ve included positive and negative reviews below to provide a complete picture of the Motorcycle Shippers customer experience.
Positive Motorcycle Shippers Reviews
“I moved a 2019 Road Glide from California to South Carolina … They used a special pallet that protected the bike and allowed it to be secured well. My bike arrived in perfect condition. The driver was extremely professional. [I] highly recommend these guys. Thank you!”
– Vince via Google
“Friendly and efficient service. I’ve used Motorcycle Shippers several times through the years and have never had any trouble. Very dependable carrier.”
– Michael via Trustpilot
Negative Motorcycle Shippers Reviews
“Absolutely horrible customer service. I paid $600 extra to ship three motorcycles ‘VIP.’ [They] did not meet the delivery window or regular window (without VIP). When I called to understand why, they said there was nothing they could do.”
– JS via BBB
“My order was from Utah to Texas and took exactly six weeks (1,350 miles away).”
– Tanner Johnson via Google
Our Take On Motorcycle Shippers: 4.0 Stars
We rate Motorcycle Shippers 4.0 stars out of 5.0. The company offers competitive rates, has decent customer satisfaction ratings, and offers a wide variety of services.
Other Recommendations For Motorcycle Shipping
Reach out to motorcycle transport providers for shipping quotes to find the one that best fits your budget and needs. Our experts recommend contacting AmeriFreight and Montway Auto Transport for free, no-obligation quotes.
AmeriFreight: Best Discounts
Headquartered in Peachtree, Georgia, AmeriFreight is a popular motorcycle shipping broker. The company works with thousands of carriers who provide transportation services to the contiguous United States. AmeriFreight offers open and enclosed trailers and door-to-door delivery for motorcycles, ATVs, and scooters.
Learn more about the provider in our complete AmeriFreight review.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall
Montway Auto Transport is a popular motorcycle broker offering specialized shipping services, including:
- Enclosed trailer shipping
- Door-to-door delivery
- Guaranteed pickup dates
- Additional insurance coverage
- International shipping
- Shipping between distribution centers
The company holds an A+ rating from the BBB and an average customer rating of 4.5 stars on the site.
Find out more in our Montway Auto Transport review.
FAQ: Motorcycle Shippers
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.