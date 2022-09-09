Montway Auto Transport is diligent about replying to positive and negative reviews, responding to 62 percent of reviews. Just over 20 percent of reviewers explicitly say they recommend this auto transport provider to others.

Montway Auto Transport BBB

Montway Auto Transport reviews are strong. The company has accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds an A+ rating. Montway has a BBB customer review score of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars based on over 2,300 reviews. On Trustpilot, Montway has a customer review score of 4.6 based on over 1,200 reviews.

Below, we’ll take a look at examples of positive and negative Montway Auto Transport reviews.

Positive Montway Auto Transport Reviews

Satisfied Montway customers say the company provides timely deliveries and excellent customer communication. Seventeen percent of reviewers positively mention the customer service at Montway Auto Transport.

“[Montway Auto Transport] was very communicative throughout the entire process and [took] the time to listen to my needs. They were able to pick up my car in two days, and she arrived in perfect condition.” – Jeff via BBB

“Other companies gave cheaper prices but could not fulfill the requested date of transporting my car. In such short notice, Montway gave me [a] detailed and fixed price and was able to immediately schedule a [pickup] for [the] next day.” – Marge C. via BBB

Montway Auto Transport Complaints

Not all customers have enjoyed timely delivery, and some Montway Auto Transport reviews mention final rates above the original cost. Other reviews cite difficulty canceling a shipment, and many customers don’t like the minimum $199 cancellation fee. However, less than 10 percent of reviews on the BBB website are one-star reviews.

“I placed an order to transport my car on Dec. 14. The car was supposed to transport within five business days. The car was not transported yet, and I received a call on Dec. 4 that I have to pay $200 extra than the agreed-upon amount if I still want the car to be transported.” – Fadi A. via BBB