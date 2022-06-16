Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re an active military member and need to have your privately owned vehicle (POV) shipped because of a transfer or active-duty deployment, you’ll need to find an auto transport company that specializes in military car shipping.

A permanent change of station (PCS) order on short notice can be overwhelming, but this guide will lead you through the military car shipping process to make it a stress-free experience.

We’ll also recommend the best car shipping companies for military vehicle transport, as many provide discounts and services for members of the armed forces. If you’re ready to get free, no-obligation quotes from leading military car shipping providers, begin the process below.