Mercury Auto Transport
With all the car shipping options available, it can feel a little overwhelming to choose one, especially if this is your first time shipping a vehicle. Mercury Auto Transport is a car shipping broker that works to find the carrier best suited to your needs. This review will take you through Mercury’s process, services, customer reviews, and more.
Before you commit to working with one provider, compare free quotes from other shipping companies. Our team has researched and compared the best car shipping companies for you.
Mercury Auto Transport Review: 3.9 Stars
We gave Mercury Auto Transport a rating of 3.9 stars out of 5.0. Mercury works hard to ensure the best possible price for your vehicle transportation without hidden fees or surprise costs. The company works with a large network of shipping carriers to ship vehicles cross country, and it offers options for a wide range of vehicles.
|Our Rating
|3.9
|Reputation
|4.1
|Cost
|3.8
|Services
|3.8
|Customer Experience
|3.9
Mercury Auto Transport Overview
Founded: 2008
Headquarters: Davie, FL
Service area: The U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska
Mercury Auto Transport is a licensed, bonded, and insured vehicle shipping broker that works with a wide variety of vehicle transporters through the National Dispatch Board. Since 2007, it has helped customers ship more than 186,000 vehicles across the country.
Mercury primarily offers door-to-door service, and the company can ship a variety of vehicles. Its prices are guaranteed, meaning there are never unexpected fees.
How Much Does Mercury Auto Transport Cost?
Our team reached out to Mercury Auto Transport for shipping quotes for an operable 2018 Toyota RAV4. Here’s what we received:
|Shipping Distance
|Type of Transport
|National Average Cost
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Open
|$1,005
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Enclosed
|$1,360
What Affects Car Shipping Costs?
Car shipping costs differ based on the pickup and delivery locations, the delivery method, and how urgently you need your vehicle shipped. Other key factors include:
- Vehicle size and weight
- Type of transport (open or enclosed trailer)
- Time of year (costs rise during January and the summer)
- Shipping distance
- Price of fuel (high fuel costs mean higher shipping costs)
The initial pricing quotes from Mercury Auto Transport contain all charges, taxes, and insurance. That means you won’t need to worry about any hidden or surprise fees popping up unexpectedly during your car shipment process.
Mercury Auto Transport Services
Door-to-door shipping: Yes
Terminal-to-terminal shipping: Yes
Open transport: Yes
Enclosed shipping: Yes
Flatbed transport: Yes
RV shipping: Yes
Motorcycle/ATV shipping: Yes
Expedited transport: Available for an additional cost
Mercury Auto Transport offers shipping options for many types of vehicles, including:
- RVs
- SUVs
- Limousines
- Classic and exotic cars
Though it doesn’t offer international car shipping, the company can transport your vehicle to Alaska and Hawaii. Mercury recommends door-to-door shipping but can also provide terminal-to-terminal service if that better suits your needs.
All Mercury Auto Transport service agreements come with 100 percent bumper-to-bumper insurance, covering your car for any damages incurred during the entire process.
Additional Mercury Auto Transport Services
In addition to taking care of the logistics of your vehicle shipment, Mercury Auto Transport does thorough background checks on all its carriers. The company ensures the carrier handling your auto transport is licensed with the Federal Motor Carrier and Safety Administration (FMCSA) and verifies the carrier’s ratings and references. Mercury also obtains a copy of the carrier’s insurance certificate.
Mercury Auto Transport Process
Thankfully, you don’t need to know all the ins and outs of how to ship a car when working with Mercury Auto Transport. As a shipping broker, the company goes through the process of finding and coordinating transport services so you don’t have to. Its shipping process is straightforward and works as follows:
- You use the tool on Mercury Auto’s website to enter your contact information and request a free car shipping quote online.
- A Mercury representative will provide a quote based on your vehicle type and shipping specifications.
- Once Mercury Auto Transport locates a carrier for your transport, the company will contact you with a final rate.
- If you accept the rate, your carrier is booked.
- Mercury Auto Transport coordinates your shipment with the carrier.
- On the day of pickup, your carrier will meet you at the pickup location, and you’ll note any existing damage on the car.
- Your carrier will deliver your vehicle to the chosen destination, and you’ll again inspect it for damage, signing a bill of lading confirming the job is complete.
- You pay your carrier the final amount via cash, money order, or cashier’s check.
Keep in mind that the longer the lead time on booking your shipment, the less you’ll have to pay. Mercury Auto Transport does offer expedited shipping, but at a much higher cost.
Mercury Auto Transport Reviews
Mercury Auto Transport is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds a B rating from the organization. Customers rate the shipping broker positively, giving the company an average of 4.8 stars out of 5.0 across more than 450 reviews. Additionally, the company has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.0 from more than 4,000 Google reviews.
Positive Mercury Auto Transport Reviews
Customers who rate Mercury Auto Transport positively praise the company’s clear communication and professionalism.
“Highly recommend!! My agent, Scott Hawley, was very helpful and communicative with all my needs. Service exceeded expectations, very responsive, my vehicle was shipped quicker than expected!”
– Dario via BBB
“Mercury Auto Transport is highly recommended, my agent was … very reliable and quick, very attentive … very professional and prompt.”
– Lorna via BBB
Negative Mercury Auto Transport Reviews
Customer complaints about Mercury cite miscommunication and damage to their vehicles during the shipping process.
“Kept being put off until it was too late to transport. Took [a] long time to answer emails and messages. I would not recommend them to anybody.”
– Sandra via BBB
“Never did I think the driver would have an accident, and would you believe he didn’t even call us! No one from this company to date has been in contact! … This is truly bad business, and as a consumer who works hard and only has one car, this experience has been truly devastating!”
– Donna via BBB
Other Recommendations For Car Shipping
Even if you think Mercury Auto Transport is a good option for your vehicle transportation needs, we still recommend shopping around with other companies for cheap car shipping. That way, you’ll find the best possible match in price and services. Below are two companies we think you should consider.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 stars
Montway Auto Transport offers car shipping services across the United States, including to Alaska and Hawaii. Montway has a reputation of being reliable and trustworthy, with customers noting in reviews that the shipping broker has excellent customer service.
The auto shipper has a BBB rating of A+, and more than 2,100 customer reviews on the BBB site give Montway an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.0. Though the company doesn’t guarantee pricing, most customers say Montway’s services are priced affordably. We consider Montway Auto Transport the Best Overall vehicle shipper in the U.S.
You can get more information in our Montway Auto Transport review.
AmeriFreight: 4.5 stars
AmeriFreight is one of the biggest auto transport companies in the U.S., working with more than 10,000 shipping carriers. In reviews, customers mention AmeriFreight’s good customer service and wide variety of shipping options.
The BBB gives AmeriFreight an A+ rating, and it has an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars from over 1,100 customer reviews. We consider AmeriFrieght the provider with the Best Discounts, as it offers discounts for military, students, first responders, and more.
You can learn more in our AmeriFreight review.
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.
*Data accurate at time of publication.