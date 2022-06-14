Mercury Auto Transport is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds a B rating from the organization. Customers rate the shipping broker positively, giving the company an average of 4.8 stars out of 5.0 across more than 450 reviews. Additionally, the company has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.0 from more than 4,000 Google reviews.

Positive Mercury Auto Transport Reviews

Customers who rate Mercury Auto Transport positively praise the company’s clear communication and professionalism.

“Highly recommend!! My agent, Scott Hawley, was very helpful and communicative with all my needs. Service exceeded expectations, very responsive, my vehicle was shipped quicker than expected!”

– Dario via BBB

“Mercury Auto Transport is highly recommended, my agent was … very reliable and quick, very attentive … very professional and prompt.”

– Lorna via BBB

Negative Mercury Auto Transport Reviews

Customer complaints about Mercury cite miscommunication and damage to their vehicles during the shipping process.

“Kept being put off until it was too late to transport. Took [a] long time to answer emails and messages. I would not recommend them to anybody.”

– Sandra via BBB

“Never did I think the driver would have an accident, and would you believe he didn’t even call us! No one from this company to date has been in contact! … This is truly bad business, and as a consumer who works hard and only has one car, this experience has been truly devastating!”

– Donna via BBB