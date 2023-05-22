Before a long-distance move, you’ll need to make decisions to ensure that your belongings reach their final destination safely. Proper planning can simplify the process and take away the stress and hassle that often comes with long-distance relocations.

Below are five tips that could stop your long-distance move from becoming exhausting, complicated, or a major headache:

Stick To Your Budget

Making a cross-country move or a relocation across the world isn’t going to be cheap. Setting a clear budget and sticking to it may prevent you from spending more than you can actually afford. Consider the following costs as you map out your budget:

Moving services or a rental truck

Storage unit costs

Boxes and packing supplies

Gas, meals, and lodging if you plan to drive

Car shipping and flight costs if you’ll ship your car

Downsize Your Belongings

If you’re hoping to cut down on moving costs, consider downsizing what you plan to bring along. The more items you take with you, the more you’ll get charged for moving services. Don’t pay extra to transport items that hold very little value.

Start decluttering and downsizing your personal belongings as soon as you learn that you’ll be moving, as it’s a time-consuming process that you don’t want to rush. Tackling a little at a time can prevent the preparations from becoming overwhelming, and you’ll be thankful that you didn’t bring your sweater collection along if you’re moving somewhere warm and sunny.

Organize As You Pack

Throwing all of your belongings haphazardly into boxes won’t help much when it comes time to unpack. Sort everything by room and label boxes so you won’t have to play a guessing game when you reach your destination and start unpacking. You could even consider sorting personal items by specific area such as your desk or closet.

Creating an inventory list could also be helpful, especially for insurance purposes. This list could help you keep track of items as you unpack and will reveal what needs to be replaced if something gets lost or damaged.

Purchase Moving Insurance

The last thing you’ll want to deal with during your move is damaged or lost items. Knowing that your belongings are protected with moving insurance can provide you with peace of mind during transport. If you’ve opted to use a moving company, it may offer you its own insurance policies. However, it’s worth shopping around for third-party insurance coverage if you’re looking for the best deal.

Get Important Documents And Utilities In Order

Try to update important documents with your new address as long before the long-distance move as possible. This means submitting a change of address with the post office so that mail will be rerouted to your new location. In addition, don’t forget to update documents such as your driver’s license, car registration, and insurance plans.

If possible, it may also be wise to arrange the timely shutdown of your current utilities while signing up for ones at your new address. Updating as many documents as you can before the move will make it easier when you settle into your new home.