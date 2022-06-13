The average cost of international car shipping ranges from $1,000 to $5,000 for standard transport service. For air transport rather than ocean transport, costs can range from $5,000 up to a maximum of around $40,000.

The cost of international vehicle transport will depend on a variety of factors, such as:

Distance between ports

Route popularity

Vehicle type

Transport company

Shipping method

Additional charges, taxes, and fees

If you have a luxury, antique, or classic car, you should probably opt for enclosed shipping, which can drastically increase your car shipping cost. Enclosed car transport is less common than open transport and requires more expertise, leading to increased prices.

Shipping your car from a popular port, such as New York, Los Angeles, or Miami, could also save you considerable money compared to choosing a less common departure spot.

Anyone considering international car shipping should be aware of destination port charges, as you might have to hire an agent to navigate your vehicle through customs. This could add up to $500 onto the price of your transport and will cause more headaches if you ship household goods in your vehicle.