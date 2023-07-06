Founded: 1980

Headquarters: Warren, Massachusetts

Service area: Nationwide, excluding Hawaii and Alaska

Intercity Lines Inc. is a family-owned auto shipping company with over 40 years of experience in the car transport industry. It specializes in caring for classic, luxury, and exotic cars, and the provider will also ship motorcycles. Intercity Lines offers door-to-door transport across the U.S. and, unlike car shipping brokers, doesn’t contract work out to other truckers.

Intercity Lines includes a $2 million cargo insurance policy with every shipment and uses its decades of expertise to provide the highest standard of safety during the shipping process. The company has received an endorsement from entertainer Jay Leno, who named it as his favorite car shipping experience.

Intercity Lines Pros And Cons

While Intercity Lines reviews are generally strong, some customers think its services are too expensive. Below, we’ll run through a few more pros and cons of Intercity Lines.