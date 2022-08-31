To better explain how to ship a motorcycle, we’ve outlined seven steps in the motorcycle shipment process below. However, it’s important to note that some motorcycle shippers may require additional information or steps as part of their shipping processes.

#1: Select A Motorcycle Shipping Company

You can decide between two main types of companies to ship your motorbike: brokers, which connect customers with carriers in their networks, and carriers, which transport vehicles from one location to another. A reliable shipping broker should be licensed through the Department of Transportation and insured.

#2: Provide Your Information

Motorcycle transport companies will ask for details about your motorbike to provide the right service. Most companies will ask for:

Vehicle’s make, model, age, and operability

Pickup and drop-off locations

Preferred shipment time frame

Name, email address, and phone number

Using this information, the company will send you an estimate for your motorcycle shipment. Your final shipping quote may be higher than the original quote you received because initial estimates often don’t include service fees or motorcycle shipping insurance costs.

#3: Choose Your Auto Transport Service

Most motorcycle companies offer open transport and enclosed transport options and door-to-door service. Others provide specialty services such as terminal-to-terminal shipping, international shipping, and expedited shipping.

#4: Schedule Your Shipment

After you’ve selected a service, time frame, and provider, you can book your motorcycle shipment. Depending on the company, you’ll either pay the full amount up front or pay part of the balance ahead of time and the rest once your vehicle has been delivered.

#5: Inspect Your Vehicle

A motorcycle hauler will typically be dispatched within three weeks of booking. Before they transport your motorbike, they’ll inspect it with you to account for any existing damage. You should take photos of your motorcycle in case any damage occurs during shipping.

#6: Communicate With The Motorcycle Shipping Company

Most companies provide real-time tracking information through an app, website, or phone service. Checking in allows you to stay informed about any delays affecting the pickup date or drop-off location.

#7: Pick Your Motorbike Up

Depending on your chosen service, your motorcycle will be shipped to your door or a predetermined terminal. Always inspect your vehicle with the hauler after drop-off in case any damage occurred during the shipment. If necessary, you’ll pay your remaining balance at this time.