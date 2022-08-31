Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
Are you moving cross country and wondering how to ship your motorcycle? Whether you’re moving thousands of miles or just a few hundred miles away, it’s important to know how motorcycle shipping works and what you can expect to pay for it.
We’ve researched and ranked the best motorcycle shipping companies for every situation. Motorcycle shipping costs can vary depending on several factors, so it’s best to reach out to motorcycle transport companies before booking a shipment.
How Much Does Motorcycle Shipping Cost?
If you’re wondering how to ship a motorcycle, you might be curious about the cost. Motorcycle transport is generally much cheaper than auto transport, with a 1,500-mile trip costing around $1,140 on average. This factors in dozens of motorcycle shipping quotes we received from top carriers for a 2018 Yamaha V-Star during July, a peak shipping month.
One popular motorcycle transport marketplace, uShip, estimates that the average cost to ship a motorcycle is between $350 and $700 for a 1,000-mile trip. Trips of 1,000 miles or less tend to cost between $180 and $300 on average. Since motorcycle shipping costs are highly variable and influenced by several factors, use these estimates only as a starting point.
What Factors Affect The Price Of Motorcycle Shipping?
Before you reach out to a motorcycle transport company, you should know the factors that can influence the price you’ll pay.
- Miles traveled: Cross-country shipments have lower rates per mile than trips of shorter distances, but they cost more overall.
- Type of transport: Motorcycle shipments can be done with open trailers or enclosed trailers. Enclosed trailers cost more, but the extra protection may be worth it for luxury and classic bikes.
- Type of delivery: Door-to-door shipping is more expensive than terminal-to-terminal shipping because your motorcycle is shipped as close to your door as possible.
- Time of year: Demand is higher in January and the summer, making motorcycle shipping services more expensive.
- Carrier competition: When you use a marketplace-style service, higher competition between motorcycle carriers means lower shipping costs.
- Price of fuel: When fuel prices rise, costs for motorcycle transport increase as well.
- Hidden fees: Insurance costs, surcharges, and carrier price increases may lead to higher costs for motorcycle shipments.
What To Expect From The Motorcycle Shipping Process
To better explain how to ship a motorcycle, we’ve outlined seven steps in the motorcycle shipment process below. However, it’s important to note that some motorcycle shippers may require additional information or steps as part of their shipping processes.
#1: Select A Motorcycle Shipping Company
You can decide between two main types of companies to ship your motorbike: brokers, which connect customers with carriers in their networks, and carriers, which transport vehicles from one location to another. A reliable shipping broker should be licensed through the Department of Transportation and insured.
#2: Provide Your Information
Motorcycle transport companies will ask for details about your motorbike to provide the right service. Most companies will ask for:
- Vehicle’s make, model, age, and operability
- Pickup and drop-off locations
- Preferred shipment time frame
- Name, email address, and phone number
Using this information, the company will send you an estimate for your motorcycle shipment. Your final shipping quote may be higher than the original quote you received because initial estimates often don’t include service fees or motorcycle shipping insurance costs.
#3: Choose Your Auto Transport Service
Most motorcycle companies offer open transport and enclosed transport options and door-to-door service. Others provide specialty services such as terminal-to-terminal shipping, international shipping, and expedited shipping.
#4: Schedule Your Shipment
After you’ve selected a service, time frame, and provider, you can book your motorcycle shipment. Depending on the company, you’ll either pay the full amount up front or pay part of the balance ahead of time and the rest once your vehicle has been delivered.
#5: Inspect Your Vehicle
A motorcycle hauler will typically be dispatched within three weeks of booking. Before they transport your motorbike, they’ll inspect it with you to account for any existing damage. You should take photos of your motorcycle in case any damage occurs during shipping.
#6: Communicate With The Motorcycle Shipping Company
Most companies provide real-time tracking information through an app, website, or phone service. Checking in allows you to stay informed about any delays affecting the pickup date or drop-off location.
#7: Pick Your Motorbike Up
Depending on your chosen service, your motorcycle will be shipped to your door or a predetermined terminal. Always inspect your vehicle with the hauler after drop-off in case any damage occurred during the shipment. If necessary, you’ll pay your remaining balance at this time.
Ways To Ship A Motorcycle
When choosing how to ship your motorcycle, you’ll likely come across several options that will determine how your bike is transported. Here are a few motorcycle transport services you may be able to select depending on the company and your budget:
- Open transport: It’s the most affordable motorcycle transport service, but your bike is exposed to the elements.
- Enclosed transport: With this shipping method, your motorcycle is transported in an enclosed trailer or container to prevent damage.
- Door-to-door service: Your motorcycle is delivered as close to your home as possible.
- Terminal-to-terminal shipping: Your motorbike is picked up from and dropped off at predetermined locations along with other shipments. This can reduce the cost of shipping.
- Expedited shipping: Haulers will pick your motorcycle shipment up within a few business days.
Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Shipping
Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 Stars
Established in Schaumburg, Illinois, Montway Auto Transport is a reputable motorcycle shipping broker that offers enclosed trailers and door-to-door delivery. Montway also has options for shipping between distribution centers, guaranteed pickup, and additional insurance coverage. The company’s customer reviews are positive overall, with a 4.5-star average rating out of 5.0 on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website.
Read our in-depth Montway Auto Transport review to learn more.
FAQ: How To Ship A Motorcycle
