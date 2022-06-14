When deciding how to ship a car, you’ll likely want to arrange your vehicle shipment through a broker. Auto shipping brokers work with a large network of drivers to help customers find their cheapest options. Because of the logistics involved, working through a dedicated broker is the most efficient way to match customers with carriers.

While not all auto shipping brokers are the same, most use a similar shipping process. In general, here’s the process of how to ship a car using a broker:

1. Submit car shipment information

The first step is to get quotes from multiple brokers. When requesting a quote, you’ll usually be asked to submit the following information:

Vehicle year, make, and model

Pickup and drop-off locations

Pickup and delivery dates

Type of transport service requested (open carrier or enclosed carrier)

Vehicle operability status (driveable or not driveable)

Some brokers may offer an instant quote, while others will request your contact information and call or email you with more information. This is because some brokers have their carriers make offers on your shipment. Once the broker determines your best offer, they’ll contact you with your options.

Your car shipping quote is likely to be an estimate – it’s the broker’s best guess of what your final cost will be. However, your final rate will not be locked until you are matched with a carrier or, in some cases, until your vehicle is delivered.

2. Compare your quotes and decide on a company

Once you have multiple quotes, compare them and select the transport company you trust most with your shipment. You’ll then verify the cost and pickup and drop-off times with your carrier. At this point, you may be required to make a partial payment as a deposit.

3. Prepare your vehicle

To prepare your vehicle, you’ll need to empty it of all items. This will lower the weight of your vehicle and may bring down your shipping costs. It is typically recommended that you leave no more than a quarter tank of gas in your car as well.

4. Drop off your vehicle

Bring your vehicle to the pickup location (or, in the case of door-to-door shipping, the driver will come to you). Before the car is loaded onto the transporter, you and the driver will inspect the vehicle for damages. You’ll then sign a form noting any pre-existing damage.

5. Wait for delivery

Many top vehicle transport brokers maintain regular communication during the auto shipping process. Some provide GPS tracking and others may provide text updates on your vehicle’s progress.

6. Pick up your vehicle and pay any remaining balance

After the vehicle is delivered, you must inspect it again for damages. You’ll sign a bill of lading and, if applicable, make any final payments to your driver.