Shipping a car to another state can quickly become complicated, expensive, and a hassle for those who don’t know the right steps. However, following the shipping process outlined below should simplify your car’s journey across state lines.

1. Choose Your Type Of Transport

You’ll need to decide on an auto transport method before shipping your vehicle. There are plenty of shipping options to choose from, and in certain circumstances you could have your car moved by Amtrak, plane, or even a boat. However, the most common choices on the market are open auto transport and enclosed auto transport.

Open Vs. Enclosed Auto Shipping

Open car shipping involves transporting your vehicle on an open trailer, making it the most cost-effective way to ship a car to another state. While an open car shipping trailer can fit several vehicles on it at once, they’ll be less protected from damages caused by severe weather, road debris, and flying objects such as rocks.

On the other hand, enclosed car shipping uses an enclosed carrier or container to haul your vehicle. This provides the ultimate level of protection from the hazards that commonly plague open transport carriers. However, the type of transport is far costlier and may only be worth it if you’ve got a luxury vehicle or a classic car.

2. Gather Information About Your Car

After choosing the right type of transport for your needs, start getting together details about your car. This includes your vehicle’s make, model, year, vehicle identification number (VIN), and operability status. You’ll also need to decide on whether the convenience of door-to-door service makes it a better choice than terminal-to-terminal shipping.

3. Compare Car Shipping Quotes

Once you’ve gotten together the information needed to ship your vehicle, it’s time to shop around for car shipping quotes online. We recommend asking for instant quotes from multiple car transport companies in order to find the best possible shipping prices. Many providers even offer car shipping calculators that can help make the purchasing process even easier.

While some auto transport companies guarantee your initially quoted price, others may increase the final shipping rate due to unforeseen issues. If this is something you’d like to avoid, compare quotes from providers like Sherpa Auto Transport that offer guaranteed pricing.

4. Choose A Transport Provider

During your search for the right auto shipper, you’ll find providers that act like brokers and others that have online shipping marketplaces. Figure out which shipping model you’re more comfortable with. Brokers will find the right carrier for you while shipping marketplaces let you post your own job and deal with carriers directly.

If possible, ask friends and family members about their experience with shipping vehicles. Similarly, you can browse through internet discussion boards to read firsthand accounts of people using certain companies when shipping a car to another state.

5. Book The Move And Prepare Your Car

If at all possible, lock in your transport service sooner rather than later. Booking ahead of time can help you receive the lowest price while avoiding issues with carrier availability. While it’s possible to line up and book last-minute shipments, you’ll likely pay far higher rates for expedited shipping services.

Once the auto transport is booked, it’s time to start preparing your vehicle. Take all personal items out to prevent the possibility of thefts and leave the gas tank no more than a quarter full. Both your personal belongings and extra fuel add weight to your vehicle, which could increase auto shipping costs.

6. Meet Your Car Carrier

You’ll meet the auto carrier at a predetermined dropoff time and location. Whether at your home or at a shipping terminal, you and the trucker will inspect the car for prior damages such as dents or scratches. This is a great time to take photos to document its condition before loading. You’ll then sign the bill of lading, which is a receipt that follows the car as it gets shipped. Expect to sign it again once your vehicle arrives at its destination in another state.

7. Pick Your Car Up

Before picking the car up, you should receive a message from the carrier as to when it’ll be delivered. Once you meet at the designated pickup time, inspect the vehicle again for new damages. If you find any, report them on the bill of lading and document them with new photos. However, if everything looks good and you’re ready to get your vehicle back, sign the bill of lading once more and you’re set.