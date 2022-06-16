There are many factors involved in the shipping process that can impact the length of time it takes to get your car from point A to point B. Once a car carrier picks a vehicle up, it typically takes one to seven days to arrive at its destination, depending on shipping distance and barring any unexpected delays.

We’ve outlined the auto transport process step by step below. However, it’s important to note that some car shippers may require additional information, so use this as a starting guide for what to expect.

#1 Choose A Car Shipping Company.

It’s best to start searching for an auto shipping company at least two weeks in advance. You can choose between two main types of car transport companies:

Brokers connect customers with carriers in their network.

connect customers with carriers in their network. Carriers transport vehicles from one location to another.

Whether you choose a broker or a carrier, ensure the company you choose is fully licensed and insured.

#2 Provide Your Information.

Auto transporters will ask for details about your vehicle, pickup location, and destination to determine which service is best for your needs. Most companies ask for:

Vehicle make, model, age, and operability

Pickup location and drop-off location

Preferred time frame for shipment

Name, email, and phone number

Using this information, the company will offer you a free quote for your car shipment. Your final car shipping cost will likely be higher than the original quote you receive, as initial quotes often don’t include service fees, additional carrier charges, or insurance costs.

#3 Select Your Auto Transport Service.

When shipping your car, you can choose from service options such as open or enclosed transport and door-to-door or terminal-to-terminal shipping. Note that enclosed transport may take longer than open transport because there are fewer carriers available.

In addition to these services, some companies offer specialty services such as expedited shipping, international shipping, guaranteed pickup dates, and single-car shipping.

#4 Book Your Shipment.

After you’ve selected a service, time frame, and location, you can book your car shipment. Depending on the company, you may pay the full amount for the service up front or pay part of the balance up front and the rest once your vehicle has been delivered.

#5 Remove All Personal Items From Your Car.

Most vehicle shipping companies don’t let you ship personal items inside your car. This ensures your valuables are kept safe, and since some companies weigh your vehicle before shipping, it also lowers your car transport costs.

#6 Inspect Your Vehicle.

A car hauler will typically be dispatched within 10 days of booking. Before the carrier picks your vehicle up, they will inspect it with you to account for any existing damage. Take photos of your car in case any damage occurs during shipping.

#7 Check In With The Car Shipping Company.

Many companies provide GPS tracking information through an app, website, or phone service. This helps keep you informed about any delays that could affect the pickup date or drop-off date.

#8 Pick Your Car Up.

Depending on the service you choose, your vehicle will be delivered to either your door or a predetermined terminal. You should inspect your vehicle for any signs of damage when it arrives. You’ll then sign a bill of lading to verify that your car was delivered. If necessary, you’ll pay your remaining balance at this time.