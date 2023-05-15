The process for shipping a car isn’t all that difficult, but it still takes a bit of explaining. Below, you’ll find some details on the steps for moving a vehicle using an auto transport service.

1. Choose An Auto Transport Method

The most popular types of car shipping are open and enclosed trailer transport. If you own a luxury vehicle or sports car, you may want to consider the extra protection of enclosed trailers. If you’re more concerned about car shipping costs, you should pick open trailer transport.

2. Compare Car Shipping Quotes

Once you’ve chosen your shipping method, start getting car shipping quotes online from various reputable auto haulers. You’ll find providers with online marketplaces as well as auto shipping companies that work as transport brokers, so decide which one you’re more comfortable with. Most providers have free quote tools and car shipping calculators on their websites to simplify the process.

The best way to vet carriers is by looking at customer reviews on platforms like the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Trustpilot, and Google. Another method is by looking up motor carrier numbers given out to reputable providers by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

3. Book The Best Shipping Option

Once you’ve found a provider that suits your needs, it’s time to book the transport. If you settle on a broker, it’ll take care of posting your bid and finding the right car carrier. Those who go with an online auto transport marketplace like uShip will deal directly with the winning carrier throughout the car shipping process.

4. Prepare Your Vehicle For Shipment

After booking a vehicle moving service, you’ll need to prepare the car for transport. Remove all personal items from your car and take pictures of it in case you need to file a damage claim. It’s also recommended that you leave no more than a quarter tank of gas in your car.

5. Drop Your Car Off

On the dropoff date, you’ll need to meet your trucker at an agreed-upon location. Both of you will inspect the car and record any preexisting dents or damage on the bill of lading, which acts as a form of proof that your car was picked up and delivered to its destination. At that point, you’ll sign the bill of lading and your vehicle will be ready to get loaded for transport.

6. Pick Your Car Up

If you selected door-to-door shipping, your car will head right to its intended destination. If you chose to have your car shipped to a terminal instead, you’ll need to meet the hauler at a predetermined terminal on the pickup date. Inspect it again for new damages, sign the bill of lading if everything looks alright, and drive your car away.