HaulBikes Pros And Cons
|Our Rating
|4
|Reputation
|4
|Cost
|4.5
|Services
|4
|Customer Experience
|3.5
HaulBikes is a reputable motorcycle transport company that’s provided shipping services for over 30 years. But with so many motorcycle shipping options available, is it the best choice for you?
In our 2022 review of the best motorcycle shipping companies, HaulBikes was recognized for being the Best Motorcycle Specialist. Read on to learn about the provider’s costs, services, and customer feedback.
HaulBikes Overview
Established in 1988, HaulBikes (also known as Daily Direct) is a shipping broker headquartered in Milwaukee, with offices in Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in motorcycle shipping and only works with carriers who are motorcycle enthusiasts. HaulBikes transports more than 50,000 bikes a year through its network.
HaulBikes ships the following vehicles to most of the United States, excluding the Florida Keys, New York City, and Washington, D.C.:
- Motorcycles
- ATVs
- Trikes
- Scooters
The shipping broker mainly offers enclosed transport and door-to-door delivery. It provides terminal-to-terminal delivery on a case-by-case basis.
Compared with other motorcycle transport companies, HaulBikes has average customer reviews. The company holds accreditation and a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has resolved over 100 customer complaints from the organization in the past year.
How Much Does HaulBikes Cost?
Based on estimates we received from HaulBikes, the average cost for a 1,600-mile trip is $699. The company offers affordable prices for most of its shipping services and regularly provides lower quotes than competitors.
Here’s a look at other estimates we received from HaulBikes:
- Enclosed transport, 520 miles: $699
- Enclosed transport, 1,660 miles: $699
The company requires motorcycle riders to pay for transportation services up front. You can pay by credit card, check, cashier’s check, or money order.
HaulBikes offers several discounts, including:
- Round trips
- Motorcycle rallies
- Military and service personnel
- Groups
- Dealers
What Affects The Cost Of Motorcycle Shipping?
There are a few key factors that affect the cost of motorcycle shipping with HaulBikes, including:
- Miles traveled: Cross-country shipments have lower rates per mile than shorter-distance shipments but cost more in total.
- Transport type: Enclosed transport costs more than open transport because your vehicle is shipped in a container. It’s also more expensive to have your motorcycle delivered using door-to-door shipping instead of terminal-to-terminal.
- Shipping seasonality: It’s more expensive to ship your motorcycle during the summer and January due to higher demand.
- Carrier competition: The higher the competition between carrier bids, the lower your motorcycle shipping costs will be.
HaulBikes Motorcycle Shipping Services
HaulBikes offers a wide range of services for bikers, including enclosed transport and door-to-door and terminal-to-terminal shipping. The shipping broker doesn’t offer open carrier transport.
Here’s a closer look at the services HaulBikes provides:
- Enclosed transport: This shipping method protects your motorcycle from inclement weather and any debris on the road. It offers you the greatest peace of mind.
- Door-to-door service: Your motorcycle is shipped directly to your home, allowing for convenient pickup and delivery.
- Terminal-to-terminal service: Your vehicle is dropped off and shipped to a terminal rather than a home or business.
HaulBikes can’t ship anything that’s taller than 58.0 inches. If you have a modified Harley-Davidson or Yamaha bike, you won’t be able to ship it through the company.
HaulBikes also doesn’t have real-time tracking services. If you choose to transport your bike with HaulBikes, you’ll need to make a phone call to the company to check where your shipment is.
HaulBikes Motorcycle Shipping Process
Since HaulBikes acts as a broker, you’ll need to give the company the following information to get a motorcycle shipping quote:
- Your pickup and delivery addresses
- Type and size of vehicle
- Requested delivery time
- Your insurance choice
After you fill out the form online, you’ll receive an email by the end of the day with your quote. You can then confirm your delivery with a HaulBikes representative, and they’ll send you a contract to sign. After this, the company will send you estimated pickup and delivery dates for your bike. The shippers will go over your motorcycle’s condition with you before and after transport.
HaulBikes charges a cancellation fee of $100 unless the shipment is canceled within 48 hours of receipt of the contract. In this case, you would only be responsible for paying a $25 processing fee.
Does HaulBikes Provide Shipping Insurance?
HaulBikes includes $15,000 of insurance with a $500 deductible for each shipping order. You can also purchase additional coverage for an extra fee. Plus, for a $50 fee, you can waive the $500 deductible from any damage claim.
HaulBikes Reviews
HaulBikes has mixed customer reviews online. The company has an average rating of 1.2 out of 5.0 stars from customer reviews on the BBB’s site and a 3.0-star rating from more than 600 reviewers on Google. While its ratings from these two organizations are lower, over 12,000 customers give HaulBikes an average rating of 4.0 stars on Trustpilot.
We’ve detailed positive and negative customer experiences below to provide a more holistic view of the company.
Positive HaulBikes Reviews
Positive reviews highlight HaulBikes’ hassle-free customer service and its shipping quality.
“I’ve used HaulBikes more than once and have referred them to my friends. Excellent service with maximum care of my bike. If you have questions, they respond. The bike arrived a week ahead of schedule. I wouldn’t allow anyone else to transport my bike.”
– Rich via Trustpilot
“The drivers do an outstanding job. One area of improvement would be more notice of pickup and delivery times.”
– Jeff via Trustpilot
Negative HaulBikes Reviews
Most negative reviews concentrate on the company’s inability to schedule and coordinate pickup and delivery dates with its carriers.
“HaulBikes is a huge disappointment. After signing a contract more than a month and a half ago, the bike still hasn’t been delivered. Their customer service call center is overwhelmed and completely ineffective. My motorcycle is barely two hours away at their terminal, and they still haven’t scheduled the delivery.”
– Andy via BBB
“Got a good quote. I called to schedule the shipping and was ghosted. I never got the email with the [contract]. I called three times to get it sent. Two days later, I contracted with someone else and still didn’t have a response from HaulBikes.”
– Ben via Google
Our Take On HaulBikes: 4.0 Stars
We give HaulBikes 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. The broker is a well-established company that provides a wide range of services at affordable prices. While the negative reviews from the BBB and Google are concerning, they only account for a small fraction of the company’s business, so you may have a different experience.
Other Recommendations For Motorcycle Shipping
It’s best to reach out to multiple motorcycle shipping companies for quotes to find the one that best suits your needs. While HaulBikes is a reputable company, we recommend getting in touch with Montway Auto Transport and AmeriFreight, which topped our list of the best motorcycle shipping companies.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall
Montway Auto Transport is a popular auto and motorcycle shipping broker headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois. The company works with over 15,000 carriers nationwide, which it individually vets and checks for proper insurance credentials. Montway provides the following shipping services:
- Enclosed trailer shipping
- Door-to-door delivery
- Expedited shipping
- Hawaii shipping
- International motorcycle shipping
You can read more about the company in our Montway Auto Transport review.
AmeriFreight: Best Discounts
AmeriFreight is a car and motorcycle shipping broker providing services throughout the United States. The company works with more than 10,000 carriers, who are vetted based on insurance coverage and customer ratings. AmeriFreight holds accreditation and an A+ rating from the BBB, along with an average rating of 4.9 stars from customers on the BBB’s site.
Learn more in our complete AmeriFreight review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.