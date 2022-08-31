Established in 1988, HaulBikes (also known as Daily Direct) is a shipping broker headquartered in Milwaukee, with offices in Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in motorcycle shipping and only works with carriers who are motorcycle enthusiasts. HaulBikes transports more than 50,000 bikes a year through its network.

HaulBikes ships the following vehicles to most of the United States, excluding the Florida Keys, New York City, and Washington, D.C.:

Motorcycles

ATVs

Trikes

Scooters

The shipping broker mainly offers enclosed transport and door-to-door delivery. It provides terminal-to-terminal delivery on a case-by-case basis.

Compared with other motorcycle transport companies, HaulBikes has average customer reviews. The company holds accreditation and a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has resolved over 100 customer complaints from the organization in the past year.