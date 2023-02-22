Though Guardian Auto Transport has been around for 30 years, it doesn’t have a lot of reviews online. What reviews it does have, however, are positive. It’s accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds an A+ rating from the organization. One hundred customer reviews on Guardian Auto Transport’s BBB page give the shipping broker an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars.

On Google, reviews from over 1,400 customers also give the auto shipping company an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars.

Positive Guardian Auto Transport Reviews

The customers who review Guardian positively praise the auto transport company for its excellent communication and easy shipping process.

“After going through the quote process with several companies, I decided to book with PK at Guardian because it felt like I was talking to an old friend, not an auto shipping company. He was very courteous and checked in frequently throughout the process.”

– Andrey via BBB

“Having my car shipped from rural Wisconsin to southern California couldn’t have been easier. … It arrived on the date promised. [Guardian representatives] gave me almost daily updates by phone and email. It could not have been a smoother transaction.”

– Bill via BBB

Negative SGT Auto Transport Reviews

Not all customers have a great experience, though. Some of the less-than-stellar reviews focus on miscommunication.

“[Guardian Auto] sold me on a seamless shipment, but once I paid, they completely dropped the ball on everything. Due to them being so unorganized and not reaching back to me, I ended up handling the ENTIRE process with the driver and his boss.”

– Naomi via Google