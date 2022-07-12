GetCarrier
Our Rating
|Motor1 Rating
|4.1
|Reputation
|4.6
|Cost
|4.1
|Services
|3.2
|Customer Experience
|4.7
When looking into car shipping services, reputable shipping brokers can help you find the lowest rates for your transport needs. A good broker can help facilitate communication between the customer and the auto transport carrier, making the process go as smoothly as possible. GetCarrier is a relative newcomer to the rapidly-growing industry and has quickly built a reputation as one of the most trustworthy auto transport companies around.
In order to see how GetCarrier measures up to the best car shipping companies, we took a thorough look at the transport broker. We researched GetCarrier’s costs and services, read reviews, and compiled it all here to help you make the best decision.
GetCarrier Overview
Founded: 2015
Headquarters: Dover, DE
Service area: The United States, including Alaska and Hawaii
Delaware-based GetCarrier has only been in business for about seven years, but has already garnered an excellent reputation within the auto shipping industry. The company has hundreds of stellar reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot sites.
The broker offers a transparent price model, showing quotes from several different carriers at once. From there the customer can choose the option best suited to their needs.
How Much Does GetCarrier Cost?
GetCarrier is an auto transport broker, but it functions a bit differently than most other shipping brokers. When you request a quote online, GetCarrier gives you five to choose from, including one from their own logistics arm.
Our team had a few difficulties with GetCarrier’s online quote tool. We requested an auto transport quote for an operable 2014 Mazda3 to be shipped from Richmond, VA, to Los Angeles, a distance of 2,617 miles. The online quote tool provided a range of costs from several different carriers. However, the listed pick-up and delivery dates were for the same day – none of these were the dates our team requested. The tool gives you the option to request quotes for both open and enclosed transport, but the quotes received were only for open transport.
The average cost of the quotes we got from carriers was $1,973. This breaks down to an average cost-per-mile of 75 cents.
Here are the quotes we received:
|Carrier
|Open Or Enclosed
|Quoted Price
|MoveWheels
|Open
|$2,063
|MoverJet Logistics
|Open
|$1,576
|Car Ship Central
|Open
|$2,379
|GetCarrier Logistics
|Open
|$2,256
|True Carrier
|Open
|$1,591
Something to keep in mind when sourcing quotes from GetCarrier is that the company adds a $75 service fee to each auto transport service. Be sure to factor that cost into your car shipping budget.
What Affects Car Shipping Costs
Multiple factors impact car shipping costs. Here are some of the variables car carriers consider when pricing a transport:
- Vehicle size and weight: The larger and heavier the vehicle, the more it costs to ship.
- Vehicle operability: Inoperable cars require more labor to load, so shipping them will be a bit more expensive.
- Shipping distance: Longer distance transports will cost more overall.
- Shipping options: Open carrier transport is a good option for cheap car shipping but will leave your car exposed to road debris and weather hazards.
- Time frame: Booking your transport as far out as possible generally ensures a less expensive shipment.
- Time of year: Demand increases in January and the summer months, so vehicle shipping costs increase during those times of year.
- Cost of fuel: As gasoline and diesel prices rise, so will the cost of shipping.
GetCarrier Auto Shipping Services
Compared to other car shipping companies, GetCarrier offers a narrower range of transport services.
Here are some of the transport options GetCarrier offers:
- Shipping to all 50 states
- Open carrier shipping
- Enclosed carrier shipping
- Door-to-door shipping
Unfortunately, GetCarrier does not offer shipping for alternative vehicles, meaning it cannot ship RVs, ATVs, or motorcycles. Additionally, the transport provider does not provide terminal-to-terminal shipping. The company will ship your vehicle to any U.S. port, but does not ship internationally.
How To Ship With GetCarrier
GetCarrier promises to make the whole process as easy and hassle-free as possible. The first step to shipping your vehicle with GetCarrier is to get free online quotes using the tool on its website. The tool will provide five quotes from the transport providers GetCarrier works with. You’ll need to provide a few details:
- The city, state, and zip codes of your pick-up and drop-off locations
- The make, model, and year of your car as well as whether it’s operable or inoperable
- Your preferred shipping date and method
- Your contact information
After you receive your car shipping quotes, you can choose the company that best fits your budget. Once you book your service online, a driver will contact you to set up pick-up and delivery dates. You can login to your account and use the online portal to rate your service once your car is delivered.
GetCarrier Reviews
GetCarrier holds a B rating from the BBB. The organization rates a company based on its handling of customer complaints, so a B rating indicates that GetCarrier does a decent job at resolving issues.
Customers also seem to hold GetCarrier in high regard. On the customer review section of the BBB’s website, GetCarrier has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars across over 500 reviews. The company’s rating on Trustpilot is even better, with over 1,400 reviews giving the company an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 stars. On Trustpilot, 91 percent of customers rate GetCarrier as Excellent.
Positive GetCarrier Reviews
Positive reviews for GetCarrier mention the ease of GetCarrier’s process.
“Quick responses right from the beginning, and constant updates so I always knew what was happening. Car came even earlier than the estimated 5-7 days (took 3.5 days!), and GetCarrier was in contact with me the entire time.”
– Mark, via BBB
“[GetCarrier] worked hard to find a driver for remote delivery. Kept [me] updated on all statuses. Prompt delivery with no damage. Reasonable price compared to others.”
– Michael, via BBB
Negative GetCarrier Reviews
Negative reviews mention poor communication.
“GetCarrier.com has the worst communication skills. I was never updated about the status of the carrier until after the pickup window had passed, at which point I was told that the carrier had broken down … Of all the numerous times I called during the past few days, only once did someone answer the phone.”
– Ray S., via BBB
“[The GetCarrier agent] never called me back. This is a scam, I am so sad. I need to have my car shipped and all these companies have been very shady with their quotes. I tried calling and it went to voicemail. Very unhappy with this.”
– M.L., via BBB
Our Take On GetCarrier: 4.1 Stars
Based on our research, we give GetCarrier a rating of 4.1 out of 5.0 stars. Though its shipping options are limited, the company has an excellent reputation from the industry and customers alike. The quoted prices are competitive and GetCarrier provides a transparent and simple quoting and booking process.
Other Recommendations For Car Shipping
Whether or not GetCarrier is the right car transport company for your shipping needs, it’s a good idea to compare multiple providers. Most shipping companies have tools to easily get free quotes online. We recommend reaching out to AmeriFreight and Montway Auto Transport for no-obligation quotes to find the best rate for your budget.
AmeriFreight: 4.5 Stars
We consider AmeriFrieght to be the shipping company with the Best Discounts because it offers price breaks to service members, senior citizens, and students. The company is accredited by the BBB and holds an A+ rating from the organization. Customers rate AmeriFreight as nearly flawless on the BBB site, giving the company an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars.
For a closer look at the company, check out our full-length AmeriFreight review.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 stars
Montway Auto Transport offers auto transport services across the country, including Hawaii and Alaska. The company holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. Montway also has a 4.5 out of 5.0 stars average rating from thousands of customer reviews on the BBB website and 4.6 out of 5.0 stars on Trustpilot. Montway has a reputation as very trustworthy, as customers praise its low prices and great customer service.
Discover more in our Montway Auto Transport review.
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pick-up and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.
*Data accurate at time of publication.