GetCarrier is an auto transport broker, but it functions a bit differently than most other shipping brokers. When you request a quote online, GetCarrier gives you five to choose from, including one from their own logistics arm.

Our team had a few difficulties with GetCarrier’s online quote tool. We requested an auto transport quote for an operable 2014 Mazda3 to be shipped from Richmond, VA, to Los Angeles, a distance of 2,617 miles. The online quote tool provided a range of costs from several different carriers. However, the listed pick-up and delivery dates were for the same day – none of these were the dates our team requested. The tool gives you the option to request quotes for both open and enclosed transport, but the quotes received were only for open transport.

The average cost of the quotes we got from carriers was $1,973. This breaks down to an average cost-per-mile of 75 cents.

Here are the quotes we received: