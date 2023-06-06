Enclosed auto transport is a vehicle shipping service in which your car is transported in an enclosed trailer instead of an open trailer. As it’s considered the safest car shipping option, enclosed auto transport services are popular with owners of exotic cars, luxury vehicles, and classic models.

Enclosed carrier services typically come with higher insurance limits, making them ideal for transporting expensive cars. Vehicles with larger wheels or low ground clearance can also benefit from enclosed auto transport, as they often don’t fit properly on open transport carriers. Enclosed auto shipping also offers protection through the use of hydraulic liftgates and ramps.

Is Enclosed Auto Transport Worth It?

If you own a luxury or classic vehicle and want to protect it from cosmetic damage, enclosed auto transport could be worth it. “Enclosed transport provides a higher level of protection, shielding the vehicle from weather, debris, and other potential hazards during transit,” said Jack Savov, the CEO of SGT Auto Transport. Enclosed car transport companies usually provide more insurance coverage as well, giving drivers extra peace of mind as they ship their car.

Enclosed transport does offer less flexibility than open auto shipping. Enclosed car transport isn’t as popular as open car shipping, since it caters to a smaller customer base. It’s also tougher to find cheap car shipping for enclosed auto transport because it’s a rarer service that offers a greater level of protection.

Enclosed Auto Transport : Pros And Cons

While enclosed auto transport is great for high-value vehicles, it does have some drawbacks. See the table below for some pros and cons of enclosed car shipping:

Pros Offers higher insurance policy limits Safest choice for high-end vehicles Protects your car from debris and weather Cons More costly than open shipping Less scheduling flexibility Transport can take longer

Enclosed Vs. Open Auto Transport

You’ll have to make a choice of enclosed vs. open car shipping when figuring out how to ship your vehicle. Open carrier transport involves either shipping a car out in the open or in a multicar trailer with no covering. This type of vehicle shipping allows more cars to be transported at once, lowering the costs associated with the move.

On the other hand, enclosed auto transport services limit the number of cars that can be moved at once due to the use of enclosed trailers. Open car shipping can accommodate up to 10 vehicles at a time, while enclosed car shipping can only take two or three. Unless you have a luxury car or are worried about your vehicle’s safety, learning how to ship a car with open transport may be better.