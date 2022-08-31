Easy Auto Ship is a vehicle transport broker that has sent over 123,000 vehicles to customers in all 50 states and across the world. This article will look at Easy Auto Ship reviews, costs, shipping services, and more to help you decide whether this is the best company for your auto transport needs.
We’ve researched the best car shipping companies, and while Easy Auto Ship has many benefits if you’re thinking about auto transport, it’s always smart to compare quotes from a few companies so you can find the best vehicle shipping rates.
Easy Auto Ship Overview
Founded: 2013
Headquarters: Youngstown, Ohio
Service Area: United States and international destinations
Easy Auto Ship is one of the best auto transporters because of its selection of services and customer reputation. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and offers cheap car shipping, plenty of services, and an easy booking process.
Easy Auto Ship Rating: 4.4 Stars
|Our Rating
|4.4
|Reputation
|4.6
|Cost
|4.0
|Services
|4.9
|Customer Experience
|4.4
Easy Auto Ship Cost
Easy Auto Ship quoted our team $1,198 to ship a Toyota RAV4 about 1,500 miles from Los Angeles to Houston. Compared to 13 other major car transport companies, this cost is about average.
Looking at quotes for other distances and types, Easy Auto Ship has relatively affordable rates for open and enclosed vehicle transport. See the company’s price estimates for open transport shipping below:
|Distance
|Base Price Per Mile
|Example Distance
|Example Price
|1-500 miles
|$1
|400 miles
|$400
|Over 500 miles
|75 cents
|900 miles
|$675
|Over 1,000 miles
|60 cents
|1,200 miles
|$720
|Over 2,000 miles
|50 cents
|2,400 miles
|$1,200
|Over 2,500 miles
|40 cents
|3,600 miles
|$1,440
These are the prices advertised on Easy Auto Ship’s website. To confirm them, we reached out to the company and received the following quotes for shipping a 2018 Toyota RAV4:
|Shipping Distance
|Open or Enclosed
|Easy Auto Ship Quote
|Chicago to Kansas City (503 miles)
|Open
|$747
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Open
|$1,198
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Enclosed
|$1,827
|New York to San Francisco (3,036 miles)
|Open
|$1,514
What Factors Affect Vehicle Shipping Costs?
While these are the estimates we received, many factors impact car shipping costs with Easy Auto Ship. These factors include:
- Distance: Shipping a longer distance is more expensive overall, but the cost per mile goes down.
- Type of transport: Open transport costs less than enclosed transport.
- Vehicle type and size: The larger a vehicle, the more expensive it will be to ship.
- Condition of vehicle: Operable vehicles are cheaper to ship than non-operable ones.
- Time of year: High demand in January and the summer raises prices.
- Type of shipping: Door-to-door transport costs more than terminal-to-terminal shipping.
- Price of fuel: The more expensive the fuel, the pricier the shipping.
Easy Auto Ship honors shipping quotes up to 30 days after you request them, according to the vehicle transporter’s website. Easy Auto Ship customer reviews mention the following ways to save on car shipping costs:
- Ship terminal-to-terminal instead of door-to-door.
- Use open shipping instead of enclosed shipping.
- Avoid single-car transport.
- Be open to a range of delivery dates.
Easy Auto Ship has low prices compared to most auto transporters we’ve seen. The company also offers discounts for active military members and veterans, and customers can save up to 15 percent by booking a shipment over the phone. Plus, Easy Auto Ship gives all customers up to $150 off for paying in cash instead of using a credit card.
Our team has completed two different surveys asking consumers about their car shipping experiences. In our first survey, 80 percent of the respondents said cost was the most important factor when choosing a shipping provider. Over half of the respondents were also concerned about hidden fees after booking a shipment. Fortunately, most Easy Auto Ship customers have good experiences with the company.
Easy Auto Ship Transport Services
Easy Auto Ship can ship vehicles to all 50 states – including Hawaii and Alaska – and internationally.
The company transports nearly all types of vehicles, including:
- Cars
- Trucks
- Motorcycles
- Boats
- RVs
- Golf carts
- Farm vehicles
- Heavy equipment
Easy Auto Ship reviews show customer approval of the company’s insurance. If your car is damaged during transport, Easy Auto Ship and its movers hold at least $100,000 in insurance to cover repairs. The company encourages customers to also carry their own insurance, but the shipper doesn’t require it.
Extras such as enclosed transport, expedited transport, door-to-door delivery, and single-car shipping are available, but you might pay up to 40 percent more.
Car Wash And Rental Car Perks
Easy Auto Ship will pay for a car wash if your vehicle arrives dirty. Also, if your shipment takes more than 14 days from pickup, Easy Auto Ship will pay for a rental car. No other car shipping company we’ve reviewed explicitly offers this second perk.
Easy Auto Ship Car Shipping Process
If you’re wondering how to ship a car, Easy Auto Ship reviews say it’s simple for customers to order auto transport services. Particularly popular is the company’s guaranteed pricing, which means Easy Auto Ship adds no hidden fees once all parties agree on a shipping rate.
You can set your drop-off and pickup dates for shipments, and you must check your car for damage before and after transport. Easy Auto Ship gives customers 24 hours to make a damage claim after receiving a vehicle.
Easy Auto Ship does not have 24/7 customer support. For questions about an in-progress delivery, Easy Auto Ship’s customer service team is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. All times are EST.
Canceled orders are fully refundable if the company hasn’t booked a driver for a shipment. If a driver has your order, you can still cancel the shipment and receive a refund, except for a service fee of up to $195.
Easy Auto Ship Reviews
Easy Auto Ship reviews are strong compared to many auto shippers. The company is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating. Over 750 customers on the BBB rate Easy Auto Ship 4.6 out of 5.0 on average. Easy Auto Ship was also diligent in responding to positive and negative reviews, as the company responded to 80.5 percent of total reviews.
Our second shipping survey revealed 65 percent of Easy Auto Ship customers were satisfied or very satisfied with their shipping experience. This was in line with the average for the auto transport industry overall.
Below are some mixed Easy Auto Ship reviews.
Positive Easy Auto Ship Reviews
Easy Auto Ship reviews on the upbeat side often mention low prices, excellent service, and on-time deliveries. Additionally, 25 percent of reviews mention the auto transport driver in a positive light.
“Great service at a reasonable price and a very conscientious driver. The entire process, from booking the transport to paying the driver, was easy and smooth. I would definitely use this auto transport company again.”
– Steven K. via BBB
“Fast, prompt service on initial inquiry. Everything went as promised and quoted. Pickup on time and no hassle. Dropoff on time, and the car was in excellent condition. Drivers were professional and courteous.”
– Russeldhooge via BBB
Negative Easy Auto Ship Reviews
Not all Easy Auto Ship reviews are positive, of course. Some report trouble calling company agents, while others claim Easy Auto Ship didn’t follow through on its guaranteed pricing promise. Only 8.5 percent of reviewers specifically mention paying the same price the company originally quoted.
“Don’t trust anything they say. After they take the first payment, they don’t care about anything. They would not even answer the phone.”
– Robel Adamu via BBB
“Customer service was terrible. No one followed through on anything they said they would. Original quote was a lie and ended up being more expensive.”
– Ilyssa E. via BBB
Easy Auto Ship: Conclusion
We gave Easy Auto Ship 4.4 out of 5.0 stars in our review of the top auto shipping companies, and we recognize it as the auto transport company that’s Best for a Quick Pickup. The vehicle transport provider offers relatively cheap prices, quick delivery times, and strong insurance coverage. Many positive Easy Auto Ship reviews support our view.
Easy Auto Ship Pros and Cons
While Easy Auto Ship doesn’t have 24/7 customer service and some customer complaints mention unhelpful agents, many customers note high-quality service at low prices.
To see how much it would cost to transport your vehicle with Easy Auto Ship, you can get a free car shipping quote online or over the phone.
Best Car Shipping Companies
Easy Auto Ship reviews show the provider is a solid choice if you want to transport a car.
However, after our review team examined every major auto shipping provider by looking at plan options, costs, customer reviews, and more, we recommend also checking out AmeriFreight and Montway Auto Transport – two other highly rated auto transport companies.
AmeriFreight: 4.5 stars
AmeriFreight is one of the largest car shipping companies and works with more than 10,000 carriers across the U.S. AmeriFreight reviews speak of the company’s relatively strong customer service and shipping options, in particular.
AmeriFreight holds an A+ rating from the BBB and 4.9 stars from nearly 1,000 BBB customer reviews. We recognized AmeriFreight as the shipper with the Best Discounts, which are available to several groups of people, including but not limited to active-duty military, first responders, and students.
You can learn more in our AmeriFreight review.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.7 stars
Montway Auto Transport is another car shipping company that offers services nationwide. Customer reviews tend to highlight Montway’s low prices and great customer service.
The auto shipper has an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.6-star rating from customers, based on over 2,300 reviews. Montway also has a 4.6-star rating from over 1,200 customers on Trustpilot. Although the company doesn’t guarantee pricing, most customers like its modest rates and variety of services. For these reasons, we named Montway Auto Transport the Best Overall vehicle shipper in the U.S.
You can find out more in our Montway Auto Transport review.
FAQ: Easy Auto Ship Reviews
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.