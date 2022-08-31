What Factors Affect Vehicle Shipping Costs?

While these are the estimates we received, many factors impact car shipping costs with Easy Auto Ship. These factors include:

Shipping a longer distance is more expensive overall, but the cost per mile goes down. Type of transport: Open transport costs less than enclosed transport.

Easy Auto Ship honors shipping quotes up to 30 days after you request them, according to the vehicle transporter’s website. Easy Auto Ship customer reviews mention the following ways to save on car shipping costs:

Ship terminal-to-terminal instead of door-to-door.

Use open shipping instead of enclosed shipping.

Avoid single-car transport.

Be open to a range of delivery dates.

Easy Auto Ship has low prices compared to most auto transporters we’ve seen. The company also offers discounts for active military members and veterans, and customers can save up to 15 percent by booking a shipment over the phone. Plus, Easy Auto Ship gives all customers up to $150 off for paying in cash instead of using a credit card.

Our team has completed two different surveys asking consumers about their car shipping experiences. In our first survey, 80 percent of the respondents said cost was the most important factor when choosing a shipping provider. Over half of the respondents were also concerned about hidden fees after booking a shipment. Fortunately, most Easy Auto Ship customers have good experiences with the company.