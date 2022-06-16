Door to Door Transport is an auto shipping broker and carrier that offers a wide range of services to customers nationwide and internationally. While it isn’t as well known as other car transport companies, it’s been praised by reviewers for its customer service and affordable pricing.
Our team has reviewed and ranked the best car shipping companies in the industry. Read on to learn more about Door to Door Transport’s costs, services, and customer reviews.
Door to Door Transport Review
We rate Door to Door Transport 4.0 stars out of 5.0. The company works with vetted carriers, offers competitive pricing, and provides a wide range of services nationally and internationally.
While the company’s mixed reviews may be concerning to some, it’s important to remember that reviews only reflect a small percentage of Door to Door Transport’s customer base, so you may have a different experience.
Door to Door Transport: 4.0 Stars
|Our Rating
|4
|Reputation
|4.5
|Cost
|3.9
|Services
|4.3
|Customer Experience
|3.3
Door to Door Transport Customer Reviews
Door to Door Transport’s reviews are average compared with reviews for other auto transport companies.
To give you a better understanding of Door to Door Transport’s customer experience, we included both positive and negative reviews below.
Positive Door to Door Transport Reviews
Most positive customer reviews praise the company for its timely communication, easy shipping process, and flexibility.
“Excellent service. They picked up when they said they would and delivered promptly. The driver worked with us on a perfect place to deliver our van. I would recommend them to everyone in need of transporting a vehicle. Great job, very pleased.”
– Lorene via BBB
“Extremely professional and accommodating. Their fast services are not at the expense of quality of service. Fair market pricing was equally as evident as their customer service. In short, they picked my car up and delivered it on time, with no hitch or delays. Would highly recommend them.”
– Thomas via Google
Door to Door Transport Complaints
Negative Door to Door Transport reviews highlight issues with carriers, including rescheduled pickup dates and damage to vehicles during transport.
“Horrible in every possible way!!! This transport company did not send me the correct paperwork [and[ used a carrier that had known issues to ship my vehicle. That carrier damaged my classic car, and when I called Door to Door for assistance, they refused to assist in any way.”
– Mike via Google
“Horrible experience with this company. Absolutely no communication with my vehicle, and [they] actually seemed to be annoyed when I called for an update. I went with another company and they had my vehicle shipped within 24 hours.”
– John via Google
Door to Door Transport BBB
The broker holds an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars on the BBB, backed by only 14 reviews. On Google, Door to Door Transport has a rating average of 2.5 out of 5.0 stars with over 70 reviews.
Door to Door Transport Overview
Headquarters: Coconut Creek, Fla.
Service area: United States and international locations
Door to Door Transport is an auto shipping broker and hauler that connects customers with its own car carriers, as well as others in its network, for shipments. The company, which was established more than 25 years ago, ships about 36,000 cars per year on average.
Door to Door Transport offers a wide variety of auto transport services available in all 50 states. All shipments have door-to-door delivery with options for open or enclosed transport. Door to Door Transport doesn’t offer terminal-to-terminal shipping. The broker ships the following types of vehicles?
- Cars
- Motorcycles
- Recreational vehicles (RVs)
- Boats
- Construction equipment
Door to Door Transport doesn’t have as many customer ratings as other auto transport companies. The shipping broker and hauler holds an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and only 14 customer reviews. The company has closed 10 BBB complaints within the past three years.
Door to Door Transport Pros And Cons
Door to Door Transport Cost
The estimates we received from Door to Door Transport to ship an operable 2018 Toyota Rav4 1,556 miles averaged out to $1,145. Car shipping estimates vary based on several factors, so it’s important to use this as a base estimate.
Here are a couple sample car shipping quotes we received from Door to Door Transport:
Door to Door Transport Quotes
|Open or Enclosed Transport
|Door to Door Transport Quote
|Open
|$895
|Enclosed
|$1,395
Door to Door Transport offers competitive prices compared with other auto transportation companies. The free quote you receive from the company is all-inclusive, meaning there are no hidden fees.
When you use Door to Door Transport, your first payment is due by credit card when a car carrier is assigned to your vehicle. You’ll pay the remaining balance in cash, money order, or cashier’s check when your vehicle arrives at its final destination.
Factors That Affect The Cost Of Auto Shipping
Several factors affect vehicle shipping costs with Door to Door Transport, including:
- Miles traveled: Cross-country shipments have lower rates per mile than shorter-distance shipments but cost more overall.
- Transport type: Open auto transport is cheaper than enclosed transport since more vehicles can fit on each carrier.
- Shipping seasonality: Auto transport costs more in January and summer due to higher demand.
- Carrier competition: The more competition between carrier bids, the lower the shipping cost.
- Vehicle operability: Inoperable vehicles take more effort and resources to move, making them more expensive to ship.
- Vehicle size: Smaller vehicles, like sedans and coupes, are cheaper to ship than larger vehicles.
Door to Door Transport Services
Door to Door Transport offers a variety of services similar to other competitors. The auto transport company’s options include open and enclosed transport, door-to-door delivery, expedited shipping, Hawaii car shipping, and international shipping.
Here’s a more detailed look at the car shipping services Door to Door Transport offers:
- Open transport: This is the cheapest car shipping method available, though your vehicle is more prone to damage due to exposure to the elements and road debris.
- Enclosed transport: This vehicle transport method is more expensive than open transport since your car is shipped in an enclosed container for protection.
- Door-to-door delivery: Your car is picked up and delivered as close to your home as possible.
- Express shipping: Vehicles can usually ship within a few business days for an extra fee.
- Hawaii auto shipping: You can choose port-to-port and port-to-door shipping options between the mainland U.S. and Hawaii for an additional cost.
Door to Door Transport doesn’t have a mobile app for tracking shipments, but you can email or call the truck driver or company for shipping updates.
Door to Door Transport Auto Shipping Process
For auto shipping with Door to Door Transport, you’ll need to have the following information handy for a shipping quote:
- Your pickup location, drop-off location, and available pickup date
- Your car’s year, make, model, and condition
- Your name, email address, and phone number
Once you provide your information, a customer service representative will reach out to you via email with your quote. You can then confirm your estimated pickup and drop-off dates and begin preparing your car for transport. Once your vehicle arrives at its final destination, the driver will fill out an inspection report, known as a bill of lading, to document any damage to the car.
Does Door to Door Transport Provide Vehicle Shipping Insurance?
Door to Door Transport’s carriers must have a minimum of $1 million in cargo and liability insurance. All shipments are insured up to $100,000 with no deductible. The only thing its insurance doesn’t cover is hail damage.
Door to Door Transport: Conclusion
In this review, we went over Door to Door Transport from top to bottom. In case you’re not convinced on Door to Door Transport, below are some of their competitors.
Door to Door Transport Competitors
If you’re looking to compare Door to Door Transport with other vehicle transport providers, we recommend Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship. Both auto transport companies ranked well for reputation, services, and customer experience in our 2022 review of the best car shipping companies.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 Stars
Montway Auto Transport is an auto shipping broker that works with over 15,000 carriers nationwide. The company offers door-to-door service, expedited transport, and Hawaii car shipping. While Montway Auto Transport doesn’t have the highest customer service ratings in the industry, many customers praise its timely communication and ease of use.
Learn more about the company in our Montway Auto Transport review.
Easy Auto Ship: 4.5 Stars
Headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, Easy Auto Ship is an auto shipping broker known for its affordable prices and range of services. The broker provides open and enclosed transport and ships vehicles including cars, motorcycles, and RVs. Easy Auto Ship holds accreditation and an A+ rating from the BBB, along with an average consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars.
Read more about the car shipping broker in our Easy Auto Ship review.
Door to Door Transport: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions on Door to Door Transport:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.