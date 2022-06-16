Door to Door Transport’s reviews are average compared with reviews for other auto transport companies.

To give you a better understanding of Door to Door Transport’s customer experience, we included both positive and negative reviews below.

Positive Door to Door Transport Reviews

Most positive customer reviews praise the company for its timely communication, easy shipping process, and flexibility.

“Excellent service. They picked up when they said they would and delivered promptly. The driver worked with us on a perfect place to deliver our van. I would recommend them to everyone in need of transporting a vehicle. Great job, very pleased.”

– Lorene via BBB

“Extremely professional and accommodating. Their fast services are not at the expense of quality of service. Fair market pricing was equally as evident as their customer service. In short, they picked my car up and delivered it on time, with no hitch or delays. Would highly recommend them.”

– Thomas via Google

Door to Door Transport Complaints

Negative Door to Door Transport reviews highlight issues with carriers, including rescheduled pickup dates and damage to vehicles during transport.

“Horrible in every possible way!!! This transport company did not send me the correct paperwork [and[ used a carrier that had known issues to ship my vehicle. That carrier damaged my classic car, and when I called Door to Door for assistance, they refused to assist in any way.”

– Mike via Google

“Horrible experience with this company. Absolutely no communication with my vehicle, and [they] actually seemed to be annoyed when I called for an update. I went with another company and they had my vehicle shipped within 24 hours.”

– John via Google

Door to Door Transport BBB

The broker holds an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars on the BBB, backed by only 14 reviews. On Google, Door to Door Transport has a rating average of 2.5 out of 5.0 stars with over 70 reviews.