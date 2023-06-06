Cross-country car shipping isn’t much different than moving your car over a shorter distance. Still, there are certain steps you can follow to make cross-country car shipping go as smoothly as possible. See a more detailed breakdown of the steps below:

1. Decide On Shipment Details

The first thing to do is collect information about your vehicle that will be relevant to the shipping process. This includes your car’s make, model, year, and operability status, in addition to your shipping needs. You’ll also have to identify dropoff and pickup locations and decide on open vs. enclosed transport options.

Open Carrier Car Shipping

Open auto transport involves shipping cars via an open trailer. This allows more cars to be moved together at a time, lowering the overall cost of shipping. While open transport is one of the cheapest ways to ship your car, it leaves your vehicle exposed to road debris, bad weather, and other potential hazards during travel.

Enclosed Carrier Car Shipping

Enclosed carrier car shipping uses an enclosed trailer to transport your vehicle, offering more protection throughout the shipping process. This method is more expensive than open car transport but could be worth it for luxury vehicles and classic cars. In addition, enclosed auto transport services come with higher insurance coverage limits, which may provide owners with extra peace of mind.

2. Shop Around For Car Shipping Quotes

After gathering the necessary information to ship your car, you’ll want to shop around for car shipping quotes online from multiple providers. Some companies have online marketplaces and others act as brokers, so decide on which you’re most comfortable getting a quote from. Many providers offer car shipping calculators to simplify this process.

3. Book The Best Car Shipping Provider

Once you’ve found the right company for your cross-country car shipping needs, you’ll want to book the transport. A broker will take care of finding a carrier for you, while utilizing an online car shipping marketplace will require you to post your own bid and deal with carriers directly. We encourage you to book your transport sooner rather than later, as it can often be cheaper.

4. Prepare Your Car For Shipment

Make sure to prepare your car beforehand when shipping it cross-country. Doing so can help make the process easier and might even save you a bit of money along the way. Before loading your vehicle up and sending it off, ensure that you’ve taken the following steps:

Remove personal items : Many car shipping companies don’t allow personal items to be shipped in your vehicle, so remove them beforehand. You’ll decrease the risk of a vehicle break-in and your car’s lowered weight might reduce costs.

Empty your gas tank : A full gas tank tacks on extra weight, which can amount to a greater overall cost. Remove all but a quarter tank of gas from your car.

Have an extra set of keys : Keeping an additional set of keys on hand could save you if your keys get misplaced during the cross-country car shipping process .

Note preexisting damages : Documenting preexisting vehicle damages with pictures and video can help to prove your case if you have to make an insurance claim. It can also help you to identify new damages before signing off on the delivery.

Perform necessary maintenance : Check your car for any leaks or mechanical issues before transport. You won’t want your vehicle to be deemed inoperable during transit, as this will significantly raise your shipping costs.

Remove exterior attachments : Vehicle add-ons could potentially be damaged or become detached during transit. Protect your vehicle and any expensive accessories by removing or securing bike racks, rooftop boxes, and custom spoilers.

4. Meet Your Transporter

Now that you’ve booked the transport, get ready to meet the car carrier. You decided on a dropoff location and shipping date when booking your transport, so be sure to arrive on time. Your carrier will record any preexisting damages to your vehicle on the bill of lading, which is a receipt that follows your car to prove the pickup and delivery. At that point, your vehicle will be loaded up and taken away.

5. Pick Up Your Vehicle At Its Destination

When it’s time to pick up your vehicle, meet the carrier at a predetermined location. Inspect your car for damages during the shipping process, especially if you’ve chosen a type of transport that ships your car out in the open. If everything looks good, sign the bill of lading once again to confirm that your vehicle was delivered.