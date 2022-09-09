The easiest and most cost-effective way to ship a car is through open auto transport (instead of enclosed auto transport). Open-air transporters can fit 10 or more vehicles at once. According to our quote data, the average 1,500-mile open car shipment costs $1,056. Enclosed carriers cost about $1,645 for the same distance.

Door-To-Door Auto Transport

The most common pickup and delivery option is door-to-door shipping. Most car shipping calculators online default to this service. With door-to-door service, the carrier will meet you at or near your pickup and drop-off locations. Be aware that you may need to meet the carrier on a nearby street or in a parking lot if your neighborhood has limited truck access.

Terminal-To-Terminal Transport

Another cheap vehicle shipping option is terminal-to-terminal transport, where you drop off your car at an auto shipping terminal in one location and pick it up at a terminal at the destination.

Not all car transport companies offer terminal-to-terminal transport, and this type of shipping only makes sense if both cities have a terminal. Also, you may have to wait days or even weeks for an auto carrier to pick up your vehicle.

Shipping Luxury Or Classic Cars

The extra protection offered by enclosed car shipping is the way to go if you’re shipping a classic or luxury vehicle. You can expect to pay more for enclosed transport, but you can also find lower rates by comparing your options early. Shop at least two weeks in advance to get the best price on an enclosed carrier for your car.

How Can I Save Money On Shipping A Car?

The best way to save money on shipping a car is to compare open car transport quotes at least two weeks before you plan on moving. You can also choose terminal-to-terminal shipping for cheaper service if it’s available on your route.

Tips For Finding Cheap Car Shipping

You can get cheap car shipping quotes from providers in the following ways: