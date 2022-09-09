The easiest way to get auto transport quotes is to find companies that offer instant car shipping calculators. We’ve confirmed that Montway Auto Transport, Sherpa Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, and uShip all provide instant car shipping quotes on their websites.

These car shipping companies connect customers with a wide network of carriers, and the companies’ quote calculators estimate costs based on route information and carrier availability.

The best car shipping companies partner with tens of thousands of truckers. Because the providers coordinate with so many vehicle haulers, getting quotes from an auto transport broker is usually the most cost-effective way to book a shipment.

What You Need For A Car Shipping Quote

Many providers allow you to use an instant car shipping cost calculator online, while other providers need to check market conditions manually before giving you a price. In any case, you’ll need to provide some basic information to get accurate car shipping quotes. For a hassle-free experience, you should have the following information on hand whether or not you use a car shipping calculator:

Vehicle make, model, and year

Vehicle operability status

Drop-off and delivery locations

Drop-off and delivery dates

Shipping preferences, such as enclosed or open transport and terminal-to-terminal or door-to-door shipping

Your contact information including email and phone number

Prices Can Change

Be aware that quotes in the car shipping industry aren’t usually set in stone. Auto shipping brokers don’t know exactly how much a carrier will charge to complete a job, and market conditions can make car shipping costs fluctuate.

One exception to this rule is Sherpa Auto Transport, which offers its Price Lock Promise. Although Sherpa’s initial quotes tend to be a little higher than the competition, the company promises you will pay no more than your initial car shipping quote. If unexpected expenses arise, Sherpa will make up the difference.

Using A Shipping Marketplace

One other way to get a car shipping quote online is through a marketplace such as uShip, which is one of the few companies operating in this way. Instead of acting as a liaison between carriers and customers, uShip offers a platform for customers to post jobs and carriers to accept them.

uShip is a bit like eBay or Uber. If you use the uShip quote system, you’ll post your shipment details to the marketplace. Then, you’ll wait for offers as car carriers bid on your shipment. uShip will notify you of each bid, and you can pick the one that works for you.