You can get car shipping quotes online in just a few minutes from reliable companies like Montway Auto Transport, Sherpa Auto Transport, and Easy Auto Ship.
Looking for cheap car shipping quotes online? This article explains how the auto transport quotes process works and describes the top factors that impact cost. We’ll also review average rates and recommend the best car shipping companies.
The best way to get cheap car shipping quotes online is to compare offers from multiple providers. You can then easily find the best shipping company for your budget and needs.
How Much Does It Cost To Ship A Car?
The average car shipping cost for a 1,500-mile shipment with open transport is $1,056. The average auto transport cost for an enclosed carrier traveling that same distance is about $1,645. Costs vary depending on mileage, location, and other factors.
We surveyed 1,000 consumers and found that 41 percent paid between $1,000 and $2,000 to ship their cars. Car shipping costs can range from about $600 for short trips to $1,500 for cross-country moves.
Our review team reached out for car shipping quotes online from several major auto shipping brokers and an online shipping marketplace (uShip). The table below lists some of the vehicle transport rates we received for open shipping contracts.
Car Shipping Quotes
|Company
|Distance
|Car Shipping Quote
|Montway Auto Transport
|1,556 miles
|$979
|AmeriFreight
|1,556 miles
|$884
|Sherpa Auto Transport
|1,556 miles
|$1,000
|Easy Auto Ship
|1,556 miles
|$1,198
|uShip
|1,556 miles
|$1,060
These prices give you an idea of what you can expect to pay when shipping a car, but it’s important to remember your personalized shipping rates may vary.
What Affects Car Shipping Costs?
The cost of auto transport services is based largely on the following:
- Time of year: Auto shipping rates are highest in January and the summer.
- Open or enclosed auto transport: Shipping your car in an open carrier is the cheapest way to go. Enclosed carrier transportation is safer but pricier. Classic car and motorcycle owners often prefer enclosed transport.
- Door-to-door or terminal-to-terminal shipping: Door-to-door delivery is more expensive but less of a hassle than picking your car up from a terminal.
- Type of vehicle: Full-size SUVs and pickups can cost more to ship because of their weight.
- Drop-off and pickup destinations: Shipping to rural towns is more expensive than shipping between major cities.
- Distance: A cross-country shipment will cost more than hauling your car a short distance, but it will cost less per mile.
- Vehicle condition: Inoperable vehicles cost more to ship since drivers have to spend extra time and resources winching them onto the trailer.
Tips For Reducing Car Transport Costs
When you’re shopping for car shipping quotes online, be sure you’re getting the best price. Here are a couple of tips you can follow to lower your car shipping costs:
- Choose terminal-to-terminal shipping: Although less convenient than door-to-door shipping, this option is often much less expensive.
- Book in advance: The earlier you book your car shipment, the better. You’ll avoid paying for expedited shipping prices.
- Pickup and drop-off date flexibility: Your final vehicle shipping cost depends largely on carrier availability. If you have wiggle room with your drop-off and pickup dates, car transport companies can often find you better rates.
- Lighten your load: Be sure to remove all items from your car before shipping, unless your shipper allows you to transport extra weight free of charge. In most cases, the extra weight will add to your auto transport costs. It’s also a good idea to leave no more than a quarter of a tank of gas in the car.
To ensure the safety of your vehicle during transport, make sure to follow the auto shipper’s instructions on how to ship a car.
What Is A Car Shipping Quote?
When you request auto shipping quotes online, you’re getting estimates on how much a certain vehicle shipment will cost. You’ll likely end up paying a bit more than your initial quote, as car shipping estimates tend to leave out additional fees and price increases.
Still, finding car shipping quotes online is an excellent way to gain some peace of mind on shipping costs because you will at least have some ballpark rates on auto transport. The best method for finding competitive transport prices is comparing car shipping quotes from several providers.
How To Get A Car Shipping Quote
The easiest way to get auto transport quotes is to find companies that offer instant car shipping calculators. We’ve confirmed that Montway Auto Transport, Sherpa Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, and uShip all provide instant car shipping quotes on their websites.
These car shipping companies connect customers with a wide network of carriers, and the companies’ quote calculators estimate costs based on route information and carrier availability.
The best car shipping companies partner with tens of thousands of truckers. Because the providers coordinate with so many vehicle haulers, getting quotes from an auto transport broker is usually the most cost-effective way to book a shipment.
What You Need For A Car Shipping Quote
Many providers allow you to use an instant car shipping cost calculator online, while other providers need to check market conditions manually before giving you a price. In any case, you’ll need to provide some basic information to get accurate car shipping quotes. For a hassle-free experience, you should have the following information on hand whether or not you use a car shipping calculator:
- Vehicle make, model, and year
- Vehicle operability status
- Drop-off and delivery locations
- Drop-off and delivery dates
- Shipping preferences, such as enclosed or open transport and terminal-to-terminal or door-to-door shipping
- Your contact information including email and phone number
Prices Can Change
Be aware that quotes in the car shipping industry aren’t usually set in stone. Auto shipping brokers don’t know exactly how much a carrier will charge to complete a job, and market conditions can make car shipping costs fluctuate.
One exception to this rule is Sherpa Auto Transport, which offers its Price Lock Promise. Although Sherpa’s initial quotes tend to be a little higher than the competition, the company promises you will pay no more than your initial car shipping quote. If unexpected expenses arise, Sherpa will make up the difference.
Using A Shipping Marketplace
One other way to get a car shipping quote online is through a marketplace such as uShip, which is one of the few companies operating in this way. Instead of acting as a liaison between carriers and customers, uShip offers a platform for customers to post jobs and carriers to accept them.
uShip is a bit like eBay or Uber. If you use the uShip quote system, you’ll post your shipment details to the marketplace. Then, you’ll wait for offers as car carriers bid on your shipment. uShip will notify you of each bid, and you can pick the one that works for you.
How Does Car Shipping Work?
Understanding the auto transport industry can help you make sense of car transport costs. For example, car shipping companies don’t directly employ carriers. Instead, after you submit your information for a car transport quote, the shipping company will post the job on an industry board for independent carriers to bid on.
The auto transport company strives to set a price that will make you happy while also encouraging carriers to accept the car shipment. That’s why it’s not always best to shop for the lowest car transport quote. You may have trouble finding a carrier if the price is too low.
Open Vs. Enclosed Car Transport
One key decision with car shipping is whether you want open or enclosed auto transport service. An open auto transport trailer can fit more vehicles, making it cheaper. An enclosed trailer is more expensive but also protects your car from road debris and the elements.
You may need an enclosed auto transport service if you have low vehicle ground clearance since the ramps on an open trailer can’t accommodate cars with fewer than four inches of clearance.
Cross-Country Car Shipping Service
If you’re planning a move from California to New York, you’re probably looking for ways to save money. The good news is that rates per mile decrease with long-distance shipments. Auto shipping costs for a 3,000-mile trip are about $1,500 between major cities with open transport services. This is about 50 cents per mile, while a 500-mile trip can cost over $1 per mile.
International Car Shipping
Not all major online car moving companies offer international shipping. Some companies may offer a car shipping quote calculator for domestic moves but not international ones. If this is the case, you’ll need to call the auto transport provider for a price.
International car shipping takes longer than domestic shipping for obvious reasons. Roll-on/roll-off (RORO) is the cheapest option. In this situation, the car transport company drives your vehicle onto a boat and parks it in a large garage with other vehicles. You can also use a shipping container or air freight depending on your auto transport needs.
What Other Consumers Experienced When Shipping A Car
In our consumer survey, we found most people (69 percent) were satisfied with their experience overall. However, some customers experienced issues. For example, a number of customers saw their rates increase after getting online car shipping quotes. In fact, about 35 percent of respondents said the price increased after booking, and some of those customers had understood the price to be guaranteed.
Other issues to be aware of include:
- The vehicle was damaged upon delivery
- The carrier’s insurance policy wouldn’t cover damage
- The car transport service extended more than a week beyond the delivery estimate
- The driver asked for a larger tip on delivery
- Lack of communication with auto transport company or driver
There are many variables to be aware of when shipping a car. It’s not easy to transport ten cars across the country through all kinds of weather conditions and traffic. If you have flexibility in your expectations, you’ll have a better experience overall.
Car Shipping Quote: Conclusion
In this review, we talked about everything you need to know about car shipping quotes. What they are, how to get them and how much they will cost. Below are some companies you should look at when searching for a quote.
Car Shipping Companies: Best For Quotes
If you’re ready to look for car shipping quotes online, we recommend you start by reaching out to two of our top-rated providers: Montway Auto Transport and AmeriFreight. Both auto shipping companies scored high in our review of the auto transport industry and are known for affordable prices.
Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall
Montway’s network of more than 15,000 carriers provides auto shipping services anywhere in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. We gave the broker 4.7 out of 5.0 stars in our Montway Auto Transport review based on its smooth booking process, competitive pricing, and strong customer reputation.
All Montway shipping partners are fully insured, but to help customers have peace of mind, the broker provides additional contingent cargo insurance of up to $250,000. This insurance kicks in if your driver’s policy fails to fully cover a valid claim.
Montway Auto Transport has an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating based on reviews from over 2,300 customers. It’s easy to get car shipping quotes online from Montway since the company offers free and instant rate estimates.
AmeriFreight: Best Discounts
AmeriFreight has a careful vetting process for its car carriers, working with only fully insured drivers who receive consistently high customer reviews. The company severs ties with partners that regularly fail to meet customer expectations.
In our AmeriFreight review, we rated the broker 4.5 stars. AmeriFreight offers a streamlined shipping process, a simple pathway for car shipping quotes online, and the following discount opportunities:
- Active-duty military: $35 off
- First responders: $35 off
- Medical personnel: $35 off
- Early bird: $35 off if you sign up no more than 48 hours after getting a quote
- Students: $25 off
- Senior citizens: $25 off
- Return customers: $50 off
- Multiple vehicles: $50 off each additional vehicle
AmeriFreight has an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.9 out of 5.0-star rating on Google based on over 900 reviews. Like many shipping companies, AmeriFreight offers free car shipping quotes online.
Below are some frequently asked questions about car shipping quotes:
Car Shipping Quotes: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.