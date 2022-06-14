The cost to ship a car is not a single fixed price, as car shipping costs are affected by several factors and are typically determined through a bidding process. Auto shipping is a supply/demand business in which requests are posted to a broker’s site and private shipping companies bid on the contract.

You can also receive an auto shipping quote directly from a broker, but this won’t always be the final price you pay. In this article, we’ll explain what goes into car shipping costs as well as average prices, tips for finding the lowest rate, and recommendations for auto shipping providers.

To get an idea of how much it might cost to ship your car, get free quotes from some of the industry’s best auto shipping companies below.