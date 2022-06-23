Car shipping containers are mostly used when shipping cars via ocean freight or when those without garage space want to put their cars in storage. Shipping container garages create space for both your car and personal effects, making them cost-effective ways to clear out space in your home.

With car shipping containers, there’s a specific process for loading your vehicle and preparing it for transport. Your car will be placed inside a steel container via a racking system and then secured with safety equipment such as ratchet straps. Unlike with air freight or RORO service, your car will be protected inside a metal container for the entire trip.

How Do I Move Car Shipping Containers?

The best way to find providers that move car shipping containers is by getting car shipping quotes online from a cost calculator. Most car shipping companies provide free quote tools where you can add your vehicle’s year, make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN), as well as your personal information.

Most car shipping companies let you choose between having your vehicle shipped in a shared container, where it will share space with two or three other cars during transport, or in a single-car shipping container that offers maximum protection and stronger peace of mind.