The best car shipping companies in 2022 are #1 Montway Auto Transport, #2 Sherpa Auto Transport, #3 SGT Auto Transport, #4 American Auto Shipping, #5 AmeriFreight, and #6 Easy Auto Ship.
Shipping your car can be intimidating. Car shipping companies aren’t always transparent on how much services cost, and some guarantee specific pickup windows while others do not. We compared leading companies on reputation, cost, service, and customer experience to find reliable providers. We’ll cover our top picks here and explain how the car shipping process works below.
Best Car Shipping Companies
After performing an in-depth industry review, our research team named Montway Auto Transport as the best car shipping company in 2022. Because rates with any provider can vary depending on your location, service preferences, and discount eligibility, we recommend comparing car transport quotes from a few leading providers.
Car Shipping Company Ratings
#1 Montway Auto Transport: Best Overall
Founded: 2006
Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating: A+
BBB customer review score: 4.6/5.0
Trustpilot rating: 4.6/5.0
Montway Auto Transport tops our list of the best car transport companies in 2022. The company works with over 15,000 carriers across the nation and can ship a car to anywhere in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. According to our consumer vehicle shipping survey, Montway Auto Transport had the highest satisfaction rating of any major provider.
Montway Auto Transport Pros And Cons
Car Shipping Services
Here are a few details about shipping with Montway:
- Insurance: Provided through all Montway shippers, and contingent cargo insurance up to $250,000 provided by Montway
- Door-to-door delivery: Available
- GPS tracking: Not available, but Montway has an extended live chat service that can provide updates and delivery status
- Extras: Expedited shipping available, plus you can include 100 pounds of personal items inside the vehicle at no additional charge
Montway Auto Transport Cost
Los Angeles to Houston Car Transport Cost*: $979
Montway offers competitive rates for a variety of shipping services, including open and enclosed auto transport. There are no listing fees, but there is a $199 cancellation fee.
The Montway quotes we received ranged from $689 for a 500-mile shipment to $1,789 for a cross-country move with open car transport.
For more information about this provider, read our full Montway Auto Transport review.
#2 Sherpa Auto Transport: Locked-In Prices
Founded: 2017
BBB rating: A+
BBB customer review score: 4.9/5.0
Google review score: 4.7/5.0
The mission of Sherpa Auto Transport is to provide a simple and reliable consumer shipping experience, enhanced by its Price Lock Promise. This means that Sherpa makes a special effort to work only with the most reliable shippers and provides full-service support to customers. Sherpa removes most hidden fees and price increases with its Price Lock Promise.
Sherpa Auto Transport Pros And Cons
Car Shipping Services
Here are a few details about shipping with Sherpa Auto Transport:
- Insurance: All Sherpa carriers have a minimum liability insurance policy of $1 million and $100,000 of cargo insurance coverage
- Door-to-door delivery: Available
- GPS tracking: Not available, but customers can contact Sherpa for a real-time update and estimated arrival time
- Extras: Expedited delivery, $20 car wash reimbursement included with all shipping, Price Lock Promise
Sherpa Auto Transport Cost
Los Angeles to Houston Car Transport Cost*: $1,000
While initial car shipping quotes may be a bit higher with Sherpa than with other providers, these are locked-in rates due to the Price Lock Promise. Other car shipping companies may provide estimated rates that are much lower than the actual cost after fees and surcharges are added on at the end.
The open vehicle transport quotes we received from Sherpa ranged from $675 for a 500-mile trip to $1,700 for a 3,000-mile move.
You can read more in our in-depth Sherpa Auto Transport review.
#3 SGT Auto Transport: Comprehensive Options
Founded: 2014
BBB rating: A+
BBB customer review score: 4.7/5.0
Trustpilot rating: 4.8/5.0
SGT Auto Transport has many strengths as a car transporter, but one of the main reasons it made our list of the best car shipping companies is the wealth of shipping options it offers. The company can ship a wide range of vehicles, both for individuals and businesses. SGT Auto Transport offers everything from shipping for online car purchases to transporting entire inventories for car dealerships. Its high ratings from customers don’t hurt, either.
SGT Auto Transport Pros And Cons
Car Shipping Services
Here are a few of the services SGT Auto Transport offers:
- Online car purchase transport: If you buy a car online that’s not near you, SGT can arrange to ship that car to you.
- Guaranteed pickup service: SGT offers the option to guarantee a 24-hour pickup window for your car.
- Alternative vehicle shipping: The company can ship more than just cars. You can find options for shipping motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), golf carts, and more.
- Classic and luxury car transport: If you have a valuable automobile that requires additional care when being transported, SGT offers specialized service.
SGT Auto Transport Cost
Los Angeles to Houston Car Transport Cost*: $945
As a broker, SGT Auto Transport can find shipping options for nearly any need. However, the initial quotes we received from the company came in just about average in comparison to other providers on this list. SGT Auto Transport’s rates include full coverage insurance, however, so that’s something to take into consideration.
#4: American Auto Shipping: Great Customer Service
Founded: 1999
BBB rating: A+
BBB customer review score: 4.6/5.0
Google review score: 4.6/5.0
American Auto Shipping is another great choice if you’re looking for a wide range of service options. The company offers a diverse set of shipping services, such as car shipments to Hawaii, auto auction transport, and even heavy equipment shipping. You’re likely to find the service you need through American Auto Shipping.
Car Shipping Services
Here are a few of the services American Auto Shipping provides:
- Multiple pickup options: American Auto Shipping offers Standard, Priority, and Expedited services to fit your needs, whether you need your car picked up the next day or in a week.
- Auto auction shipping: The company can help you transport any vehicles you buy at auction in other locations.
- Transport by train: A unique feature in the car shipping industry, American Auto Shipping can help you coordinate auto transport by train.
American Auto Shipping Cost
Los Angeles to Houston Car Transport Cost*: $1,319
The quote above that we received from American Auto Shipping is somewhat high compared to other providers on our list. The company quoted us $669 to ship our vehicle in an open container 503 miles. We also received a quote for $1,819 for enclosed shipping from Los Angeles to Houston, which was a little cheaper than other transport companies’ quotes for the same route.
*Above sample shipping costs are to ship an operable 2018 Toyota RAV4 (SUV) on an open-carrier transport unless otherwise stated. Costs are estimates and may be subject to change by the time the final shipping is booked.
#5 AmeriFreight: Best Discounts
Founded: 2004
BBB rating: A+
BBB customer review score: 4.9/5.0
Google review score: 4.7/5.0
AmeriFreight partners with over 10,000 auto shipping companies to transport customer vehicles anywhere in the U.S. This nationwide auto transporter stands out by giving extra attention to its carrier vetting process. Only fully insured truckers with consistently high customer ratings are used, and any shipper with a poor client history is dropped as a partner.
AmeriFreight Pros And Cons
Car Shipping Services
Here are a few details about using AmeriFreight:
- Insurance: All auto carriers insured, with additional guaranteed asset protection insurance, or gap coverage, available for a fee
- Door-to-door delivery: Available
- Extras: Expedited delivery
- Transportation services: Open transport carriers or enclosed car shipping
AmeriFreight Cost
Los Angeles to Houston Car Transport Cost*: $884
According to AmeriFreight, the cost to ship a vehicle can range from $450 to $2,500 within the contiguous U.S. Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii can cost considerably more. While your final rate depends on a number of factors, AmeriFreight offers the following discounts:
- Military: $35 off
- First responders: $35 off
- Medical personnel: $35 off
- Students: $25 off
- Senior citizens: $25 off
- Return customers: $50 off
- Multiple vehicles: $50 off every additional vehicle
- Early Bird: $35 off if you sign up within 48 hours of getting a quote
Only one discount offer can be applied per order, except for the Early Bird discount.
AmeriFreight’s rates were among the lowest we found during our quote process. The shipper offers what it calls an “economy” rate, which is an exceptionally low rate but is not guaranteed unless you opt for the company’s First Class Rate (FCR) option. If you’re flexible with shipping times, you may be able to secure an economy rate.
Read our full AmeriFreight review to learn more about the car shipping company.
#6 Easy Auto Ship: Best For A Quick Pickup
Founded: 2013
BBB rating: A+
BBB customer review score: 4.6/5.0
Google review score: 4.6/5.0
Easy Auto Ship is a low-cost auto shipping broker that also offers moving and relocation services. The company will transport many types of vehicles, including classic cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment. Easy Auto Ship offers service to all 50 states plus international shipping.
Easy Auto Ship Pros And Cons
Car Shipping Services
Here are a few details about transporting a vehicle with Easy Auto Ship:
- Insurance: All carriers are insured, and Easy Auto Ship provides an additional $100,000 of coverage with all contracts at no charge
- Door-to-door delivery: Available
- GPS tracking: Not available, but agents will provide updates and can be contacted regarding car shipment status at any time
- Extras: Expedited delivery
If your shipment takes longer than two weeks after pickup, Easy Auto Ship will provide a free rental car for you to use. The company will also pay for a wash if your car arrives dirty.
Easy Auto Ship Cost
Los Angeles to Houston Car Transport Cost*: $1,198
While auto shipping rates fluctuate based on a number of factors, Easy Auto Ship can find customers some of the lowest prices among the car shipping companies we’ve reviewed. Expect to pay around $1.20 per mile with Easy Auto Ship, though prices can vary.
In our research, we found Easy Auto Ship’s rates to be comparable to the average cost in the car shipping industry. Open transport quotes ranged from $747 for a 500-mile shipment to $1,514 for a cross-country move.
You can get a rough idea of how much your shipment will cost with Easy Auto Ship by using the company’s domestic and international car shipping cost calculator on its website.
The provider offers discounts for active-duty military members and veterans.
Read our Easy Auto Ship review for a more in-depth take on the motor carrier.
Car Shipping Tips
If you’re new to the auto transport industry, there are a few things you should know to avoid unnecessary headaches and hassle during your move.
Know That Prices Change
Car shipping quotes are not set in stone. When you present your trip information to get a shipping quote, the auto transport broker will give you a ballpark price to ship your vehicle. Next, the broker will try to secure a carrier to transport your vehicle for around that price. This means the free quote you get may increase slightly to secure a carrier if the market is competitive at that time.
Be Flexible
It’s important to be flexible when shipping a car, especially for long-distance moving. If you don’t plan ahead, you’ll pay more upfront for expedited car delivery. Shipping timelines can change depending on weather and traffic, too.
Auto movers may not be able to meet you at your exact delivery location. Remember, an open or enclosed trailer needs to make it to the drop-off spot. This isn’t always possible on smaller neighborhood streets.
Prepare Your Vehicle Correctly
Here’s how to prepare for shipping your car:
- Make sure your vehicle has no more than a quarter tank of gas.
- Remove all your personal items.
- Make a copy of your keys to give to the transporter.
- Perform any regular maintenance that needs to be done.
- Clean your car inside and out.
- Note your car’s exact condition and take photos before signing the bill of lading.
Customer Satisfaction
Our team surveyed 1,000 people in 2021 who shipped a car in the past. Overall, 69 percent of respondents were satisfied with their experience. However, 21 percent were somewhat or very unsatisfied with their experience with the auto moving company. Some common problems include:
- The vehicle had damage upon delivery
- The truck driver’s insurance wouldn’t cover the damage
- The final price was more than the auto transport quote
About 56 percent of respondents would recommend the auto transport company they used to a friend. On the other hand, 15 percent would ship a car again but use a different provider.
We also found that open car transport is the most popular way to ship a car, which makes sense since it’s usually the most economical shipping option. About 43 percent used open transport, while 20 percent used enclosed transport. Some customers also used single-car transport services (a flatbed truck is an example of this).
How To Choose An Auto Transport Company
The best way to find a car shipper is through an auto shipping broker. If you’re trying to find cheap car shipping, you should compare several options. Consider the following in your decision:
- Insurance: Are shipping partners insured? What’s the deductible? Many shippers carry cargo insurance that will cover your vehicle if it gets damaged during transport. Some brokers provide insurance for free, and others offer it at an additional cost. For peace of mind, ship your car through a company that has insurance.
- Reputation: Look at customer reviews and read the experiences of those who have used a shipper before. The best car shipping companies carefully vet all of their partner shippers and provide a space for public customer feedback.
- Price: Once you’re sure a shipper is reliable, you’ll want to know that you’re getting the best price. It’s generally worth paying a little more for a reliable shipping service.
How Much Does It Cost To Ship A Car?
Because carriers can choose to accept a shipping assignment at a certain price or not, the cost to ship a car depends on market conditions. In general, car shipping costs are most affected by the following factors:
- Time of year: Prices peak in the summer and in January, when auto shippers are at their busiest.
- Shipping distance: The farther your move, the more that vehicle shipping will cost.
- Type of vehicle: Your car’s length, height, clearance, and weight can all impact shipping costs. Inoperable vehicles cost more to ship as well.
- Transport type: Enclosed car transport costs more than open auto transport.
- Pickup location: Door-to-door delivery is more expensive than terminal-to-terminal delivery. Shipping to and from rural areas is also more expensive than shipping to and from urban areas.
Be aware that most carriers prefer to receive cash on delivery. This is why you’ll find discounted rates for paying an upfront deposit and the rest in cash on delivery. If you want to use a credit card, you’ll have to pay for the entire shipment upfront when the carrier is dispatched to pick up your car.
How Expensive Is It To Ship A Car?
Shipping a car can cost up to $2.92 per mile for short trips under 300 miles but as low as $0.78 per mile for distances over 1,000 miles. According to our consumer survey, 41 percent of respondents paid between $1,000 and $2,000 to ship their cars.
Car Shipping Companies: Conclusion
We rated Montway Auto Transport as the best overall car shipping company, but each of the other providers on this list is worthy of your attention. Sherpa Auto Transport, AmeriFreight, Easy Auto Ship, SGT Auto Transport, and American Auto Shipping all scored almost as high in our study and offer both reliable service and competitive pricing.
You can and should get free quotes from several providers to compare before making a decision. The car shipper that offers the best rates for your neighbor may not be the one with the cheapest rates for you.
Car Shipping Companies: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.