Is it cheaper to ship a car or drive?

You’ll likely save money by driving your car rather than shipping it. However, shipping your vehicle comes with extra security and is much more convenient. You need to consider how far you’re moving your car and how fast you need it to be relocated before making your decision.

Can you ship a fully packed car?

Most car shipping companies require you to remove all items from your vehicle before shipment. Montway Auto Transport will allow you to ship up to 100 pounds of additional cargo in your trunk at no extra cost. If you aren’t sure, check with your auto shipping provider.

What is the most reliable car shipping company?

After researching every major auto shipping provider, our team found Montway Auto Transport, Sherpa Auto Transport, and AmeriFreight to be among the best and most reliable car shipping companies in the industry. These car transporters have competitive rates and excellent customer service reputations.

What is the cheapest company to ship your car?

We found that AmeriFreight and SGT Auto Transport offered the cheapest shipping quotes between Los Angeles and Houston at $884 and $945, respectively. Be aware that quotes are variable and can change at any time until car shipping companies actually dispatch a carrier.

How much does it cost to transport a car?

The cost to transport a car can range from $500 to $2,000 and higher. Average costs for auto shipping are dependent on factors such as vehicle size and condition, shipment distance, open transport or enclosed transport, and season.

What’s the cheapest way to ship my car?

The most cost-effective way to ship a car is to use open car transport. This way, the cost is divided among up to 10 vehicles. If you are moving between Florida and Washington, D.C., you can also use Amtrak’s car transport service for cheap rates.

Can I pay someone to drive my car across the country?

You can pay to have someone else drive your car across the country. This could end up costing more than it would be to have your car shipped with an auto shipping service, as you’ll incur the extra miles on your vehicle.

How do I get a car shipping estimate?

You can get a car shipping estimate from a top broker such as Montway Auto Transport. Once you provide your shipment details and preferred method of transport, you’ll receive a free shipping estimate and be connected with a carrier.

What is an auto transport broker?

An auto transport broker is a company that connects car owners with shipping carriers. A broker that works with a variety of reputable carriers should be able to find you a competitive rate, and the carrier is the company that takes over the actual transportation of your vehicle.

Are there discounts for auto transport?

Yes, there are discounts for auto transport. We recognized AmeriFreight for having the best auto shipping discounts. You can get lower rates with the provider if you are a military service member, first responder, medical personnel, student, senior citizen, or returning customer. Those who sign up early and those with multiple vehicles can also find savings.

Can you ship a car to another state?

You can ship a car to another state or, with some providers, even another country. The best car shipping companies provide a number of options to ship your car within the U.S. and internationally.

How do you ship a car?

To ship a car, you first need to get a quote – we recommend getting several – either over the phone or online from an auto shipping company. Then, you’ll need to arrange details such as pickup and drop-off time and location when you book your shipment. You’ll meet your driver at the pickup and drop-off locations when your vehicle is picked up and delivered.

How do I choose a car shipping company?