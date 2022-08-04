Auto Shipping Group is highly reputable within the auto shipping industry. The company is accredited by the BBB and holds an A+ rating from the organization. Such a high rating indicates that the company takes time to resolve what limited complaints it receives about its services.

Positive Auto Shipping Group Reviews

Positive reviews rave about the company’s customer service.

“[My ASG agent] made everything super easy and handled the entire process professionally. I appreciated the constant communication with her before the pickup of my vehicle … I am grateful for the terrific customer service and ease of transaction … I couldn’t be happier.”

– Ray via BBB

“Professional, courteous, and timely. Scheduling was quick and easy.”

– Michael via BBB

Negative Auto Shipping Group Reviews

Negative reviews of the shipping broker mention poor communication.

“The agent over-promised on pickup dates, didn’t follow up in a timely manner, and then stopped communicating altogether.”

– Jefferson via BBB

“[We were] told that it would be a one to three day schedule for pick up of the vehicle … But after the third day came and went, [we] tried to get communication on the ETA for the fourth day that we were told we were on schedule for … my texts, email, and phone calls were ignored for the majority of the day.”

– Charles via Google