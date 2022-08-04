Auto Shipping Group
With so many auto shipping companies to choose from, finding the best fit for your needs can be challenging. Washington-based Auto Shipping Group’s wide variety of service options and excellent reputation could make it an appealing choice.
To see how Auto Shipping Group compares to the best car shipping companies, we took a deep dive into the transport broker. We researched Auto Shipping Group’s costs, services, reviews, and more to help you make the best decision.
Auto Shipping Group Review: 4.3 Stars
We give Auto Shipping Group a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.0. The auto transport broker offers a large number of shipping services, including international car shipping. Its prices are a bit higher than average, but the company has an excellent reputation in the shipping industry.
|Our Rating
|4.3
|Reputation
|4.8
|Cost
|3.5
|Services
|4.5
|Customer Experience
|4.8
Auto Shipping Group Overview
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Camas, WA
Service area: The United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and internationally
Auto Shipping Group (ASG) is the parent company of four auto transport brokerage companies representing over 30 years of car shipping experience. ASG came into its current configuration in 2012 after combining the services of Magic Carpet Auto Transport, Cascade Vehicle Shipping, Domestic Auto Transport, and Red Carpet Auto Transport. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, the company also has corporate offices in Tempe, Arizona.
ASG offers a diverse range of services, providing shipping to the entirety of the U.S. as well as international destinations. Beyond cars and SUVs, ASG offers shipping services for:
- Motorcycles
- Golf carts
- RVs
- Military vehicles
- Fleet vehicles
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and customers alike view ASG as highly reputable, as the company holds an A+ rating and an average review rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.0 on the BBB’s website.
How Much Does Auto Shipping Group Cost?
As with most vehicle transport brokers, Auto Shipping Group doesn’t post its pricing online. Car shipping rates are highly variable and subject to change based on a number of factors.
Through the company’s online quote tool, we requested shipping quotes for an operable 2018 Toyota RAV4. Here’s what we received:
|Shipping Distance
|Open or Enclosed Transport
|Auto Shipping Group Quote
|Chicago to Kansas City, MO (503 miles)
|Open transport
|$694
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Open transport
|$1,194
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Enclosed transport
|$1,906
|New York City to San Francisco (3,036 miles)
|Open transport
|$1,654
Auto Shipping Group doesn’t require any up-front payment, though it does request a credit card to hold the booking reservation. If you cancel for any reason before your shipment is assigned to a carrier, you won’t be charged.
What Affects Car Shipping Costs?
Multiple factors can impact the price of your transport with Auto Shipping Group. Some of them are:
- Vehicle size and weight: The larger and heavier the vehicle, the costlier it is to ship.
- Vehicle operability: Inoperable cars require more labor to load, so they’re more expensive to ship.
- Shipping distance: Though the price per mile decreases as mileage increases, longer-distance transports cost more overall.
- Type of transport: Open carrier transport is generally cheaper than enclosed transport.
- Season: Demand increases in January and the summer, so shipping during those times will be more expensive.
It’s also good to keep in mind that shipping costs will fluctuate with fuel costs. As gasoline and diesel prices rise, so will the cost of shipping.
Auto Shipping Group Services
Auto Shipping Group offers a wide range of shipping services. The company promises to ship just about any kind of vehicle almost anywhere in the world.
Here are some of the transport options Auto Shipping Group offers:
- Shipping to all 50 states: In addition to shipping anywhere in the lower 48, Auto Shipping Group will ship vehicles to Alaska and Hawaii.
- International shipping: Auto Shipping group will ship your vehicle to and from any international destination.
- Open carrier shipping: This is the best option for cheap car shipping.
- Enclosed container shipping: Though it’s more expensive than an open carrier, an enclosed trailer protects cargo from potential hazards like road debris and harsh weather.
- Exotic and classic car shipping: Auto Shipping Group offers shipping services for exotic and luxury vehicles.
- Alternative vehicle shipping: The company has shipping options for golf carts, motorcycles, RVs, and other motor vehicles.
- Fleet vehicle shipping: Auto Shipping Group works with car dealerships and rental agencies to ship company vehicles.
Auto Shipping Group Process
The first step to shipping your vehicle with Auto Shipping Group is to get a free online quote using the tool on its website. You’ll need to provide a few details:
- The city, state, and ZIP code of your pickup and drop-off locations
- The make, model, and year of your car
- Whether your car is operable or inoperable
- Your preferred shipping date and method
- Your contact information
After you receive your quote, you can speak with a representative at ASG to book your shipment. Once ASG assigns a carrier, you’ll confirm your vehicle’s pickup date and estimated delivery date. On the day of your vehicle pickup, the carrier will meet you and perform an inspection to document existing damage before transporting your car to its delivery point.
Auto Shipping Group Reviews
Auto Shipping Group is highly reputable within the auto shipping industry. The company is accredited by the BBB and holds an A+ rating from the organization. Such a high rating indicates that the company takes time to resolve what limited complaints it receives about its services.
Positive Auto Shipping Group Reviews
Positive reviews rave about the company’s customer service.
“[My ASG agent] made everything super easy and handled the entire process professionally. I appreciated the constant communication with her before the pickup of my vehicle … I am grateful for the terrific customer service and ease of transaction … I couldn’t be happier.”
– Ray via BBB
“Professional, courteous, and timely. Scheduling was quick and easy.”
– Michael via BBB
Negative Auto Shipping Group Reviews
Negative reviews of the shipping broker mention poor communication.
“The agent over-promised on pickup dates, didn’t follow up in a timely manner, and then stopped communicating altogether.”
– Jefferson via BBB
“[We were] told that it would be a one to three day schedule for pick up of the vehicle … But after the third day came and went, [we] tried to get communication on the ETA for the fourth day that we were told we were on schedule for … my texts, email, and phone calls were ignored for the majority of the day.”
– Charles via Google
Other Recommendations For Car Shipping
To make sure you’re getting the best price for your shipping needs, you should always compare auto transport companies. We recommend reaching out to Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport for free quotes.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 stars
Montway Auto Transport offers auto transport services nationwide, including to Alaska and Hawaii. The company holds an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,000 customer reviews on the BBB website. Customers view Montway as very trustworthy, praising the shipping broker’s excellent customer service and affordable prices.
Learn more in our Montway Auto Transport review.
Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars
Sherpa Auto Transport guarantees its pricing, meaning it will pay the difference if a carrier’s price is more than the original quote. The car shipping company offers service to the lower 48 states. Customers rate Sherpa highly, giving it an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars across more than 200 reviews on the BBB website. The BBB itself gives Sherpa an A+ rating.
Read more about the company in our complete Sherpa Auto Transport review.
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.
