AmeriFreight reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The company has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. It also holds a 4.9 out of 5.0-star customer score based on over 1,000 reviews and has received only 13 complaints through the BBB in the past three years.

On Google, over 3,280 AmeriFreight reviews give the company an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 stars. Eleven percent of Google reviews mention the AmeriFreight auto transport driver in a positive light.

In our car shipping survey, about 67 percent of AmeriFreight customers were satisfied or very satisfied with their experience. This matches the average satisfaction rate across providers.

Let’s take a look at a few examples of AmeriFreight reviews next.

Positive AmeriFreight Reviews

The majority of AmeriFreight car shipping reviews are positive. Customers tend to be satisfied with shipping rates and say AmeriFreight imposes no significant upcharges. Most people also report being matched with courteous drivers who provide excellent communication and updates. Overall, the process is usually smooth and easy, with over 90 percent of reviewers giving the company a 5.0-star rating.

“I cannot recommend AmeriFreight enough. The company made what seemed like a daunting task (shipping two cars across the country) an easy process.” – Ashley via BBB

“I was shipping my Toyota Corolla from Oregon to Georgia. The quote was close to the actual price. I was always able to get in contact with [my AmeriFreight agent] through email, text, or on the phone.” – Kenya B. via BBB

Negative AmeriFreight Reviews

Of course, not all AmeriFreight reviews are glowing. Some customers have complained about price increases after getting an initial quote. This is common for the vehicle shipping industry but can be frustrating nonetheless. A few customers also mention problems with the carriers. However, only 4.5 percent of reviewers rated the company 1.0 out of 5.0 stars on Google. Here’s what one less-than-satisfied customer said:

“The original quote given by the agent was a joke, in reality. It went from around $1,200 to over $2,000 because the agent was unaware of what he was dealing with. I spoke with other companies after the fact that told me $2,000 was cheap to ship [a] van.” – Face via BBB

Some customers report issues with drivers and price increases. However, quotes from most auto transport companies can change, especially if you need your car shipped urgently. If you aren’t in a particular rush to move your vehicle, you might find some of the lowest rates with AmeriFreight.