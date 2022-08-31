Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
Known for its many discounts, AmeriFreight has become one of the most popular car shipping companies in the country. AmeriFreight offers open and enclosed car shipping to all 50 states.
In this article, we break down shipping costs, services, and AmeriFreight reviews to see how the auto transport broker – which works with more than 10,000 carrier partners – stacks up to the competition.
AmeriFreight Review: 4.5 Stars
AmeriFreight is overall a dependable choice for your auto shipping needs. In our roundup of the best car shipping companies, we gave AmeriFreight 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and named it the auto transport company with the Best Discounts. The company offers a diverse range of shipping services and has a strong customer service reputation, with many outstanding AmeriFreight reviews.
|Motor1 Rating
|4.5
|Reputation
|4.7
|Cost
|4.6
|Services
|4.9
|Customer Experience
|4.1
AmeriFreight Car Shipping Overview
Founded: 2004
Headquarters: Peachtree City, GA
Service Area: United States, including Alaska and Hawaii
AmeriFreight is an auto shipping broker that offers short- and long-distance shipping anywhere in the U.S. To ensure customers receive the best car shipping experience possible, AmeriFreight thoroughly vets its partner carriers. Any carriers that receive numerous customer complaints or fail to live up to AmeriFreight standards are dropped as partners.
In addition to providing auto transportation services for individuals, AmeriFreight works with several car manufacturers and government agencies. If you are a car retailer, you can outsource your shipping logistics to AmeriFreight.
AmeriFreight Pros and Cons
How Much Does AmeriFreight Cost?
AmeriFreight prices fluctuate from as low as 50 cents per mile for coast-to-coast transports to as high as $3 per mile for in-state deliveries. According to our research, using open car transport with AmeriFreight typically costs anywhere from $800 to $1,600. This is a wide range, as your rates will depend on several factors, including:
-
-
- Route
- Size and weight of the vehicle
- Vehicle operability
- Fuel prices
- Pickup and delivery locations
- Time of year (peak shipping times are January and summer months)
- Priority (the faster you need your vehicle shipped, the higher the cost)
-
Drivers can pay more to transport their vehicles in an enclosed shipping container rather than risking exposure to the elements during an open shipment.
AmeriFreight Car Shipping Costs
For a sampling of AmeriFreight shipping rates, see the table below. It reveals some of the prices that AmeriFreight quoted our cost research team. These rates apply to a 2018 Toyota RAV4. Your rates may vary.
|Shipping Route
|Transport Type
|AmeriFreight Price
|Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri (503 miles)
|Open transport
|$828
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Open transport
|$884
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Enclosed transport
|$1,590
|New York City to San Francisco (3,036 miles)
|Open transport
|$1,160
Our cost analysis research shows these rates are competitive for the industry. The average cost of a 1,500-mile shipment is about $1,056, but AmeriFreight’s average price for that distance is $884. It’s hard to beat AmeriFreight’s cheap car shipping rates, but these rates also come with a seven-day pickup window. You’ll pay more if you want faster service.
Keep in mind that rates are subject to change before the final booking. It’s also worth noting that in some AmeriFreight reviews, customers say they had trouble booking carriers when opting for the lowest rates.
In our car shipping consumer survey, the vast majority of respondents (80 percent) said cost was the most important factor when choosing a car shipping company. The good news is AmeriFreight has affordable rates according to our research.
AmeriFreight Discounts
To further reduce costs, AmeriFreight offers the following discounts:
-
-
- Active-duty military: $35 off
- First responders: $35 off
- Medical personnel: $35 off
- Early Bird: $35 off if you sign up within 48 hours of getting a quote
- Students: $25 off
- Senior citizens: $25 off
- Return customers: $50 off
- Multiple vehicles: $50 off every additional vehicle
-
Except for the Early Bird discount, which you can combine with any other discount, you can only apply one type of discount per order. Your initial quote won’t reflect these discounts, but you can mention them when speaking with an AmeriFreight agent to book your shipment. Your shipment cost is not finalized until AmeriFreight books your carrier.
Price Matching
One assurance AmeriFreight offers customers is limited price matching. The company says it will match a quote from any auto transporter with an A+ rating from the BBB and above-average customer reviews.
AmeriFreight Auto Shipping Services
Door-to-door shipping: Yes
Terminal-to-terminal shipping: Yes
Open transport: Yes
Enclosed shipping: Yes
Motorcycle/ATV shipping: Yes
Expedited transport: Available for an additional $75 to $150, depending on vehicle size
AmeriFreight offers vehicle shipping for cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, and practically anything else with wheels. You can get open car transport, which is the most economical option, or enclosed vehicle transport for more protection. For personalized information, you can call the company’s phone number and speak to an agent. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM EST and 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday.
Does AmeriFreight Include Insurance?
Car shipping insurance is one thing you want to verify for peace of mind when transporting your vehicle. All AmeriFreight carriers have cargo insurance that covers damages your vehicle might incur during transport, but AmeriFreight offers customers the option to purchase guaranteed asset protection, or gap coverage. The carrier’s insurance may not cover certain types of damage, or the deductible may be high. This is where having gap insurance coverage can be useful.
AFta Gap Coverage
The Allied Fidelity Total Assurance (AFta) plan will pay up to $2,000 to repair any damage your car suffers during parking and storage. With this protection, you can report damages up to 48 hours after your vehicle arrives.
AmeriFreight Auto Shipping Process
Because AmeriFreight is an auto shipping broker, you don’t have to personally deal with the hassle of lining up car transport services. The AmeriFreight shipping process is simple and works as follows:
-
-
- Request a free quote with the rate calculator at AmeriFreight.net.
- Once you get a quoted price for car shipping services, call AmeriFreight to confirm the quote and move forward.
- After you confirm the rate you’ll pay a deposit to book a carrier.
- You’ll get a call 12 to 24 hours before pickup to confirm the location and time.
- Your carrier will meet you at the pickup location, and you’ll sign a bill of lading noting any existing damage on the car.
- You’ll get a call 12 to 24 hours before delivery to coordinate drop-off.
- Your carrier will drop your vehicle off at the destination, and you will inspect it and sign a bill of lading saying the job is complete.
- Pay your carrier the remaining amount in cash, cashier’s check, or money order (cards are not accepted for delivery).
-
We recommend booking your shipment at least two weeks before moving day, which will help you avoid expedited shipping costs and save money.
AmeriFreight Reviews
AmeriFreight reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The company has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. It also holds a 4.9 out of 5.0-star customer score based on over 1,000 reviews and has received only 13 complaints through the BBB in the past three years.
On Google, over 3,280 AmeriFreight reviews give the company an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 stars. Eleven percent of Google reviews mention the AmeriFreight auto transport driver in a positive light.
In our car shipping survey, about 67 percent of AmeriFreight customers were satisfied or very satisfied with their experience. This matches the average satisfaction rate across providers.
Let’s take a look at a few examples of AmeriFreight reviews next.
Positive AmeriFreight Reviews
The majority of AmeriFreight car shipping reviews are positive. Customers tend to be satisfied with shipping rates and say AmeriFreight imposes no significant upcharges. Most people also report being matched with courteous drivers who provide excellent communication and updates. Overall, the process is usually smooth and easy, with over 90 percent of reviewers giving the company a 5.0-star rating.
“I cannot recommend AmeriFreight enough. The company made what seemed like a daunting task (shipping two cars across the country) an easy process.”
– Ashley via BBB
“I was shipping my Toyota Corolla from Oregon to Georgia. The quote was close to the actual price. I was always able to get in contact with [my AmeriFreight agent] through email, text, or on the phone.”
– Kenya B. via BBB
Negative AmeriFreight Reviews
Of course, not all AmeriFreight reviews are glowing. Some customers have complained about price increases after getting an initial quote. This is common for the vehicle shipping industry but can be frustrating nonetheless. A few customers also mention problems with the carriers. However, only 4.5 percent of reviewers rated the company 1.0 out of 5.0 stars on Google. Here’s what one less-than-satisfied customer said:
“The original quote given by the agent was a joke, in reality. It went from around $1,200 to over $2,000 because the agent was unaware of what he was dealing with. I spoke with other companies after the fact that told me $2,000 was cheap to ship [a] van.”
– Face via BBB
Some customers report issues with drivers and price increases. However, quotes from most auto transport companies can change, especially if you need your car shipped urgently. If you aren’t in a particular rush to move your vehicle, you might find some of the lowest rates with AmeriFreight.
Best Car Shipping Companies
AmeriFreight may be an excellent option, but when shipping a car, it’s best to get quotes from a few auto transporters before deciding on one. Auto transport companies can offer different discounts and rates to lower your car shipping costs, but you won’t know which shipper has the best rate for you without reaching out. Below are two other car transport companies we recommend.
Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.6 Stars
From our research, we believe Sherpa Auto Transport is the best auto shipping company for Locked-In Prices since the price you are quoted is guaranteed to stick. While this may mean you receive a higher initial cost, you don’t have to worry about paying a higher final price.
Sherpa Auto Transport reviews indicate the company has excellent customer service. Sherpa holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB and a near-perfect BBB customer review score of 4.9 stars.
uShip: 4.5 Stars
uShip is an auto shipping marketplace where you can find carriers to bring your car anywhere in the U.S. You can even use uShip to ship vehicles overseas. After you post a request to uShip, carriers will bid on your contract, allowing you to find the best price for your car shipment.
uShip has a solid customer reputation, is accredited by the BBB, and holds an A+ rating from the BBB. On Trustpilot, uShip has a customer review score of 4.3 out of 5.0 based on 11,080 reviews. In our roundup, we named uShip the Best Car Shipping Marketplace.
Read our full uShip review to learn more.
FAQ: AmeriFreight Car Shipping
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.