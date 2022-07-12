American Connection Auto Transport
Auto shipping is a quickly growing industry, and more companies are entering the market every year. American Connection Auto Transport is an industry newcomer that offers a wide range of automotive transport services both domestically and internationally.
To see how American Connection Auto Transport compares to the best car shipping companies, we took a look at its costs, services, reviews, and more.
American Connection Auto Transport Review: 2.0 Stars
We gave American Connection Auto Transport an overall rating of 2.0 out of 5.0 stars. The auto transport broker claims to offer a decent number of shipping services, but its reputation is poor.
Based on the company’s F rating from the BBB, its low customer review scores, and the lack of a quote tool on its website, this company doesn’t offer much to inspire confidence.
|Our Rating
|2
|Reputation
|1
|Cost
|2
|Services
|4
|Customer Experience
|1
American Connection Auto Transport Overview
Founded: 2020
Headquarters: San Francisco
Service area: The United States and internationally
San Francisco-based American Connection Auto Transport (ACAT) offers shipping services for cars, heavy machinery, and industrial vehicles. The shipping broker and logistics provider offers shipping to both domestic and international destinations.
How Much Does American Connection Auto Transport Cost?
Like most vehicle transport brokers, American Connection Auto Transport doesn’t list its prices on its website. But unlike most shipping companies, ACAT doesn’t have an instant quote tool to help you get a shipping quote online. The only way to get a quote is to call the company directly.
Average Cost To Ship A Car
Our research indicates that the average car shipping cost is between $500 and $1,500. Here are some average shipping costs according to uShip, an auto shipping marketplace:
- Average cost per mile under 200 miles: $2.92
- Average cost per mile over 1,000 miles: 78 cents
What Affects Car Shipping Costs
Auto shipping companies consider a number of variables when calculating the cost of shipping. Some factors include:
- Type of delivery: Door-to-door shipping is more convenient than terminal-to-terminal shipping, but it’s typically more expensive.
- Vehicle size and weight: The larger and heavier the vehicle, the more it costs to ship.
- Vehicle operability: An inoperable car requires more labor to load onto the carrier, so it’s more expensive to ship.
- Shipping distance: The farther the shipping distance, the more you’ll pay.
- Type of transport: Open carrier transport is the best option for cheap car shipping.
- Cost of fuel: As gasoline and diesel prices rise, so will the cost of shipping.
- Season: Demand increases in January and the summer, so shipping during those times is more expensive.
American Connection Auto Transport Auto Shipping Services
Though it’s a newer company, American Connection Auto Transport offers a decent number of transport services. Some of the services the shipping broker offers include:
- Open container shipping: Open transport is a cost-effective way to ship your vehicle, but keep in mind that it leaves your car exposed to road debris and weather hazards.
- Enclosed trailer shipping: If you’re willing to pay a little extra, shipping your car in an enclosed trailer ensures it’s protected from the elements.
- International shipping: American Connection offers international car shipping.
- Heavy machinery shipping: The company offers shipping options for farm equipment and other heavy machinery domestically and internationally.
- Alternative vehicle shipping: American Connection offers services for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, and other motor vehicles.
American Connection Auto Transport Insurance
American Connection Auto Transport guarantees your shipment will be insured. It works with a large network of carriers, each of which has a minimum of $150,000 of cargo insurance coverage.
American Connection Auto Transport Reviews
Unfortunately, American Connection Auto Transport doesn’t have a positive reputation within the vehicle shipping industry. The BBB gives the company an F rating due to its failure to respond to customer complaints.
Customers on the BBB website seem to agree, giving the shipping broker an average overall rating of 1.0 out of 5.0 stars. Though no customers rated the company above 1 star, it’s important to keep in mind that there are fewer than 10 customer reviews on the BBB site. Such a low sample size may not be completely indicative of the company’s abilities, but the fact that all of the reviews are negative is a red flag.
The customer complaints mention poor customer service, and some even accuse the company of running a scam – taking their money and then ceasing all communication.
“[A]fter you pay the deposit they stop communicating.”
– Jeromy via BBB
“After 30 days with no communication, and after I pushed back the move because I was concerned about their company eating costs, I received a hostile email … The company refused to refund me and even wanted to charge a higher ‘cancellation fee.’”
– Julianne via BBB
Other Recommendations For Car Shipping
While American Connection Auto Transport may not be the best choice for your auto shipping needs, there are plenty of other shipping companies to choose from. It’s always a good idea to compare free quotes from different transport companies. You can start your search with two highly reputable companies: Easy Auto Ship and Sherpa Auto Transport.
Easy Auto Ship: 4.5 Stars
Easy Auto Ship offers guaranteed pricing and full insurance coverage on every shipment. It provides open and enclosed carrier transport, expedited shipping, door-to-door delivery, and more services nationwide. The company holds an A+ rating from the BBB and an average consumer rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars on the organization’s website, making Easy Auto Ship a reliable choice for auto transport.
Check out our complete Easy Auto Ship review to learn more.
Sherpa Auto Transport: 4.5 Stars
Sherpa Auto Transport guarantees its pricing, meaning it will pay the difference if a carrier’s final price is above the original quote. The auto transport company offers service across the lower 48 states. Customers consider Sherpa to be highly reputable, giving the company an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars across more than 200 reviews on the BBB’s website. The BBB itself gives Sherpa an A+ rating.
Read more in our full Sherpa Auto Transport review.
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.