Unfortunately, American Connection Auto Transport doesn’t have a positive reputation within the vehicle shipping industry. The BBB gives the company an F rating due to its failure to respond to customer complaints.

Customers on the BBB website seem to agree, giving the shipping broker an average overall rating of 1.0 out of 5.0 stars. Though no customers rated the company above 1 star, it’s important to keep in mind that there are fewer than 10 customer reviews on the BBB site. Such a low sample size may not be completely indicative of the company’s abilities, but the fact that all of the reviews are negative is a red flag.

The customer complaints mention poor customer service, and some even accuse the company of running a scam – taking their money and then ceasing all communication.

“[A]fter you pay the deposit they stop communicating.” – Jeromy via BBB