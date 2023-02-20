While we don’t give an enthusiastic recommendation for American Auto Transport, there are plenty of great options for auto transport providers. AmeriFreight and Montway Auto Transport are two of the companies that made our list of the best car shipping companies in our industry-wide review. We recommend getting car shipping quotes online from providers so you can compare and find the best rates.

AmeriFreight: 4.5 stars

AmeriFreight is one of the biggest car shipping providers in the country. While the company’s competitive rates, excellent customer service reputation, and wide range of shipping options are selling points, our team loved AmeriFreight’s numerous discount opportunities. You can find saving opportunities for students, first responders, active-duty military, and more.

You can learn more in our AmeriFreight review.

Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 stars

Montway Auto Transport topped our rankings of the best car shipping companies, mainly due to its low shipping rates and celebrated customer service. Combined with a number of useful shipping options, these factors were enough to earn Montway the title of Best Overall in our industry-wide review.

Read more about the company in our Montway Auto Transport review.