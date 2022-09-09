American Auto Shipping is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds an A+ rating from the organization. Customers on the site rate the auto transport broker highly, giving it an average score of 4.7 out of 5.0 from more than 150 reviews. The company has a similar rating on Google, with more than 590 reviews giving an average score of 4.7 out of 5.0.

Positive American Auto Shipping Reviews

Positive reviews praise the company’s clear and constant communication.

“The employees at American Auto Shipping were down to earth and so kind and informative. They were quick to respond and answered all of our questions. … [The drivers] communicated constantly and made us so comfortable.” – Sarah via BBB

“Excellent service. [O]n time, professional and the communication was fluid and constant.” – Al via BBB

Negative American Auto Shipping Reviews

Negative reviews cite issues with delivery date availability and sudden price changes.

“I had my order [in mid-December] with $1,600 to ship my car from east coast to west coast. … On Jan 26, they told me they have to cancel my order, or I need to pay more for the car to be shipped. … [T]hey guarantee that as long as they made the order, they will never change the price.” – Yankang via Google