American Auto Shipping
Our American Auto Shipping Rating
|Our Rating
|4.5
|Reputation
|5
|Cost
|3.8
|Services
|5
|Customer Experience
|4.3
American Auto Shipping provides a wide range of auto shipping services across the nation, but how does the provider compare with other reputable car shipping companies?
Before you make a decision about shipping your vehicle, compare your options. Our team researched and reviewed the leading vehicle transport companies based on reputation, cost, services, and customer experience to help you find the best fit for your shipping needs.
American Auto Shipping Overview
Founded: 1999
Headquarters: Las Vegas
Service area: Nationwide, including Alaska and Hawaii
American Auto Shipping has shipped over 137,000 vehicles since its founding in 1999. The auto transport broker provides locked-in pricing, door-to-door shipping, and instant quotes via its website. The company offers three tiers of service based on how quickly you need a vehicle shipped.
American Auto Shipping also provides perks, such as a free car wash in the form of reimbursement for up to $20 and a free rental car in the case of delayed delivery.
How Much Does American Auto Shipping Cost?
Based on the free quotes we received from American Auto Shipping, the company’s prices are a little below the national average. The company offers locked-in pricing, meaning you won’t get surprised by hidden fees or sudden price changes.
We reached out to American Auto Shipping for price quotes on transporting an operable 2018 Toyota RAV4. Here’s what we received:
|Shipping Route
|Transport Type
|American Auto Shipping Quote
|Chicago to Kansas City, Mo. (503 miles)
|Open
|$704
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Open
|$1,009
|Los Angeles to Houston (1,556 miles)
|Enclosed
|$1,509
|New York City to San Francisco (3,306 miles)
|Open
|$1,899
What Affects Car Shipping Costs?
When you’re looking for cheap car shipping, there are many factors that determine the cost of your vehicle transport service:
- Type of vehicle: Larger and heavier vehicles, such as SUVs, cost more to ship.
- Type of transport: You’ll need to choose between open or enclosed shipping. Open carrier transport is less expensive but leaves vehicles exposed to the elements.
- Location: It’s cheaper to ship a vehicle to an urban area rather than a rural one.
- Vehicle condition: Inoperable vehicles take more time and effort to move, so shipping them costs more.
- Shipping distance: Shorter trips cost less overall but more per mile.
- Fuel costs: The higher the price of fuel, the more expensive shipping will be.
- Time of year: January and the summer typically have an increase in demand for car shipping, so costs rise.
American Auto Shipping Services
American Auto Shipping offers a wide range of shipping options, including:
- Door-to-door shipping: You can choose the pickup and delivery locations.
- Open transport: This is the most affordable option, but does leave your car exposed to road debris and weather hazards.
- Enclosed transport: This option is a bit more expensive, but the enclosed carrier protects your car from damage.
- Rail transport: Shipping a car via train is an affordable option when fuel costs are high. However, rail transport is limited compared to shipping by truck.
American Auto Shipping also offers shipping for other types of vehicles:
- Motorcycles
- Military members’ cars
- Heavy equipment
- Auto auction vehicles
The auto transport company ships to Hawaii and Alaska, but it doesn’t ship internationally.
Service Level Tiers
American Auto Shipping offers three levels of service:
- Standard service: Designed to get a car picked up in one to five weekdays, this is the lowest-priced tier. It’s recommended for those not in a rush to ship their vehicles.
- Priority shipping: This schedules the car pickup one or two weekdays after the order is placed and costs $200 more than Standard Service.
- Expedited shipping: This tier is designed to get a car picked up within 24 hours. It costs $500 more than Standard Service but works best for people who need their cars shipped right away.
American Auto Shipping Process
American Auto Shipping’s website spells out its simple, four-step process:
- Get a free car shipping quote online
- Talk to a shipping specialist and place your order
- Schedule your pickup
- Receive your vehicle
At the time of your pickup, you and the carrier driver will inspect your vehicle for any existing damage. You’ll do the same once the car is delivered and sign a bill of lading to complete the transaction.
American Auto Shipping Reviews
American Auto Shipping is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds an A+ rating from the organization. Customers on the site rate the auto transport broker highly, giving it an average score of 4.7 out of 5.0 from more than 150 reviews. The company has a similar rating on Google, with more than 590 reviews giving an average score of 4.7 out of 5.0.
Positive American Auto Shipping Reviews
Positive reviews praise the company’s clear and constant communication.
“The employees at American Auto Shipping were down to earth and so kind and informative. They were quick to respond and answered all of our questions. … [The drivers] communicated constantly and made us so comfortable.”
– Sarah via BBB
“Excellent service. [O]n time, professional and the communication was fluid and constant.”
– Al via BBB
Negative American Auto Shipping Reviews
Negative reviews cite issues with delivery date availability and sudden price changes.
“I had my order [in mid-December] with $1,600 to ship my car from east coast to west coast. … On Jan 26, they told me they have to cancel my order, or I need to pay more for the car to be shipped. … [T]hey guarantee that as long as they made the order, they will never change the price.”
– Yankang via Google
“I was very disappointed with this company, I would not recommend. I scheduled my delivery three months in advance with a deposit. When the time came for my delivery window, there was still no driver dispatched that could give me a date and time for pickup.”
– Salema via Google
Our Take On American Auto Shipping: 4.5 Stars
We give American Auto Shipping a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5.0. The company is highly reputable based on customer reviews and offers a variety of shipping options. The quotes we received were generally lower than the national average costs. Though the car transport company does ship to Alaska and Hawaii, it doesn’t ship internationally.
Other Recommendations For Car Shipping
Shipping your car can be a costly and time-consuming process. It’s important to do your research and compare companies to find the best choice for your needs. While SGT Auto Transport is a reputable service provider, we recommend reaching out to Montway Auto Transport and Sherpa Auto Transport for free, no-obligation quotes.
Easy Auto Ship: 4.5 Stars
Easy Auto Ship offers customers guaranteed pricing and full insurance coverage for vehicles during shipment. It provides transport to all 50 states for a wide variety of vehicles, including motorcycles and boats.
The BBB gives Easy Auto Ship an A+ rating, and consumer reviews on the site give the company an average rating of 4.6 stars. We believe Easy Auto Ship is a very reliable choice for auto transport.
Read more in our complete Easy Auto Ship review.
uShip: 4.4 Stars
Rather than a broker, uShip is an auto shipping platform. You post a shipping request to uShip, which allows auto transport carriers to bid on your contract. You choose the right bid – and price – for your shipment. Since uShip is a marketplace, you can find carriers to ship your car cross country or internationally.
The auto shipping platform is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating from the organization. More than 10,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot give uShip an average score of 4.1 stars. In our review of the top car shipping companies, we name uShip the Best Car Shipping Marketplace.
Delve into our full uShip review to learn more.
FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.