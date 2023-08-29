Yokohama Tire Corporation is best known for creating reliable replacement tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and SUVs. While primarily a replacement tire manufacturer, you’ll find Yokohama tires sold as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts across select Dodge, FIAT, Audi, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles to name a few brands.
This review is designed to help you determine if Yokohama is the best choice for your driving style and vehicle. In this guide, you’ll also find general information you want to consider when looking to buy tires, along with Yokohama-specific warranty and pricing information.
An Overview Of Yokohama Tire Corporation
Yokohama is a Japanese tire manufacturer, headquartered in Tokyo. Founded in 1917 with BFGoodrich, the company gained enough credibility to split into a standalone company in the 1980s.
In 2022, Yokohama accounted for 8.5 percent of all passenger car and light truck replacement tires according to Statista, falling just behind top companies like Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, and Firestone.
What sets this company apart from other tire manufacturers are its sustainability efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and landfill waste. Yokohama has engineered many of its newer tire models to reduce rolling resistance on the roads to increase fuel efficiency. Yokohama is best known for producing high-quality all-season tires, all-terrain tires, off-road tires, and winter tires.
Yokohama Tire Prices
Yokohama tires, compared to other tire companies, are average or slightly higher in price depending on the model you choose. For the Yokohama AVID Ascend GT, a grand touring all-season tire model, you can expect to spend about $115.99 for one tire on Tire Rack. For a full set of replacement tires, you’ll spend around $463.96 at Tire Rack.
Yokohama tires can range anywhere from as low as $65 to $460 per tire depending on your vehicle and tire type. Generic passenger tires you see on the road will be lower in cost while ultra-high-performance tires sold by Yokohama will be closer to $500 per tire.
Industry Ratings
As with all tires and tire brands you see on the road, Yokohama Tire has to follow a strict regulation system as determined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Referred to as the Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), this evaluation process grades tires based on treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance. Let’s compare a few of the best tires made by Yokohama Tire, all of which are designed for passenger cars, light trucks, and/or SUVs.
|Tire Model
|Treadwear
Score
|Traction
Score
|Temperature Resistance
Score
|Yokohama AVID Ascend GT
|740
|A
|A
|Yokohama AVID Ascend LX
|800
|A
|A
|Yokohama Advan Sport A/S+
|440
|AA
|A
|Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015
|600
|A
|B
|Yokohama BluEarth S34
|320
|B
|A
Treadwear
Treadwear helps to determine the lifespan of tires. Manufacturers calculate treadwear by measuring their tires against a control tire with a rating of 100. If the tire being tested has a treadwear rating of 200, this means it has double the lifespan of the control tire. Most tires you’ll find for your vehicle have a treadwear rating between 200 and 500.
Traction
Traction is measured using a letter scale to determine how well tires grip wet roads. With a scoring range of AA, A, B, or C, most passenger car tires you’ll find on the market will have an A rating, which is more than enough traction for average-sized vehicles.
Temperature Resistance
Heat resistance is measured on a letter scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to be able to operate at different temperatures depending on their use. If you’re looking for performance tires that need to reliably operate at higher speeds compared to an everyday tire, they’ll likely have a higher temperature resistance rating.
Warranty and Benefits
Yokohama offers a variety of warranties with multiple benefits to help make your purchase worth the investment. Below we cover what’s included in the warranty for replacement tires, along with mileage warranties for specific tire models sold by Yokohama.
Standard Limited Warranty
This warranty provides tire replacement under specific conditions for passenger cars, light trucks, and spare tires. The tires must be used in normal highway service, and commercial vehicles are excluded from this warranty. It’s important to note that this limited warranty applies only to the original tire purchaser, and is not transferable to any other person.
To be eligible for this warranty, your tire has to have the Yokohama brand name and a complete Department of Transportation (DOT) serial identification number in the United States. These tires will be covered by warranty for the life of the original usable tread depth down to 2/32 in. of wear, for 60 months from the date of purchase, or 72 months from the date of manufacture, whichever comes first among the three coverage qualifications.
What Is Not Covered?
Below you’ll find what is not covered by this limited warranty regarding if your tire(s) become unserviceable and you need a replacement.
- Damages caused by road hazards, obstacles, or debris.
- Improper repairs or repairs that have failed.
- Improper tire inflation or application of the correct tire size specification.
- Incorrect mounting/dismounting procedures or tire/wheel assembly imbalance.
- Mechanical irregularities including misalignment or bent wheel assemblies.
- Weather checker/cracking or tire failure resulting from weather conditions among tires purchased more than four years before a warranty claim.
- Damages caused by nature including corrosion, vandalism, accidents, or fire.
- Tires submitted for ride noise complaints that have more than 1/32 in. of treadwear or 12 months from the date of purchase, whichever occurs first.
- Vehicles that are not registered and/or tires not sold in the United States.
- Tires that have had material added after leaving a Yokohama manufacturing facility.
- Yokohama tires that note special classification at the time of purchase, including non-adjustable.
- Tires that have been altered by notching or buffing.
- Tires used on racing or other special application vehicles.
Limited Mileage Warranty
Some tires purchased from Yokohama dealers are eligible for mileage warranties. Eligible tires have to be on the vehicle they were originally installed on while conforming to your specific vehicle’s manufacturer requirements. This warranty applies to specific replacement tires that are Yokohama branded with a complete DOT serial number. These tires need to have been purchased and used in the United States.
The following tire models, with the maximum mileage listed, are included in this limited warranty:
- 25,000 miles: ADVAN Apex V601.
- 45,000 miles: Geolandar X-AT.
- 50,000 miles: Geolandar A/T G015 (LT-metric and High Flotation), Geolandar H/T G056 (LT-metric and High Flotation), Geolandar X-CV.
- 55,000 miles: ADVAN Sport A/S+.
- 60,000 miles: Geolandar A/T G015 (P-metric and Euro-metric), YK740 GTX, YK-CTX.
- 65,000 miles: AVID Ascend GT, AVID Touring-S, Geolandar CV G058, Geolandar G055.
- 70,000 miles: Geolandar H/T G056 (P-metric and Euro-metric), YK-GTX All Season.
- 75,000 miles: Tornante (H- and V-speed rated).
- 80,000 miles: Tornante All Season.
- 85,000 miles: AVID Ascend LX, Tornante (T-speed rated).
Yokohama Tires Review: Buyers Guide
With the essential information on Yokohama tires and what model you might want to consider, there are a few factors to account for when buying a new set of tires, regardless of the manufacturer. Tread pattern, tire build, weather conditions, and tire lifespan can all impact the brand and model you choose.
Tread Pattern
Tires have various tread patterns with different advantages to each. Most commonly you’ll find tires with a tread design that is directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination design.
Directional tires protect against wet conditions including snow, mud, and heavy rain. Symmetrical tires are best for a smooth ride, stability, and low rolling resistance. Asymmetric tires offer the best of both worlds, providing good handling, stability, and good grip in wet conditions.
Tire Build
The most common tire builds you’ll see on the market are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires are generally more durable in the long run and offer a smoother ride than most tires. Bias tires have stiffer sidewalls which help to provide both more control and better responsiveness while also being slightly lower cost in comparison to radial tires.
Weather Conditions
Tires are designed for different weather conditions. While all-season might be the most versatile option to purchase, depending on where you live and how often you drive, you might consider a specific tire to combat more extreme weather. Snow tires, summer tires, and all-weather tires are a few other examples of weather- and season-specific tires you may consider.
Lifespan
All tires have varying lifespans that can influence the tire you choose. On average, most tires last between 60,000 to 75,000 miles, depending on maintenance, driving style, and weather. Winter tires and summer tires generally have shorter lifespans than all-season tires since winter and summer tires are used seasonally. It’s a good idea to check the average lifespan of the tires you want to get the best value.
Yokohama Tires: Reviews
Overall, buyers seem pleased with their purchase of Yokohama brand tires. Based on countless reviews and multiple models, happy customers emphasize the great response time, traction, and handling. Disappointed buyers noted longevity and concerns when operating their vehicles at higher speeds.
While we combed through hundreds of reviews from different websites looking at various tire models, the reviews we’ve included, both positive and negative, were pulled specifically from the Yokohama AVID Ascend GT customer ratings on Tire Rack.
Positive Reviews of Yokohama Tires
“I live in the Bay Area and drive our decaying…roads 5 days a week. I replaced my last set of tires due to a long and deep pothole cutting through the side wall. The new Yokohamas are a dream at any speed. They are very responsive and quiet. Stopping abruptly is no problem as the tires grip and track perfectly.”
– Via Tire Rack
“I am very pleased with the performance of these tires. I take corners at a higher rate of speed than average, and I have always felt extremely confident in the handling ability of these tires. Rain traction is excellent, I have never skidded nor hydroplaned with these tires. I would definitely buy these tires again for this, or any other similar small SUV or car.”
– Via Tire Rack
Negative Reviews of Yokohama Tires
“The one issue I’ve encountered is that at highway speed, there is a tendency for the tires not to hold their line, and slide laterally slightly, which requires extra vigilance on my part. This condition is intermittent (doesn’t happen every time I drive), but when it does occur it can take upwards of an hour for normal solid control to return. I don’t know the cause of this, but it may have something to do with a mismatch between tire and road temperatures.”
– Via Tire Rack
“Tires were decent when new, but after 38,000 miles (of the 65,000-mile warranty) they are worn to the point that they have to be replaced immediately.”
– Via Tire Rack
Yokohama Tires Review: Bottom Line
Based on our research, we’d recommend Yokohama tires for your everyday car, truck, or SUV. With over 100 years in the industry and over 40 years of experience in the United States as a standalone company apart from BFGoodrich, Yokohama is a well-respected manufacturer. The company also takes an eco-friendly approach towards tire production to help minimize waste and emissions.
*Data accurate at time of publication.