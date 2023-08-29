Yokohama offers a variety of warranties with multiple benefits to help make your purchase worth the investment. Below we cover what’s included in the warranty for replacement tires, along with mileage warranties for specific tire models sold by Yokohama.

Standard Limited Warranty

This warranty provides tire replacement under specific conditions for passenger cars, light trucks, and spare tires. The tires must be used in normal highway service, and commercial vehicles are excluded from this warranty. It’s important to note that this limited warranty applies only to the original tire purchaser, and is not transferable to any other person.

To be eligible for this warranty, your tire has to have the Yokohama brand name and a complete Department of Transportation (DOT) serial identification number in the United States. These tires will be covered by warranty for the life of the original usable tread depth down to 2/32 in. of wear, for 60 months from the date of purchase, or 72 months from the date of manufacture, whichever comes first among the three coverage qualifications.

What Is Not Covered?

Below you’ll find what is not covered by this limited warranty regarding if your tire(s) become unserviceable and you need a replacement.

Damages caused by road hazards, obstacles, or debris.

Improper repairs or repairs that have failed.

Improper tire inflation or application of the correct tire size specification.

Incorrect mounting/dismounting procedures or tire/wheel assembly imbalance.

Mechanical irregularities including misalignment or bent wheel assemblies.

Weather checker/cracking or tire failure resulting from weather conditions among tires purchased more than four years before a warranty claim.

Damages caused by nature including corrosion, vandalism, accidents, or fire.

Tires submitted for ride noise complaints that have more than 1/32 in. of treadwear or 12 months from the date of purchase, whichever occurs first.

Vehicles that are not registered and/or tires not sold in the United States.

Tires that have had material added after leaving a Yokohama manufacturing facility.

Yokohama tires that note special classification at the time of purchase, including non-adjustable.

Tires that have been altered by notching or buffing.

Tires used on racing or other special application vehicles.

Limited Mileage Warranty

Some tires purchased from Yokohama dealers are eligible for mileage warranties. Eligible tires have to be on the vehicle they were originally installed on while conforming to your specific vehicle’s manufacturer requirements. This warranty applies to specific replacement tires that are Yokohama branded with a complete DOT serial number. These tires need to have been purchased and used in the United States.

The following tire models, with the maximum mileage listed, are included in this limited warranty: