There are a few things to consider when buying a motorcycle jacket. Safety, size, and features are all important to ensure you are getting the best product at a good price. Be sure to take a look at customer reviews and check out our buyers guide below to help you make an informed decision on your next riding gear purchase.

Safety

Safety is the most essential factor when it comes to purchasing a riding jacket. Having the proper safety features will make riding your Harley-Davidson down the freeway even more enjoyable. All the jackets we have reviewed have various safety features, though some have more than others. Comparing safety between jackets and researching women’s motorcycle jackets with armor will help in making a decision to find the right jacket for you.

Size

Size is important to consider because some jackets are tighter fitting than others. Some brands offer sizes XS to plus size, while others are more restrictive in size. Making sure you have the right size is important to ensure all the safety features are falling into place where they should when you wear the jacket.

Finding the right size may take some effort because it’s an important part of a good riding experience. Checking out the size guide online and seeing how customers rate the fit will help judge what size works best for you.

Features

Depending on what features appeal to you, some motorcycle jackets may work better than others to fit your needs. The following is a list of common demands for most motorcycle gear:

Water-resistant

Windproof

Internal pockets

Mesh lining

Stretch panels for greater flexibility

Room for armor inserts

Some features vary in importance depending on the general climate of where you live. While a waterproof jacket may be important for all riders, more temperate areas might be better suited for a summer riding jacket than one that is more winter oriented.