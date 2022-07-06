When shopping for the best windshield wipers, it’s important to first figure out what kind of blades fit your car. Check your owner’s manual to determine the appropriate wiper blade lengths. Many vehicles require different sizes for the driver and passenger side wipers.

The other thing you need to figure out is the type of wiper blade connector you have. There are several ways that blades attach, but two of the most common are the J-hook and a PTB 19mm top lock. Some wiper blades come with multiple attachments to work with different vehicles, but others may only work with one type of connector without an adapter.

Once you’ve figured out the size and attachment type you need, you’ll mostly want to consider performance and longevity. While most wiper blades offer decent performance, the best wiper blades provide a streak-free wipe for a year or longer. Even a slightly more expensive blade can be cheaper in the long run if you don’t need to replace it as often.

You can increase the longevity of your blades by lifting them when it snows, regularly cleaning them with windshield washer fluid, and keeping them out of the sun. No matter what windshield wipers you buy, taking care of your wiper blades will lead to better performance.

Types of Wiper Blades

There are three common wiper blade styles: beam, hinge, and hybrid.

Blades with a hybrid or beam design have a single plastic cover that protects the blade from snow and ice buildup. These styles are suitable for all weather conditions and do not need to be changed seasonally.

Hinge wiper blades have several pressure points and a bridge or hinge design. There is no covering to protect the blade’s joints which can accumulate snow and debris. If you have a hinge wiper blade, consider switching to winter wiper blades (a hybrid or beam style) when the snow hits.

Ultimately, whether you’re ordering online or visiting a retailer, it’s important to find the best windshield wiper blades for your vehicle. We hope our guide can point you in the right direction, but certain blades may perform better on your car than others.

Which Is Better: Rubber Or Silicone Wipers?

Silicone windshield wipers are said to last longer than rubber blades, though this is not widely agreed upon. One advantage to silicone wiper blades is that they leave hydrophobic silica behind as they wipe, potentially improving performance over time. Silicone blades may also withstand extreme heat and cold better than rubber blades, potentially increasing longevity depending on where you live.

Which Windshield Wipers Last The Longest?

Based on Amazon review comments, the Bosch ICON wiper blades seem to have the longest life, with many customers reporting quality performance more than four years after installation. Most wiper blades can be expected to last for around a year if properly maintained.

The longest-lasting windshield wipers may depend on your vehicle, driving conditions, and climate. How well you take care of your blades will also have a big impact on longevity.