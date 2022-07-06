Factory windshield wipers typically last between six and twelve months before they begin to tear or streak. The best windshield wipers can last even longer, sometimes up to two years and more, depending on use, care, and weather conditions.
Because visibility is important for automotive safety, don’t buy just any traditional wiper blades. Look for wipers that are equally reliable and affordable. In this review, we give our take on the four best windshield wiper blades on the automotive market based on customer reviews and our testing process.
Each of these blades has a high average rating on Amazon reviews and performed well in our in-person testing where we examined each blade’s ability to push water off a windshield without streaking.
4 Best Windshield Wipers
- Best Performance: Bosch ICON 180E
- Best Value: Aero Avenger
- Best for Heavy Rain: Rain-X Latitude
- Best Hybrid Blade: Michelin Stealth Ultra
#1 Best Performance: Bosch ICON 180E
|Our Rating
|4.6 Stars
|Performance
|5.0
|Durability
|5.0
|Installation
|4.0
While slightly costlier than other models, the Bosch Icon wiper blades performed the best in our testing process. These aerodynamic blades – which feature an exclusive asymmetrical flexible spoiler design – also had very high customer review scores, with many reviewers noting the blades held up for several years before they needed replacement wipers. Bosch Icon wiper blades are beam blades, which use a tensioned steel frame and top-grade rubber compounds to create constant contact with the windshield.
Key Features
- Cost: $25 per blade
- Material: Dual rubber
- Blade style: Beam
Our Experience
The Bosch ICON impressed us the most out of the windshield wiper blades we tested. These wipers pulled water effectively with no visible smearing, leaving behind a clear view of the outside.
The blades are easy to install once you figure out the right attachment to use. The box includes a range of attachments to ensure the Bosch ICONs fit on almost any vehicle.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 40,000 reviews
Most customers note how well the ICONs clear their windshields. Some complain that the wipers do not work especially well on their vehicles, so your experience could vary depending on your car. Several reviewers noted how long these blades lasted.
Weather conditions – and extreme weather, in particular – can have a big impact on blade performance. Most reviewers who left negative comments about the Bosch ICON wiper blades mentioned particularly poor weather performance in the snow.
#2 Best Value: Aero Avenger
|Our Rating
|4.3 Stars
|Performance
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Installation
|4.0
Featuring a bracketless aerodynamic design, the Aero Avenger rivaled the Bosch ICON in our performance tests. According to customer reviews, this windshield wiper blade may not have quite the longevity of the Bosch ICON, but it is less expensive.
Key Features
- Cost: $22 per blade
- Material: Specially blended rubber with Teflon™ coating
- Blade style: Beam
Our Experience
The Aero Avenger performed well in our initial tests. It left behind no noticeable streaking.
As with the Bosch ICONs, the installation of these windshield wipers is straightforward. Out of the box, these blades include a smaller number of attachments for different connector types.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,800 reviews
According to customer reports, the Aero Avenger blades have decent longevity. However, reports on longevity do vary, and not everyone was happy with the Aero Avenger’s water repellency.
#3 Best For Heavy Rain: Rain-X Latitude
|Our Rating
|4.0 Stars
|Performance
|4.0
|Durability
|3.5
|Installation
|4.5
The Rain-X Latitude blades are coated with Rain-X solution, which is applied to your windshield as they wipe. These beam-style wiper blades also adjust to the curvature of your windshield for extra wiping pressure and feature a universal adapter that makes it easy to connect to any type of wiper arm without sorting through a dozen attachments.
While you should certainly read the instructions before installing this blade, it’s not too difficult to figure out.
Key Features
- Cost: $15 per blade
- Material: Natural rubber
- Blade style: Beam
- Coated with Rain-X solution
Our Experience
The Rain-X Latitude performed reasonably well in our test. The aerodynamic blades cleared heavy rain from our windshield with ease. However, compared to the performance of the other blades we tested, we did notice minimal streaking. As these blades work, they apply a layer of Rain-X coating, so it is expected that water repellency will improve over time.
The installation process is where the Rain-X blades stood out. Other blades ship with several adapters that hopefully include the right type for your vehicle. Rain-X blades have a “universal adapter” that can be adjusted to fit all types of connectors.
The blades were difficult to install when we tried to do it without first reading the directions. After we spent 10 seconds with the instructions, adjusting the universal adapter to fit our vehicle was an easy installation.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 5,700 reviews
Customers note two things that stand out with the Rain-X Latitude wipers: the Rain-X coating and the fact that they’re quiet.
Some claim the windshield wiper blades are difficult to install, while others have no problems with installation. It may depend on what type of connector you use. However, we did not encounter too much difficulty installing the blades once we read the instructions.
There are two recurring negative comments: that the rubber insert can come off, and an observed hazing effect at night in light rain. Only a handful of reviewers seem to have this same issue, and it could be a matter of improper installation. Another possibility is that some of the Rain-X blades are defective. Even positive reviews mention a slight hazing effect – possibly from the Rain-X coating – when driving at night under lights. Though some customers have complained, others say the hazing under these conditions is minimal.
#4 Best Hybrid Blade: Michelin Stealth Ultra
|Our Rating
|3.6 Stars
|Performance
|3.5
|Durability
|4.0
|Installation
|3.5
The Michelin Stealth Ultra is a hybrid wiper blade, meaning it has similar pressure points to beam-style blades but is built with a metal frame. Unlike the beam-style design of the other wipers on this list, the Stealth Ultras have a hinge design intended to make the blade supply maximum pressure against the windshield. The hinge is covered so that it also has the benefits of a beam wiper blade (protection from the accumulation of snow, ice, and debris).
Key Features
- Cost: $20 per blade
- Material: Premium rubber with graphite coating
- Blade style: Hybrid Smart Hinge
Our Experience
While the Michelin Stealth Ultra blades didn’t perform as well as the three blades we recommend based on our tests, they were effective and not especially difficult to install.
These aerodynamic blades did not come with any attachments and were only compatible with the J-hook mount design. To install the blades, we needed to purchase a separate utility attachment. Several other customers noted in reviews that their blades likewise did not come with the proper connectors for their vehicles. Out-of-the-box, the Stealth Ultras may be less compatible with all vehicles.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 9,200 reviews
Based on customer reviews, the performance of the Michelin Stealth Ultra can differ from model to model. Some drivers believed they worked flawlessly, while others complained that the design did not hug their windshields tightly.
Longevity is a similar story. For some car models, these blades hold up very nicely. For others, they begin to squeak after some time.
Windshield Wipers Buyers Guide
When shopping for the best windshield wipers, it’s important to first figure out what kind of blades fit your car. Check your owner’s manual to determine the appropriate wiper blade lengths. Many vehicles require different sizes for the driver and passenger side wipers.
The other thing you need to figure out is the type of wiper blade connector you have. There are several ways that blades attach, but two of the most common are the J-hook and a PTB 19mm top lock. Some wiper blades come with multiple attachments to work with different vehicles, but others may only work with one type of connector without an adapter.
Once you’ve figured out the size and attachment type you need, you’ll mostly want to consider performance and longevity. While most wiper blades offer decent performance, the best wiper blades provide a streak-free wipe for a year or longer. Even a slightly more expensive blade can be cheaper in the long run if you don’t need to replace it as often.
You can increase the longevity of your blades by lifting them when it snows, regularly cleaning them with windshield washer fluid, and keeping them out of the sun. No matter what windshield wipers you buy, taking care of your wiper blades will lead to better performance.
Types of Wiper Blades
There are three common wiper blade styles: beam, hinge, and hybrid.
Blades with a hybrid or beam design have a single plastic cover that protects the blade from snow and ice buildup. These styles are suitable for all weather conditions and do not need to be changed seasonally.
Hinge wiper blades have several pressure points and a bridge or hinge design. There is no covering to protect the blade’s joints which can accumulate snow and debris. If you have a hinge wiper blade, consider switching to winter wiper blades (a hybrid or beam style) when the snow hits.
Ultimately, whether you’re ordering online or visiting a retailer, it’s important to find the best windshield wiper blades for your vehicle. We hope our guide can point you in the right direction, but certain blades may perform better on your car than others.
Which Is Better: Rubber Or Silicone Wipers?
Silicone windshield wipers are said to last longer than rubber blades, though this is not widely agreed upon. One advantage to silicone wiper blades is that they leave hydrophobic silica behind as they wipe, potentially improving performance over time. Silicone blades may also withstand extreme heat and cold better than rubber blades, potentially increasing longevity depending on where you live.
Which Windshield Wipers Last The Longest?
Based on Amazon review comments, the Bosch ICON wiper blades seem to have the longest life, with many customers reporting quality performance more than four years after installation. Most wiper blades can be expected to last for around a year if properly maintained.
The longest-lasting windshield wipers may depend on your vehicle, driving conditions, and climate. How well you take care of your blades will also have a big impact on longevity.
How Often Should Wiper Blades Be Replaced?
Most car maintenance experts say wiper blades should be replaced approximately every 12 months, although multiple factors come into play.
Drivers who live in climates more prone to rain will naturally use their wipers more often than drivers in dry climates. Wiper material also matters since some are more durable than others. One example is silicone, a more heavy-duty material that will outlast a conventional rubber wiper.
How Do I Know Which Windshield Wipers To Buy?
In the vehicle’s owner’s manual, you can check the size of windshield wipers installed by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). That document should give you the basic dimensions for finding replacement parts.
Other Recommendations
While we physically put our hands on four of the best windshield wipers on the market and tested them for their effectiveness, there are an overwhelming number of options available. With this in mind, our review team would like to highlight three more windshield wipers as honorable mentions.
Rain-X WeatherBeater
- Cost: $10 per blade
- Material: Natural rubber
- Blade Style: Conventional
The Rain-X WeatherBeater provides a smooth and streak-free wipe by implementing friction reducers and multiple pressure points. A galvanized steel frame provides strength while simultaneously preventing rust and corrosion. The natural rubber squeegee resists splitting, tearing, and cracking while effectively wiping your car’s windshield.
Trico Platinum
- Cost: $20 per blade
- Material: Natural rubber
- Blade Style: Beam
The Trico Platinum® blades are made from high-glide treated rubber, meaning the blades will offer a smooth windshield wipe without chattering or making the noises that traditional wipers do. These wiper blades are compatible with all types of windshield wiper arms, so you won’t need to worry about getting replacements.
Trico Gold
- Cost: $12 per blade
- Material: Natural rubber
- Blade Style: Beam
The Trico Gold® features aerodynamic styling to eliminate the noise that traditional wipers make when in use. The frame of the wipers are made from memory curved steel, so they’re strong and durable, yet also incredibly effective as they have a wider surface contact area than most other wiper blades.
Windshield Wipers Testing Process
To test windshield wipers for this review, we installed them on our test vehicle and ran them while spraying the windshield with a hose. Using a high-definition camera, we captured blade performance at 60 frames per second. We were able to slow this footage down to closely assess each blade’s ability to wipe away water without leaving a streak. Every blade was tested at the same speed.
One important factor to consider when searching for the best windshield wiper blades is longevity. Unfortunately, our test does not demonstrate how well each blade performs over time. Longevity is difficult to compare among blades because of how many other factors can impact blade longevity. These include use, care, and local weather conditions. Some types of blades may hold up better in low-rain areas with stable temperatures, and others may last relatively longer in extreme temperature conditions.
To get an idea of longevity, we combed through customer reviews, paying particular attention to reviewers who have owned the blades for at least six months.
Our Review Standards
To determine the best windshield wiper blades, we started by researching the most popular windshield wipers based on customer reviews, Amazon superlatives, and prices. We tested several of the top models – which you can find at your local auto parts store – and scored each windshield wiper blade based on the following criteria:
- Performance: We installed each new wiper blade and tested it at the same speed. We recorded the windshield from the inside while the wipers were in operation and reviewed the footage in slow motion, assessing each blade’s ability to carry water without leaving streaks.
- Durability: To determine our durability score, we pored over customer reviews on Amazon. Windshield wiper blade longevity can depend on several factors besides the wiper itself. These include the climate and how often the blades are used. This is why we considered a wide number of customer reports rather than our singular experience for this grade.
- Installation: How easy or difficult a windshield wiper is to install can depend more on your vehicle (and the type of blade connector you have) than the blade itself. There are several types of wiper blade connections, and not every wiper will fit every car. However, some wipers are compatible with a wider variety of blade connectors than others. Wipers that fit more attachment types out of the box score well in this category. We weighed this factor the least.
Every windshield wiper that we recommend in this article did well by each of these metrics. However, keep in mind that some quality wipers perform better on certain vehicles than others, depending on the contour of the windshield and the car’s wiper arm.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Windshield Wipers: FAQ
