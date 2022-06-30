Rain-X has garnered a reputation for its windshield care products, and this repair kit is no exception. It works on all types of laminated windshields and only takes minutes to apply, not counting drying time. The advanced resin formula can fill any chip or crack up to 12.0 inches as long as it doesn’t extend to the edges of the windshield in two places.

What makes this kit a bargain is Rain-X’s injector syringe which can be used more than once and comes with enough resin for multiple fixes. Although it will not make a chip completely invisible, it can minimize its appearance.

Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Pros Advanced resin formula Can fill longer cracks More than one repair per kit Cons Curing time takes several hours

Key Features

Advanced resin formula

Works on all types of laminated windshields

Minimizes crack or chip appearance

Only takes minutes to apply

One kit can be used multiple times

What’s In The Box?

1.0-gram bottle of resin

Repair device

Curing strips

Razor blade

Instruction manual

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 33,000 reviews

The Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit is currently the number one bestseller on Amazon for ‘Windshield & Glass Repair Tools.’

Positive reviews claim that patience is the most important part of using this repair kit. Many customers noted that their windshields were almost completely repaired as long as they followed the provided instructions.

“I successfully repaired a small chip on my windshield with this repair kit. The instructions were easy to follow and the kit includes everything that you need. The end result was really good, as if the chip never happened.” – Customer via Amazon

Negative reviews provide a range of complaints against the Rain-X kit, from the suction cup mount causing further windshield damage to resin that won’t stick.

“I had a tiny chip in my windshield that I wanted removed so I purchased this. I attached the plunger and injected the resin and the force from the plungers cracked my windshield even worse and I can still see the crack big-time.” – Daneyon via Amazon

What Is It Good For?

The Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit can minimize the appearance of cracks and chips in your windshield glass and protect it from further damage. Because it offers multiple uses per kit and has easy-to-follow instructions, it’s the best bargain deal for an at-home windshield repair.