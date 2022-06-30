When a small crack is left untreated, it can fracture and expand until your entire windshield needs to be replaced. Do-it-yourself, or DIY, windshield repair kits offer a cheaper alternative to professional repairs and can be done at home. Although they won’t completely mend a chip, they can stop it from expanding and save your windshield from further damage.
There are many options to choose from when finding a repair kit that fits your needs. Fortunately, our review team has rounded up the best windshield repair kits available and narrowed your search down to only the best options.
5 Best Windshield Repair Kits
- Best Overall: Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit
- Runner-Up: Permatex Windshield Repair Kit
- Best Premium Option: Clearshield Windshield Repair Kit
- Easiest Application: Gliston Windshield Repair Kit
- Best Value: Blue Star Windshield Repair Kit
#1 Best Overall: Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit
Rain-X has garnered a reputation for its windshield care products, and this repair kit is no exception. It works on all types of laminated windshields and only takes minutes to apply, not counting drying time. The advanced resin formula can fill any chip or crack up to 12.0 inches as long as it doesn’t extend to the edges of the windshield in two places.
What makes this kit a bargain is Rain-X’s injector syringe which can be used more than once and comes with enough resin for multiple fixes. Although it will not make a chip completely invisible, it can minimize its appearance.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Advanced resin formula
- Works on all types of laminated windshields
- Minimizes crack or chip appearance
- Only takes minutes to apply
- One kit can be used multiple times
What’s In The Box?
- 1.0-gram bottle of resin
- Repair device
- Curing strips
- Razor blade
- Instruction manual
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 33,000 reviews
The Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit is currently the number one bestseller on Amazon for ‘Windshield & Glass Repair Tools.’
Positive reviews claim that patience is the most important part of using this repair kit. Many customers noted that their windshields were almost completely repaired as long as they followed the provided instructions.
“I successfully repaired a small chip on my windshield with this repair kit. The instructions were easy to follow and the kit includes everything that you need. The end result was really good, as if the chip never happened.”
– Customer via Amazon
Negative reviews provide a range of complaints against the Rain-X kit, from the suction cup mount causing further windshield damage to resin that won’t stick.
“I had a tiny chip in my windshield that I wanted removed so I purchased this. I attached the plunger and injected the resin and the force from the plungers cracked my windshield even worse and I can still see the crack big-time.”
– Daneyon via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
The Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit can minimize the appearance of cracks and chips in your windshield glass and protect it from further damage. Because it offers multiple uses per kit and has easy-to-follow instructions, it’s the best bargain deal for an at-home windshield repair.
#2 Runner-Up: Permatex Windshield Repair Kit
The Permatex Windshield Repair Kit creates a permanent air-tight seal on bullseye cracks up to 1.25 inches in diameter. Its complete single-use kit comes packed with professional-grade tools including a state-of-the-art delivery system with a spring lock feature. The included instruction manual is incredibly detailed, providing step-by-step photographic instructions for application.
Permatex’s advanced resin formula requires no mixing and cures in natural sunlight, although the instructions recommend applying it in a shaded area when temperatures are between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Single-use kit
- Permanent bullseye damage repair up to 1.25 inches
- Advanced resin formula
- State-of-the-art delivery system with spring lock
- Easy-to-follow photographic instructions
- Resin cures by natural sunlight
What’s In The Box?
- Repair syringe and plunger
- 0.75 milliliters of resin
- Adhesive disk
- Pedestal
- Curing strip
- Push pin
- Razor blade
- Alcohol towelette
- Instruction manual
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on over 7,500 reviews
Satisfied customers commended the Permatex kit’s detailed instruction manual and high-quality resin finish.
“This Permatex windshield repair kit works great. Makes small chips almost disappear! Easy to use once you read through and understand the instructions.”
– Customer via Amazon
While some customers loved using the Permatex kit, others were unhappy with its tools and the quality of the resin.
“The kit boils down to being able to use this suction device with this metal spring. While the metal spring may look sturdy, it’s in no way connected and is much flimsier metal than a paperclip.”
– Customer via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
While the Permatex Windshield Repair Kit is advertised for bullseye chips, this kit can work on any sort of small break that’s less than 1.25 inches in diameter. Try it out if you’re confident in your instruction-following abilities and only need a single-use repair.
#3 Best Premium Option: Clearshield Windshield Repair Kit
Although it may be expensive, the Clearshield Windshield Repair Kit is genuinely professional-grade. Its single suction cup has exceptional sticking power and the resin pump produces consistently precise application. Also included in this kit is a rotary drill to scratch away rough edges on chips for a more thorough seal.
This kit comes with enough resin for over 200 repairs and replacement supplies are available from Clearshield. Clearshield also provides instructional videos and customer support for beginners to windshield repair systems.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Professional-grade tools
- 200+ repairs per kit
- Made in the United States
- Factory user support
- Short repair time
What’s In The Box?
- Toolbox
- 30.0-milliliter resin bottle
- Resin injector
- External end seals
- 15.0-milliliter pit sealer bottle
- 100 curing squares
- 10 razor blades
- UV light
- Rotary drill
- 20 drill bits
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on around 100 reviews
This Clearshield kit is currently Amazon’s Choice for the search term ‘windshield repair kit.’ Customers who found the Clearshield kit beneficial discussed the high quality of Clearshield’s customer service team and the numerous repairs they get versus other single-use repairs.
“I ordered this kit because of the value. I thought it was a great price for what they offer. I have used it on over 20 repairs now and can honestly say that this kit is the best I have owned.”
– Debbie via Amazon
Dissatisfied customers complained about the price of the Clearshield kit.
“While I still think I [overpaid] a bit for what I got it’s a functioning kit.”
– Justin via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
For those who need multiple repairs or like having extra tools at their disposal, the Clearshield Windshield Repair Kit is the most efficient choice. The only issue is that you must be willing to pay more than what other kits may cost.
#4 Easiest Application: Gliston Windshield Repair Kit
A DIY windshield repair kit that won’t hurt your wallet, the Gliston Windshield Repair Kit can tackle most small chips and dings that are less than an inch in diameter. Besides bullseyes and half-moons, this Gliston kit is able to mend cracks up to one foot in length. It only takes about 20 minutes to apply and an extra few minutes in direct sunlight to let dry.
Should this filler kit not live up to your repair job expectations, Gliston offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all of its products.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Suction cup resin applicator
- Short application time
- Cures in sunlight
- Single-use
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Works on laminated windshields
What’s In The Box?
- Resin tube
- Resin applicator
- Curing strips
- Razor blade
- Instruction manual
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.7 out of 5 based on over 750 reviews
Positive reviews compliment the Gliston kit’s ease of use and fast application time.
“Easy to use and simple directions to follow. My chip hadn’t broken the surface very much, but it did seep into the chip and erase the spidering. Will be using it again in the future!”
– Customer via Amazon
“It does exactly what it says. No work involved, very easy to use, and very pleased with the results.”
– Customer via Amazon
Negative reviews point out that their Gliston kit’s resin was not very durable.
“Doesn’t fill in the cracks at all. Made no difference on my window.”
– Brooke via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
The Gliston Windshield Repair Kit works best for anyone who is new to automotive glass repair kits. It can handle small rock chips and dings, but may not be best suited for cracks.
#5 Best Value: Blue Star Windshield Repair Kit
Blue Star is a reputable name in windshield chip repair kits known for its high-caliber performance at a fraction of the cost. Each single-use kit comes with a simple-to-use resin injector and solid resin pedestal for no-hassle repairs. And because of its straightforward instructions, excess resin on your windshield won’t be a problem.
The Blue Star Windshield Repair Kit is specifically designed for star-shaped, bullseye, and crescent glass chips.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- Vacuum syringe
- Resin chamber pedestal
- Short application time
- Cures in sunlight
- Single-use
What’s In The Box?
- Resin injector
- Adhesive alignment seal
- Resin chamber pedestal
- Quick cure resin tube
- Instruction sheet
- Curing film
- Razor blade
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 4,700 reviews
Reviews are generally positive for the proclaimed ‘America’s Original’ car windshield repair kit. Positive reviews of the Blue Star kit enjoyed how simple the kit was to use.
“Easy-to-follow instructions. Adequate suction to remove air and adequate pressure to force sealant into crevasse. Smooth finish if instructions are followed and I saved a bundle!”
– Customer via Amazon
Negative reviews complained there was not enough resin to fill the chips in their windshields.
“I applied this stuff according to the directions and gave it a full day in the Sun to dry but it never set and the crack continued to grow”
– Customer via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
While the Blue Star Windshield Repair Kit may not completely heal a cracked windshield, it provides a quality repair at a fraction of the price. Its resin chamber and pedestal work better for vehicles with a lower-angled windshield.
Best Windshield Repair Kit Buyers Guide
Before choosing your next auto glass repair kit, check out our buyers guide to learn more about how repair kits are designed to work and why they’re vital for protecting your windshield’s health.
What Is A Windshield Repair Kit?
A windshield repair kit uses epoxy resin to fill in cracks and seal them. They work best on minor damage such as chips, bullseyes, and stars that are less than one inch in diameter.
You should repair a damaged windshield as soon as possible. Not only is a windshield replacement very expensive, but a damaged windshield can compromise visibility, putting both yourself and other drivers at risk of an accident. Road grime can work itself into a fracture and prevent epoxy from properly fixing the issue. Temperature changes can also cause a crack to expand and fracture further.
Cleaning your windshield is also essential to keeping it in pristine condition. Whether you’re looking for the best auto glass cleaners or the best windshield wipers, there are a lot of great options to consider.
Types Of Repair Kits
When it comes to the actual filling agent used to repair cracks in a windshield, there are two types consumers should be familiar with: resin and silicone.
Resin
Repair kits with resin-based formula work best for filling cracks along a sealed surface. Additionally, not all repair resins may come completely assembled by the manufacturer. Consumers may have to mix ingredients before using the resin.
Silicone
Silicone-based repair kits are simpler when it comes to application and are great for chips and cracks in glass. They tend to also require a longer cure period.
Our Review Standards
To select the five windshield repair kits in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Windshield Repair Kits: Bottom Line
Look, no one enjoys seeing a crack on their windshield, and the thought of repairing one can be daunting. Windshield repair kits have varying degrees of difficulty, depending on the one you buy, and also don’t guarantee to completely remove any visible damage. But if you’d rather deal with a small problem area than risk replacing an entire windshield down the road, they do offer a quick and relatively inexpensive solution.
It should be said, some cracks may be too large for a DIY windshield repair kit and require an assessment from a professional.
Windshield Repair Kits: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.