When you’re considering any car seat, safety should be the top priority. Experts and researchers in the automotive industry are responsible for putting car seats through rigorous testing and multiple stages of approval before these products are released on the market for the public.

Beyond manufacturing and testing, a 2020 study by the NHTSA showed that 46 percent of car seats weren’t installed correctly in vehicles. This puts young children at risk for serious injury during auto accidents. Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit that aims to prevent injuries in children reported in 2017 that one child under the age of 13 is involved in a car accident every 33 seconds. That’s equivalent to more than 2,600 children being involved in a car crash each day.

Car seat safety included making sure your car seat is installed correctly and you are staying up to date with safety features. The safety of your child should be a top priority when you get behind the wheel with your little one in the back seat.

Resources On Car Seat Safety

Numerous verified resources discuss car seat safety, the importance of having a correctly fitted car seat for your little one, and the testing that goes into ensuring different car seats are safe to be sold on the market. Below are a few resources we recommend, they offer information on crash testing, air travel, and injury prevention concerning recalls and general car seat safety.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA )

The NHTSA is a United States government agency dedicated to making the roads safer for drivers, workers, pedestrians, and children. They offer various resources to inform parents about car seat safety including an easy way to check for potential car seat safety issues and recalls that can occur at any time.

The NHTSA also has various test dummies, ranging from an adult male to a newborn infant. Through the use of crash and car seat testing, they can better evaluate how safe car seats and vehicles are. This allows the NHTSA to provide reliable and honest information as well as recommendations for the best car seats that will fit your child and vehicle, and most importantly, keep your toddler safe.

One of the NHTSA’s most useful resources for parents in the market for car seats is its guide to car and booster seats. This informational page covers the different types of seats for children, as well as how to select a car seat and install it. The guide also helps you find local sites where certified technicians can inspect your car seat to see if it meets safety standards and is installed correctly.

Federal Aviation Administration

The FAA covers all information or concerns you could have about air travel. The FAA’s goal is to provide a safe, functional, and efficient way to travel by air. The FAA has information on flying with children. This covers the necessary age range for flying with a car seat, as well as guidance on installing a child restraint system (CRS) if your child is under two years of age.

The FAA does recommend that children who are still required to sit in a booster seat should have a car seat as an added safety precaution in case of turbulence or unexpected runway incidents that are rare but can occur.

National Child Passenger Safety Certification

The National Child Passenger Safety Certification Training Program (CPS certification program) is a program of the Safe Kids Worldwide organization made up of technicians who certify individuals to become child passenger safety technicians and instructors. As a group of experts, the certified child passenger safety technicians can educate, support, and guide parents and others interested in taking part in the program on car seat inspections and car seat safety.

Their website also offers an abundance of information regarding car seat safety and choosing the right car seat for your child, ranging from forward-facing or rear-facing car seats to high-back booster seats. From giving information on buying, installing, finding the right fit, and even knowing when it is time to change to a larger seat, this company works to make car seat safety easier and more understandable for all parents.