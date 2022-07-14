Our Experience

We compared the foaming Turtle Wax T-18 wheel cleaner head-to-head with Meguiar’s and Adam’s Polishes wheel cleaners. In both tests, Turtle Wax T-18 removed noticeably more caked-in dirt from the wheel than the competitors.

The Turtle Wax formula is also fast-acting, so you only need to wait about 30 seconds after application before scrubbing and rinsing.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 5,000 reviews

Amazon customer reviews confirm our results. A total of 87 percent of reviews rate the product 4 stars or higher. Like us, most customers are surprised at how well this low-cost tire cleaner performs.

“This is seriously the greatest stuff. I use a regular tire cleaner that they offer at the car washing place I go to, and it’s OK, but this stuff works almost instantly. You can see the rust and dirt just come out.” – Holly & Nicole

“Worked amazingly well. Actually, shockingly well, especially at the price.” – Tactical Sam

If there is an issue with the Turtle Wax T-18, it’s that it works too well. Some customers say that while it removes grime and brake dust, it can also deteriorate custom paint jobs.

“It did remove the brake dust deposits/discolorations on the aluminum wheels on my SUV without any issues. However, on my truck that has [silver-painted] metal wheels, it did discolor the rim and left it blotchy.” – S.

“Works okay, but it’s very caustic. Not good for aftermarket, refinished, or painted wheels.” – Ronald

If you’re cleaning factory standard tires and aluminum wheels, Turtle Wax may be your best bet because it performs at a high level and is relatively inexpensive.