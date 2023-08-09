When choosing between different HID lights for your vehicle, you want to take a few things into consideration. The type of headlights your car fits, illumination, installation, and color temperature are just a handful of factors to consider when looking for HID headlights.

Vehicle Compatibility

As mentioned before, some vehicles have single-beam systems while others have dual-beam headlight systems. You’ll need to determine the system your car has prior to finding the HID headlight bulbs you may want to purchase.

Some older vehicles may not have the ability to fit HID headlights. HIDs are smaller than halogen bulbs, so there’s a chance your vehicle won’t accommodate these car headlights. That being said, there are HID headlight conversion kits to make installation possible if you do drive an older car, SUV, or truck.

Wattage and Illumination

HID replacement bulbs use less power but provide a higher light output, often considered the brightest automotive lighting option on the market, even in comparison to LED headlights. The amount of lumens determines the brightness of your headlamps, which can be found in online product descriptions or on the product packaging.

Wattage also varies among all headlights, including HIDs. if you’re looking for great energy efficiency, you’ll want to opt for lower-wattage headlights to help conserve energy. Similar to lumens, you’ll find this information on the product packaging and product description.

Color

While standard HIDs give off a blue-white light, there are a few color options available when looking for new headlights. While more naturally-colored HID headlights are going to be the most common, some auto shops might have HID bulbs ranging across seven different colors, including blue, purple, and pure white.

Installation

Professional installation is recommended for installing headlights. Specifically, HIDs can cause hazards to you and oncoming drivers if installed incorrectly. While a professional installation is highly recommended, purchasing plug-and-play lights can save you money on installation costs and allow for a quicker and easier headlight assembly.