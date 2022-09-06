The best waterless car wash products make your car shine without destroying your water bill or needing to take a trip to a car wash. Washing a dirty car may not seem like an exciting task, with soap and water leaving streaks on your vehicle, only for you to pay a professional to clean your car. With the top-rated waterless car wash products, you can expect a streak-free vehicle without a soapy mess on your car.
Our team has tested, rated, and reviewed the top-selling waterless car wash products so you don’t have to. You can get your car cleaner than ever with one of the best waterless car wash products on the market.
5 Best Waterless Car Wash Products
- Best Spray: Chemical Guys Swift Wipe Waterless Car Wash
- Best Wash Kit: Aero Cosmetics Wet or Waterless Car Wash Kit
- Best Wax: Meguiar‘s G3626 Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax
- Multi-Surface: Optimum No Rinse Wash & Shine
- Best for Detailing: Flowgenix Waterless Car Wash Spray
#1 Best Spray: Chemical Guys Swift Wipe Waterless Car Wash
The Chemical Guys Swift Wipe Waterless Car Wash is designed to make washing your car easier than ever. This spray is safe for cars, RVs, trucks, motorcycles, and most vehicle surfaces. With this spray bottle, you can wash, shine, and protect your vehicle from grime in one step.
The Chemical Guys waterless car wash spray can be used on painted surfaces, wheels, glass, plastic, bumpers and window trim, exhaust tips, engine bays, door jambs, and many other exterior surfaces. You can easily wash all parts of your car’s exterior anywhere at any time.
Key Features
- Designed to produce a scratch- and swirl-free shine
- Safely removes all dust, dirt, and grime
- Protects your exterior with a layer of high-shine sealant
Our Experience
Chemical Guys Swift Wipe Waterless Car Wash
Before
After
The Chemical Guys Swift Wipes were incredibly easy to use. The spray nozzle was already attached, so it was simple enough to spritz onto the wheel to clean grime and dirt. This product is of great value after we saw the testing result. While there are no cloths included, Chemical Guys does sell microfiber towels separately that performed very well in our test of the industry’s best microfiber towels.
Looking at the before and after, it is clear that the result of using this product was incredibly effective. It cleaned off dirt that had been sitting on the wheel of this vehicle for a long period of time. The result was exactly what our team was looking for, and our team could not have been more pleased.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Value
|4.5
|Results
|5
What Customers Are Saying
With over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, 82 percent of reviewers give the Chemical Guys Swift Wipe a 5-star rating. Customers rave about the product, sharing that it is easy to use and gives their car a great shine without spending the time or money taking their vehicle to a car wash.
What Is It Good For?
The Chemical Guys Swift Wipe is a great choice if you are looking for a highly rated auto brand product that will reliably clean and shine your car with just one component.
#2 Best Wash Kit: Aero Cosmetics Wet Or Waterless Car Wash Kit
The Aero Cosmetic Car Wash Kit cleans and protects your vehicle with the wax sealant that leaves a non-stick UV protective coating on your exterior. This car wash kit is compatible with all other waxes, sealants, and ceramic coatings – making it easy to mix and match the products that you want to get the sleekest car on the block.
As an added bonus, this car wash kit can be used on various interior surfaces including leather, vinyl, plastic, and glass. On top of these exclusive features, Aero Cosmetics creates eco-friendly formulas that are biodegradable and plant-based, making them safe on surfaces inside and out.
Key Features
- 16.0-ounce spray bottle of Wash Wax ALL
- 1.0 gallon refill of Wash Wax ALL
- Four microfiber towels
- Alcohol- and ammonia-free
- Human-friendly and causes no eye or skin irritation
Our Experience
Aero Cosmetics Wet Or Waterless Car Wash Kit
Before
After
This product was overall easy to use. The spray bottle comes unattached to the nozzle, so you need to insert the nozzle into the bottle before use, which only takes a minute.
The Aero Cosmetics Kit is definitely worth the money for most drivers. With the included microfiber towels, sponge, and gallon-size liquid refill, the value is high for this product. The result also made this product definitely worth our time. Our team did have to put in some elbow grease to get an interior paint stain off the passenger seat, but the end result was great.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Value
|5
|Results
|4
What Customers Are Saying
With over 10,000 Amazon reviews for the Aero Cosmetics Kit, 80 percent of reviewers give the product a 5-star rating. The majority of customers emphasize the ease of use when cleaning their vehicles. Many share that the microfiber towels are high quality and pull the kit together.
What Is It Good For?
The Aero Cosmetics Waterless Car Wash Kit is a great choice if you are looking for a set that contains everything you need to get the cleanest car without making a separate purchase for towels or sponges.
#3 Best Wax: Meguiar's G3626 Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax
As with the majority of waterless car wash products, Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax cleans your car in just one easy step. This cleaner is designed to gently wash and provide a wax protection barrier to your vehicle’s exterior without the need for water.
This high-lubricity product is formulated to prevent water spots and protect your vehicle’s surface for longer while preventing swirling and scratching as you clean. The Meguiar’s waterless wash is also safe for exterior glossy paints and clear coats.
Key Features
- Water spot-free formula
- Advanced polymer chemistry for a synthetic wax barrier lasting for weeks
- Safe on glass, chrome, polished metals, and plastic trim
Our Experience
Meguiar's G3626 Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax
Before
After
The Meguiar’s Wash & Wax turned our test vehicle’s back windshield from grime to glossy in just a few minutes. Using this product could not have been easier. It arrived with the nozzle already attached, and with a few sprays, the windshield was covered and ready to wipe clean.
This product was worth the purchase for us, though it does lack value in terms of products you need to purchase to get the best cleaning experience. A regular towel won’t wipe up the dirt and grime well enough, and will likely leave streaks or marks, so you would need a separate purchase to get the best of this product.
While it does not come with a refill or microfiber cloths, the result was a glossy new windshield that had a great shine. All in all, Meguair’s was a win for our team thanks to cleaning that took no time.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Value
|4
|Results
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
The Meguiar’s Wash & Wax has over 12,000 global ratings on Amazon, with 80 percent of customers giving this product a 5-star rating. Reviewers are incredibly impressed with how easily the product picks up dirt and grime while leaving a wax coating that many claim lasts on their vehicle for weeks after cleaning.
What Is It Good For?
This product is ideal if you are looking for a quick and easy cleaner that has a wax barrier coating to protect your vehicle’s exterior.
#4 Multi-Surface: Optimum No Rinse Wash & Shine
The Optimum No Rinse Wash & Shine is a car wash solution that is designed to clean road grime from both your vehicle’s interior and exterior. This washer is compatible with many vehicles and surfaces ranging from glass to leather for a multi-purpose sprayer.
Optimum has updated its rinseless car wash formula containing polymers to create a greater barrier between dirt and your vehicle’s finish after cleaning. As an added bonus, diluting this product with water is great for car detailing and requires less water consumption than a traditional car wash.
Key Features
- Combine this cleaner with 1.0 to 2.0 gallons of water for a complete clean
- Wash glass, plastic, metal, rubber, and leather interior on cars, trucks, RVs, and golf carts
- Can also be used as a clay bar lubricant
Our Experience
Optimum No Rinse Wash & Shine
Before
After
The results of using this product, especially with the sponge and then a wipe of the microfiber towel, left one of our test vehicle’s windshields spotless.
The Optimum Wash & Shine did come with its challenges during use. We applied some water to a sponge and poured the product to mix the two together for a diluted solution. This was not incredibly difficult, though it was not the cleanest product we used, as there is no nozzle attachment.
This product can definitely be worth a purchase if you are planning to do a deep clean, will be buying other products, and plan to use a small amount of water on your vehicle. But if you’re looking for something quick and entirely waterless, you may want to choose one of the other featured washes on this list.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|3.5
|Value
|4
|Results
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
The Optimum Wash & Shine has over 6,500 reviews on Amazon, with 85 percent of reviewers giving the product a 5-star rating. The majority of customers share how this product works great on its own but even better with a small amount of water and a clean microfiber towel. Adding water helps to better rinse the car’s exterior and leave the vehicle streak-free.
What Is It Good For?
The Optimum waterless car wash works best if you are wanting to get a clean and easy shine in both the exterior and interior of your vehicle, making it great for detailing or a weekend cleaning project.
#5 Best For Detailing: Flowgenix Waterless Car Wash Spray
Flowgenix Waterless Car Wash Spray is a great sprayer to protect your car’s paint with no smearing or water spots after cleaning. This product is an all-in-one solution to wash, shine, and protect your vehicle with the wax polish included in the formula.
The ceramic car wax cleaner is great for a quick car detail. It is designed to protect your vehicle’s exterior from scratches, and can also be used as part of a car scratch repair kit.
Key Features
- Quick car detailer
- Can be used to repair car scratches
- For use on the exterior of your motorcycle, bike, jet ski, truck, RV, and most other vehicles
Our Experience
Flowgenix Waterless Car Wash Spray
Before
After
The Flowgenix spray was very simple to use because it came assembled without the need to unscrew and attached the spray nozzle. However, this product did lack value. Being only an 8.0-ounce sized bottle of cleaner, it is definitely ideal for a quick spot detail but would not cover your entire vehicle. It also does not come with a sponge or towel.
The results of using this product reveal its utility in car detailing. It wiped dirt in a matter of seconds and gave the vehicle a pearly white look with a glossy finish.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Value
|2.5
|Results
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
The Flowgenix has over 5,500 reviews on Amazon, with 84 percent of reviewers giving this cleaner a 4-star rating or higher. The majority of customers are happy with the durability of the product. It cleans off bugs and grime from vehicles while leaving a shine and coating that reviewers claim protected their vehicles for weeks to follow.
What Is It Good For?
The Flowgenix Spray is best if you are wanting a product that provides a quick car detailing experience with a ceramic coating wax that is long-lasting and durable in all weather.
Waterless Car Wash Buyers Guide
Any vehicle you decide to purchase is and can be a big investment. You want the best products that will not damage your vehicle’s exterior and keep it clean from the environment. Factors to consider before making this important purchase include lasting effects, type of waterless car wash product, and outside purchases for necessary cleaning materials.
Waterless car wash products are designed to clean grime and dirt off spots around your vehicle, including water spots, which can damage your vehicle’s exterior if not cleaned properly and in a timely manner.
Lasting Effects
When buying any product, you want it to last. Some waterless car washes emphasize in the product description that the wash is formulated to give longer-lasting waxes and coatings that leave a shine for weeks to come.
The Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax and the Flowgenix Waterless Car Wash Spray both emphasize a long-lasting wax that is great for detailing and leaving a shiny coat over your vehicle’s exterior. A product that lasts and makes it worth your while is important to get the most out of your purchase.
Product Type
Waterless car washes come in many different forms. Some are designed to wax, shine, or best to dilute in small amounts of water for a deeper clean. Depending on the type of cleaning method and result you are hoping to achieve, one product may be ideal over another.
Looking at the Optimum No Rinse Wash & Shine and the Chemical Guys Swift Wipe, both are great products. But the Optimum is best when diluted in a small amount of water for a deep clean, whereas Chemical Guys is better on its own to leave a protective shine on your vehicle.
Cleaning Add-Ons
All cleaning products and sprayers require some sort of rag or towel to wipe the surface and properly clean. While this may seem obvious, many waterless car wash products don’t come with those items that are necessary to use each sprayer. Most auto enthusiasts already have a few microfiber towels hanging around the garage, but if you don’t, it’s something you should consider upfront.
The Aero Cosmetic Car Wash Kit is a prime example of a complete waterless car wash product. This kit comes with microfiber towels, a sponge, and a refill of their car wash product. If you prefer making one purchase that has a refill and towels included, a waterless wash kit may be the best choice.
How We Tested
The five best waterless car wash products in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the five waterless car wash products that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how simple the product was to use, the value of purchase, and the end result of each product. Each waterless car wash product was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Ease Of Use
Washing your car is not the most exciting task you could do on a weekend, so our team wants to make cleaning your car an easy and painless process. By testing ease of use we determined how well each product was applied to spots on our test vehicle that needed cleaning. Ease of use was determined by how simple the product was to initially apply to the test vehicle, followed by how well the product picked up any dirt or grime with the use of a clean microfiber cloth.
Value
Car detailing projects can get expensive, and we want to be sure you are getting the most out of whichever product you choose for a waterless car wash. Depending on product size, if the product comes with towels for cleaning, or even refills bottles in some cases, these will all impact the value. This helps to determine if a separate purchase is needed to get the most out of one of these waterless car washes.
Results
When buying any car wash or detailing product, the end result is a cleaner car than before. By testing how clean our test vehicle is after applying and using each product, we hope to help you make a better decision as to which product will be best for your cleaning needs. We tested this by cleaning dirt spots on our test vehicle. We then compared the before and after for a visual reference so we can see how well each waterless car wash product performed.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.