The five best waterless car wash products in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the five waterless car wash products that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how simple the product was to use, the value of purchase, and the end result of each product. Each waterless car wash product was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.

Ease Of Use

Washing your car is not the most exciting task you could do on a weekend, so our team wants to make cleaning your car an easy and painless process. By testing ease of use we determined how well each product was applied to spots on our test vehicle that needed cleaning. Ease of use was determined by how simple the product was to initially apply to the test vehicle, followed by how well the product picked up any dirt or grime with the use of a clean microfiber cloth.

Value

Car detailing projects can get expensive, and we want to be sure you are getting the most out of whichever product you choose for a waterless car wash. Depending on product size, if the product comes with towels for cleaning, or even refills bottles in some cases, these will all impact the value. This helps to determine if a separate purchase is needed to get the most out of one of these waterless car washes.

Results

When buying any car wash or detailing product, the end result is a cleaner car than before. By testing how clean our test vehicle is after applying and using each product, we hope to help you make a better decision as to which product will be best for your cleaning needs. We tested this by cleaning dirt spots on our test vehicle. We then compared the before and after for a visual reference so we can see how well each waterless car wash product performed.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.