Setup for the Vyncs tracker was relatively straightforward. It was easy to plug into our vehicle’s OBD-II port and activate once we purchased our subscription through the Vyncs app.

Performance

Using the Vyncs Basic plan, we were able to track our vehicle’s location at 60-second intervals. The map was legible enough to clearly follow our vehicle’s route and provided trip history for each point of contact. It also gave us driver habit updates such as moments of rapid acceleration and hard braking. Some trackers have issues with blind spots or service failures, but the Vyncs had no problems reaching a signal.

One thing that we really liked about the Vyncs was the vehicle diagnostics feature. Through the app, we were given information on everything from our vehicle’s fuel level to emissions status. Other battery-operated GPS trackers do not provide these sorts of statistics.