Want to keep an eye on your vehicle’s location? The Vyncs GPS Tracker earned a top spot in our review of the best GPS trackers for cars, and our product testing team thinks it’s a solid choice for those looking for a simple-to-use tracking device.
Our review team tested the Vyncs tracker to gauge its tracking capabilities, ease of use, and value. Keep reading for an in-depth look into how the Vyncs worked for us and how it compares to the competition.
Vyncs GPS Tracker Overview And Features
Our Take: Great tracking for a basic plan, but can get pricey with upgrades.
What’s In The Box?
Packaging for the Vyncs is very simple. The Vyncs GPS device itself and a setup instruction manual are the only two things included in the box.
You will also need an iPhone, Android, or any other smartphone that can operate apps in order to collect tracking data from this device.
Vyncs GPS Tracker Testing Process
Our product review team considered three factors while reviewing the Vyncs GPS Tracker:
- Tracking Capabilities: GPS trackers for cars should provide real-time location updates. OB-II trackers, in particular, generally provide vehicle diagnostics such as fuel economy and engine health.
- Ease of Use: Most GPS trackers are built for everyday use, so they should be easy to install and their respective apps simple to understand.
- Value: Many GPS trackers have three costs: the price of the device, a one-time activation fee, and a recurring monthly or annual subscription. The average monthly subscription for GPS trackers is between $5 and $25 per month, with premium plans capping at around $50 per month.
For testing purposes, we bought a Vyncs Basic tracking subscription. We accessed the tracking app using iOS 15 on an iPhone 12 Pro. The Vyncs device was connected to our testing vehicle’s OBD-II port, and we collected driving data over a 24-hour period.
What We Like
Setup for the Vyncs tracker was relatively straightforward. It was easy to plug into our vehicle’s OBD-II port and activate once we purchased our subscription through the Vyncs app.
Performance
Using the Vyncs Basic plan, we were able to track our vehicle’s location at 60-second intervals. The map was legible enough to clearly follow our vehicle’s route and provided trip history for each point of contact. It also gave us driver habit updates such as moments of rapid acceleration and hard braking. Some trackers have issues with blind spots or service failures, but the Vyncs had no problems reaching a signal.
One thing that we really liked about the Vyncs was the vehicle diagnostics feature. Through the app, we were given information on everything from our vehicle’s fuel level to emissions status. Other battery-operated GPS trackers do not provide these sorts of statistics.
What We Don’t Like
For customers that want excellent tracking functionality, you will have to weigh the value of Vyncs’ multiple fees and steep subscription prices.
Subscription Costs
The brand advertises that there are no monthly fees, yet users must pay anywhere between $99.99 to $119.99 upfront for an annual subscription. And this doesn’t include the one-time activation fee of $39.99, plus a renewal fee of $78.93 after the first year of use.
Another drawback is the features associated with each plan. While the Vyncs Premium plan costs $109.99 per year, the only upgrade it offers versus standard plans is access to roadside protection. The Vyncs Pro plan costs $119.99 and doesn’t offer anything more than the Premium plan.
Vyncs GPS Tracker Reviews
The Vyncs GPS Tracker is the ninth-ranked bestseller for car GPSs on Amazon, garnering over 5,300 reviews. Customers give this tracker an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Nearly 60 percent of these are 5 stars.
Positive Vyncs GPS Tracker Reviews
Positive reviews of the Vyncs GPS Tracker highlight its usefulness as a tracker for teenagers and elderly drivers, specifically noting the accuracy of the Vync’s geofencing.
“Bought this a few months ago to track my 17-year-old daughter. It works great and is easy to install and configure. I was able to set up zones so that when she enters or leaves them, I get a notification from the Vyncs application installed on my Android phone.”
– Geoff via Amazon
“I don’t know what to say about it that hasn’t already been said. I use it to keep tabs on my elderly mother. Another great feature is the ability to remotely monitor vehicle stats so I can tell her when it’s time to get her oil changed, etc.”
– John via Amazon
Negative Vyncs GPS Tracker Reviews
Some customer complaints we found targeted issues with Vyncs’s web app, claiming that it does not work well over time. One customer had a real struggle with getting the web app to work, and says:
“The hardware is fine and pretty easy to install, but now that it’s been in use for several weeks, I’ve found it’s unreliable and buggy. The web app is completely different from the Android app, and both are frustrating to use. Data is missing, out of order, out of sync, and inconsistent.”
– Eric via Amazon
Our Take On The Vyncs GPS Tracker: 4.7 Stars
The Vyncs GPS Tracker is a powerful real-time GPS car tracker, but requires higher upfront costs to access its full potential. Should this tracker fail to live up to your expectations, Vyncs offer a free 30-day return period with the purchase of one of its trackers. Subscribers to Vyncs can also receive free tracker repairs after the first 30 days of use.
The typical subscription cost of a GPS tracker is anywhere between $5 to $25 per month, and Vyncs falls within this price range. However, Vyncs requires the cost to be paid upfront, with upgrades such as driving alerts and GPS updates only available in its premium packages.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Tracking Capabilities
|5
|Ease Of Use
|5
|Value
|4
If you want to keep occasional tabs on a loved one’s location, the Vyncs GPS Tracker is a great choice. It’s relatively easy to use, and its tracking system is precise within a few feet of a vehicle’s location at all times. We especially recommend the Vyncs to anyone who likes to have their vehicle maintenance status on hand.
How It Compares
If you want a vehicle GPS tracker that offers similar features at a lower cost, you may want to check out the Bouncie GPS Car Tracker. It offers real-time tracking with 15-second intervals and has a monthly subscription of only $8. We also named it the Best Overall car GPS tracker in our round-up review.
The LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker is worth mentioning for those who want a battery-powered tracker. With up to six months of survival time in low power mode and a super strong magnetic body, this tracker is built to last.
Our Review Standards
To select the GPS tracker in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
