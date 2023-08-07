To accurately test this dash cam, we wanted to look at the ease of installation into our vehicle, the overall video quality, the user interface in correlation to our phone, and any additional features we look for in a dash camera recorder.

Ease of Installation

To test the ease of installation, we wanted to determine the amount of time and degree of difficulty it took to get the VIOFO dash cam installed in our testing vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe. This score also considers the simplicity or difficulty and time it took for our testing team to adjust and readjust the dash camera to capture the right angles.

Video Quality

We tested the video quality of the VIOFO WM1 through the clarity of the dashcam footage we recorded. We wanted to see how well the dashcam processes video and captures angles. By driving around in our testing vehicle, we wanted to see how well the dash camera picked up license plates, road signs, and passing vehicles.

User Interface

To test the user interface, we wanted to look at the smartphone app, VIOFO, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices. We determined how simple the dashcam was to connect to our smartphone, an iPhone 14 Pro Max with the latest iOS update. Lastly, we wanted to see how easy the footage was to save, review, and upload from the smartphone onto a computer or into the iPhone Cloud storage.

Extra Features

Our team has tested multiple dash cams, which helped us to compare the features of the VIOFO WM1 against other cameras. We wanted to look at features of the VIOFO WM1 including live view through the phone app, parking mode, GPS tracking, and more.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and handles each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.