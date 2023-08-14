Our review team tested several dash cams and evaluated each camera based on the following criteria:

Ease of installation

Video quality

User interface (UI)

Extra features

The Viofo A139 Pro does well by all of our metrics and stands out when it comes to video quality.

Ease Of Installation: 3.5 Out Of 5.0

This is where the A139 performs the worst (relatively). This dash cam isn’t particularly difficult to install, but we deduct points in this category for a couple of reasons. The primary reason is the use of an adhesive mount. In general, suction mounts are preferable. Suction mounts are easier to attach, adjust, and keep attached. Viofo does include a second sticky pad in case you mess up the first attempt.

The other thing that makes the A139 hard to install is the number of wires you will have to deal with if you also attach the interior- and rear-facing cameras.

Video Quality: 5.0 Out Of 5.0

Viofo recording quality stands out above most other brands. The front-facing camera is capable of recording at 4K and 60 frames per second (though not simultaneously). It should also be noted that when used in conjunction with other recording channels (the rear- and interior-facing cameras), the front-facing camera can only record in 2K at maximum. This is still a higher image quality than most entry-level dash cams.

Viofo nighttime recording quality is exceptional – among the best of the dash cams we’ve tested. This is in part due to the Sony Starvis 2 sensor, which allows the Viofo to record near-infrared light better than most any other dash cam. Even other 4K dash cams will not offer the same level of clarity because of less-advanced sensors.

User Interface (UI): 4.0 Out Of 5.0

Operating the A139 Pro is simple. There are a few buttons on the camera itself, but it can also be operated with a smartphone using the Viofo app. This app is functional but has no special frills or features, which may be a plus for some users who prefer a streamlined experience.

Extra Features: 4.5 Out Of 5

In addition to the standard dash cam features such as loop recording, built-in GPS, and a G-sensor, the A139 Pro also has audio recording capabilities. The included microphone provides a big step up from the few other dash cams with built-in microphones.

The other feature that stands out about the A139 is the parking mode. Most dash cams have a parking mode that begins recording when an event is detected (either the camera detects motion or the G-sensor does). These sensors don’t always work and sometimes may not begin recording until it is too late.

The A139 Pro parking mode can be set to event detection mode or time-lapse mode, which records continuously at a lower framerate. This mode provides ongoing surveillance of your vehicle while it is parked. If you intend to use this feature, be sure to purchase and install the HK3-C ACC hardware kit.