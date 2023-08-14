The Viofo A139 Pro is Viofo’s premier dash cam model. We had the chance to test the three-channel model, which records at a crisp 4K resolution (front camera) and includes rear- and interior-facing cameras.
Our review team was impressed with the image resolution in particular, which is why we list it as offering the “Best Image Quality” in our best dash cams roundup. This review takes a closer look at the A139 Pro to help you decide if the $300 price tag is worth the investment.
Viofo A139 Pro Dash Camera Overview And Features
- Excellent recording quality
- Includes rear- and interior-facing cameras
- Excellent nighttime recording
- Expensive
- Uses adhesive mount
The Viofo A139 Pro is among the best dash cams in terms of video quality and clarity. It includes Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 technology, which boasts exceptional NIR (near infrared) light sensors, meaning high-quality nighttime recording quality.
Key Features
- Maximum recording resolution: 4k (front), 1080p (rear and interior)
- Maximum frame rate: 60 fps (at 2K)
- Field of view: 140 degrees (front view), 165 degrees (rear view)
- Operating temperature: -4.0°F to 149.0°F
- GPS: Yes
- Mounting style: Adhesive mount
What’s In The Box?
When you purchase a Viofo A139 Pro, the following is included:
- 4K front-facing camera
- USB-C cable
- Car charger adapter
- Adhesive GPS mount
- USB-A microSD card reader
- Circular polarizing lens filter
- Trim removal tool
- Two windshield static stickers
- Spare front mount sticky pad
- 6.0-meter rear camera cable
- 1.0-m interior camera cable
- Bluetooth® control button
- External microphone
In addition to the items listed above, you can also purchase the following add-ons at an additional cost:
- 1080p rear-facing camera
- 1080p interior-facing camera
- Viofo HK3-C ACC hardware kit
The HK3-C is an external battery kit for the A139 Pro. The reason to buy and install this hardware kit is if you plan to use the A139’s continuous recording parking feature. The HK3-C will prevent the A139 from draining your car battery while the engine is off.
As with many dash cams, Viofo does not include micro SD cards with their products. You can purchase a micro SD card directly from Viofo.
Viofo A139 Pro Dash Camera Testing Process
Our review team tested several dash cams and evaluated each camera based on the following criteria:
- Ease of installation
- Video quality
- User interface (UI)
- Extra features
The Viofo A139 Pro does well by all of our metrics and stands out when it comes to video quality.
Ease Of Installation: 3.5 Out Of 5.0
This is where the A139 performs the worst (relatively). This dash cam isn’t particularly difficult to install, but we deduct points in this category for a couple of reasons. The primary reason is the use of an adhesive mount. In general, suction mounts are preferable. Suction mounts are easier to attach, adjust, and keep attached. Viofo does include a second sticky pad in case you mess up the first attempt.
The other thing that makes the A139 hard to install is the number of wires you will have to deal with if you also attach the interior- and rear-facing cameras.
Video Quality: 5.0 Out Of 5.0
Viofo recording quality stands out above most other brands. The front-facing camera is capable of recording at 4K and 60 frames per second (though not simultaneously). It should also be noted that when used in conjunction with other recording channels (the rear- and interior-facing cameras), the front-facing camera can only record in 2K at maximum. This is still a higher image quality than most entry-level dash cams.
Viofo nighttime recording quality is exceptional – among the best of the dash cams we’ve tested. This is in part due to the Sony Starvis 2 sensor, which allows the Viofo to record near-infrared light better than most any other dash cam. Even other 4K dash cams will not offer the same level of clarity because of less-advanced sensors.
User Interface (UI): 4.0 Out Of 5.0
Operating the A139 Pro is simple. There are a few buttons on the camera itself, but it can also be operated with a smartphone using the Viofo app. This app is functional but has no special frills or features, which may be a plus for some users who prefer a streamlined experience.
Extra Features: 4.5 Out Of 5
In addition to the standard dash cam features such as loop recording, built-in GPS, and a G-sensor, the A139 Pro also has audio recording capabilities. The included microphone provides a big step up from the few other dash cams with built-in microphones.
The other feature that stands out about the A139 is the parking mode. Most dash cams have a parking mode that begins recording when an event is detected (either the camera detects motion or the G-sensor does). These sensors don’t always work and sometimes may not begin recording until it is too late.
The A139 Pro parking mode can be set to event detection mode or time-lapse mode, which records continuously at a lower framerate. This mode provides ongoing surveillance of your vehicle while it is parked. If you intend to use this feature, be sure to purchase and install the HK3-C ACC hardware kit.
What We Like About The Viofo A139 Pro Dash Camera
The reason to purchase the Viofo 139 Pro dash cam is for the recording quality, especially the nighttime recording quality. If you are hoping for a full recording of everything that happens around and inside your vehicle (including audio), the A139 is a good bet.
Another thing that stands out about this camera is the additional hardware like the polarized lens, Bluetooth remote, additional cameras, and external battery kit.
What We Don’t Like About The Viofo A139 Pro Dash Camera
There isn’t much to complain about regarding the A139 Pro with the exception of the adhesive mounting style, which is still very common for dash cams. And though this is an excellent dash cam, it is also expensive. Those in need of a basic dash cam for insurance purposes can get a workable option for less than $100.
Viofo A139 Pro Reviews
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on more than 70 ratings
This HD dash cam has mostly positive reviews on Amazon. Video quality is the most consistently-praised feature and there are few recurring complaints.
Positive Viofo A139 Pro Reviews
In addition to the crisp day and night recording quality, reviewers praise the Viofo A139 Pro because it is reliable and easy to use.
“The sensor on this dashcam is finally good enough for me to consider the 4K useable. In the past a lot of the 4K dash cams were using crappy sensors so it didn’t even matter that the resolution was high, you cannot make out the details anyways.” – Tony N.
Another thing reviewers frequently praise about Viofo is the customer service. Several reviewers who had to replace or order additional parts describe a helpful and responsive support staff.
Negative Viofo A139 Pro Reviews
While the Viofo app is easy to use and works fine, it is also basic compared to some other options and a few customers note this. Another complaint about this camera is the sometimes spotty wifi connection.
“Sometimes while driving, the camera will just announce that ‘wifi has been disabled.’ No idea what causes this. It doesn’t stop the recording, and you can turn wifi back on again, but it is odd that it just randomly does this.” – John Sheppard, via Amazon
Some have mentioned, as we noted, that this camera uses an adhesive mount that makes it difficult to position and reposition.
Our Take On The Viofo A139 Pro Dash Camera: 4.3 Stars
The Viofo A139 Pro dash cam is your best bet for a dash cam that does it all: interior recording, rear-view, and high-definition 4K front video. Those in need of a dash cam for capturing the fine details should consider this option.
|Our Rating
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Ease of Installation
|3.5 out of 5.0
|Video Quality
|5.0 out of 5.0
|User Interface
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Extra Features
|4.5 out of 5.0
