Vantrue N4 Pro Review

The Vantrue N4 Pro is a feature-packed, reliable dash cam for capturing all angles inside and outside your vehicle.

Motor1 Reviews Team Take:

The Vantrue N4 Pro’s $380 price tag is on the higher end, with most dash cams ranging from $90 to $400. That said, it justifies this price tag with a list of extra features not offered by many other dash cams in this range.

This dash cam delivers best-in-class video quality from more angles than you’ll find with other cameras. However, you pay a fairly steep price for all these benefits.

The Vantrue N4 Pro is a high-quality dash cam with three different angles: an interior-facing camera, a rear-facing camera, and a front-facing camera. It’s a high-end product with a high-end price tag—but may be worth the cost depending on what you value.

This review highlights all the details you’d want to know before buying this dash cam. From our favorite features to our notes for improvement, we’ve compiled the essential information and features of this Vantrue dash camera.

Vantrue N4 Pro: Our Review

Our dash cam ratings take into account ease of installation, video quality, the user interface of both the camera and smartphone app (if applicable), and any additional features that set them apart.

The Vantrue N4 camera ranked No. 5 out of nine in our best dash cams roundup, earning high marks for its crystal-clear image quality, but losing points due to its hefty price tag.

Vantrue N4 Pro Ratings: Our Testing Process

After looking at factors such as frame rate, field of view, customer ratings, and prices, our product testing team ordered a long list of dash cams. A team member tested each one on a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, taking note of the installation, video quality, user interface, and additional features included with the cam. We gave the Vantrue N4 Pro a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

Vantrue N4 Pro: Overview and Features

Cost : $380

: $380 Overall rating : 4.1 out of 5.0

: 4.1 out of 5.0 Max recording resolution : 2160p

: 2160p Frame rate : 30 FPS and 1 (timelapse)

: 30 FPS and 1 (timelapse) Field of view : 165 degrees (front view), 158 degrees (rear view), and 160 degrees (interior)

: 165 degrees (front view), 158 degrees (rear view), and 160 degrees (interior) Operating temperature : -14.0° Fahrenheit to 158.0°F

: -14.0° Fahrenheit to 158.0°F GPS : Yes

: Yes Warranty : One year

: One year Mounting style : Magnetic

: Magnetic What’s in the box: Vantrue N4 Pro dash cam and rear camera, car charger, GPS mount, adhesive stickers, cloth, and rear camera cable

The Vantrue Nexus 4 Pro has 4K image quality, capturing and recording clear images of moving surroundings and vehicles during both day and night. This dash cam has a voice control feature to keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, one of the many additional features of this camera.

Pros Great video quality

Voice control

Interior, exterior, and rear cameras

One-year warranty Cons Higher cost

Difficult to install and hard-wired connection

What We Like

Our team found this camera easy to use. The image quality was ideal, capturing great angles and fully recording our surroundings. We noticed this camera could clearly pick up street names, road signs, and license plate numbers, which other cameras struggle with. We found the process of connecting the Vantrue mobile app to our iPhone to be simple.

Installation was clear enough as well. While we didn’t use a hardwire kit, a power cable connects to the dash cam and is the only step to get it up and running. If you want exclusive features like parking mode and motion detection, you’ll want to hardwire this dash cam into your vehicle, which can be a laborious process.

What We Don’t Like

While connecting to the Vantrue app was simple, we did find the app occasionally hard to navigate and glitchy. The built-in GPS feature was not as reliable as we had hoped, with poorer navigation abilities compared to Google or Apple Maps.

The user interface was poor compared to other dash cam apps. A few of the buttons were vague, leaving us to click around to see what each button did. That being said, the app is functional after you figure it out.

Vantrue N4 Pro Customer Reviews

Amazon review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 (approx. 1,000 reviews)

With a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating on Amazon, buyers seem satisfied with the Vantrue N4 Pro camera. Customers seem to like the quality, camera, and night vision, claiming that it’s durable and easy to use. However, some buyers had mixed experiences when it came to connectivity and the larger size.

Our Take On The Vantrue N4 Pro: 4.1 Stars

The Vantrue N4 Pro is a reliable 4K dash cam with great video quality to capture all angles of your vehicle. With Wi-Fi capabilities, an interior cabin camera, loop recording, and voice commands, this camera is designed to give you peace of mind on the road.

This dash camera reads license plates, road signs, vehicle make and model, and highway exits to pinpoint exactly where you are if a collision occurs. Overall, we gave the Vantrue 4.1 out of 5.0 stars based on ease of installation, video quality, UI, and extra features that make this camera stand out.

Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Installation 4.0 Video Quality 4.5 User Interface 4.0 Extra Features 4.0 Overall Rating 4.1

Vantrue N4 Pro Review: Bottom Line

This three-channel camera is a great option if you want to utilize two exterior cameras and an interior camera for safety and peace of mind. At around $380, this dash cam is on the higher end, but we think it’s worth the investment if you want a reliable, high-quality camera.

Vantrue N4 Pro: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about the Vantrue N4 Pro:

Does the Vantrue N4 Pro have GPS? Yes, the Vantrue N4 Pros is equipped with a GPS feature tracking speed and location. This feature also includes coordinates and driving speeds when recording, making it a nice feature that not all dash cams offer. What comes in the Vantrue N4 Pro box? When unboxing your new Vantrue dash cam, you’ll find the Vantrue N4 Pro dash cam, the rear camera dash cam, a car charger, adhesive stickers, a cleaning cloth, a GPS mount, a rear camera type-C cable, and a USB-C power cable. Do I have to use a Vantrue SD card? For better performance, it’s highly recommended to use a Vantrue-brand micro SD card because they are specifically designed to meet the demands of continuous recording and essential features included in this camera to ensure durability and reliability. How do I connect my Vantrue N4 Pro to my phone? After the Wi-Fi on the dash cam is turned on and your Vantrue app is downloaded, you will click “Add Device” and select Nexus series, followed by choosing the N4 Pro model. You’ll want to confirm the corresponding Wi-Fi name and double-check that your smartphone’s Wi-Fi function is on. In just a few steps, the Vantrue N4 Pro will be reliably connected to your phone.

Full Vantrue N4 Pro Testing Methodology

To test the Vantrue N4 Pro, we paid particular attention to installation, video quality, user interface, and any additional features that make this camera stand out. Below, you’ll find more information about the in-depth testing we did to ensure this dash cam is a reliable option to consider.

Ease of Installation

Our ease of installation score is based on the time and hassle it takes to install each dash cam. Those that required little setup out of the box and included easy-to-follow instructions scored highest in this category. Our ease of installation score also considers how difficult it was to adjust (and readjust) the position and angle of each dash cam.

Video Quality

Our video quality score is based on the clarity of the dashcam footage. This is partially related to video recording quality, but that isn’t the only factor that makes dash cam footage legible. How a dash cam processes video and its dynamic range (difference between light and dark values) can greatly affect dash cam footage quality.

Dash cams that provided the clearest view for reading license plates (both during the day and at night) scored highest in this category, as this is a crucial use of dash cams for most people.

User Interface

Our user interface score is based on how easy the dash cam menu is to navigate. Dash cams with simple, intuitive menus scored best here. Also important is how easy it was to access dashcam footage. Dash cams with multiple methods for reviewing footage (such as downloading to your phone, connecting to a computer, or viewing directly on the dash cam screen) score highest in this category.

Extra Features

The dash cams with the most and best extra features scored highest in this category. We also considered how well these extra features work. For instance, many dash cams include event detection, but some have a more sensitive motion detector than others.

How We Score Products

We gave the Vantrue N4 Pro 4.1 out of 5.0 stars overall. Star ratings help us to differentiate between the best dash cams we test and recommend. Find out more about how we numerically rate our dash cams below.

5.0 Stars : A 5.0-star rating is a high score for almost all products in our review. If the dash cam we tested excels in the user interface, has great video quality, many unique features, and takes little time to install, you’d see a 5.0-star rating.

: A 5.0-star rating is a high score for almost all products in our review. If the dash cam we tested excels in the user interface, has great video quality, many unique features, and takes little time to install, you’d see a 5.0-star rating. 4.0 Stars : A 4.0-star rating is an above-average rating. If the dash cam we tested had good video quality but could have been easier for us to install or we found the corresponding smartphone app to be occasionally glitchy, you’d see a 4.0-star score.

: A 4.0-star rating is an above-average rating. If the dash cam we tested had good video quality but could have been easier for us to install or we found the corresponding smartphone app to be occasionally glitchy, you’d see a 4.0-star score. 3.0 Stars : For average ratings, we give products 3.0 stars. For example, if we had some difficulty installing a dash cam and it took more time to install than other dash cams we’ve tested, we would likely give the camera 3.0 stars for ease of installation.

: For average ratings, we give products 3.0 stars. For example, if we had some difficulty installing a dash cam and it took more time to install than other dash cams we’ve tested, we would likely give the camera 3.0 stars for ease of installation. 2.0 Stars : A 2.0-star rating is a below-average score. If the camera we tested lacks in user interface with a poorly designed smartphone app that makes it difficult to download or access footage, we would likely give the dash cam 2.0 stars for UI.

: A 2.0-star rating is a below-average score. If the camera we tested lacks in user interface with a poorly designed smartphone app that makes it difficult to download or access footage, we would likely give the dash cam 2.0 stars for UI. 1.0 Star: A 1.0-star rating is the lowest score we give in our review. If the dash cam is defective in some way or has very poor video quality making it impossible to see license plates or road signs, we would give the camera a 1.0-star score.

