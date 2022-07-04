One of the few conversion van covers on the market, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Conversion Van Cover is a durable, yet breathable choice for your next adventure. Its multiple layers protect against wind, rain, dirt, debris, and scratches, and the material allows moisture to escape, guarding against mold or mildew.

Rather than a fully elastic hem, this CarCovers.com model comes with reinforced grommets and elastic front and rear hems to secure the cover on windy days. We also like the product’s double-stitched seams. A problem we often see with vehicle covers is that although the material is waterproof, it leaks through the cover’s seams. Double stitching helps alleviate this issue.

CarCovers.com offers semi-custom products in which drivers can input their vehicle dimensions to ensure the right fit for their van. Plus, the cover comes with a lifetime warranty in case of any defective materials or workmanship.

Key Features

Cost : Around $345

: Around $345 Semi-custom sizing for multiple models

Multi-layered

Reflective polyester external layer with waterproof coating

Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and wind-resistant

Mold- and mildew-resistant synthetic materials

Built-in grommets

Fleece interior

Elastic hem

Double-stitched seams

Front and rear labeling for easy installation

Antenna patch kit included

Storage bag included

Cable and lock set included

Machine washable

Lifetime limited warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Since CarCovers.com combines its car, truck, and SUV cover reviews, it’s difficult to find a concrete rating for its van cover. Overall, the company boasts a 4.8- out of 5-star customer review average. Positive customer reviews note the retailer’s covers’ long-term durability, ease of use, and snug fit.

We also turned to trusted review sites like Trustpilot to get a clear understanding of CarCovers.com’s’ overall customer satisfaction ratings. On Trustpilot, the company has a 4-star rating and boasts largely positive customer reviews. However, some buyers noted communication issues when trying to use their lifetime warranty.