Purchasing the right cover for your van can lengthen your vehicle’s lifespan and save you money on costly cosmetic repairs. But what are the best van covers on the market?
In this article, we discuss high-quality van covers for both commuter vans and conversion vans based on durability, indoor/outdoor function, affordability, and design features. We’ve done the homework so you can find the best van cover for your needs.
5 Best Van Covers
- Best Overall: Seal Skin Elite Van Cover
- Best For Conversion Vans: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Conversion Van Cover
- Best Value: Seal Skin ProGuard Van Cover
- Also Consider: CarCovers Class B RV Van Cover
- Best Indoor Cover: Budge Rain Barrier Van Cover
#1 Best Overall: Seal Skin Elite Van Cover
The Seal Skin Elite™ Van Cover is custom-fit to your exact make and model of van. This means that this waterproof van cover will provide you with the most comprehensive protection. Air vents allow for air flow, but prevent the formation of mold or mildew. A built-in elastic hem and reinforced grommets ensure this cover fits tightly and securely to your van.
If this van cover rips or tears prematurely, worry not, as the Seal Skin Elite cover is protected under a five-year warranty. However, you shouldn’t need to worry about this van cover standing the test of time as it’s constructed from high-grade polypropylene fabric that’s ideal for protecting against whatever Mother Nature throws your way.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $155
- Custom sizing
- Made from high-quality fabric
- Breathable material
- Water-resistant
- Built-in elastic hem
- Free shipping
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
A large number of customers have left reviews online for the Seal Skin Elite Van Cover. A huge number of customers reference how helpful the company’s customer service department is. Quite a few customers mention how much they appreciate the custom sizing.
#2 Best For Conversion Vans: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Conversion Van Cover
One of the few conversion van covers on the market, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Conversion Van Cover is a durable, yet breathable choice for your next adventure. Its multiple layers protect against wind, rain, dirt, debris, and scratches, and the material allows moisture to escape, guarding against mold or mildew.
Rather than a fully elastic hem, this CarCovers.com model comes with reinforced grommets and elastic front and rear hems to secure the cover on windy days. We also like the product’s double-stitched seams. A problem we often see with vehicle covers is that although the material is waterproof, it leaks through the cover’s seams. Double stitching helps alleviate this issue.
CarCovers.com offers semi-custom products in which drivers can input their vehicle dimensions to ensure the right fit for their van. Plus, the cover comes with a lifetime warranty in case of any defective materials or workmanship.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $345
- Semi-custom sizing for multiple models
- Multi-layered
- Reflective polyester external layer with waterproof coating
- Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and wind-resistant
- Mold- and mildew-resistant synthetic materials
- Built-in grommets
- Fleece interior
- Elastic hem
- Double-stitched seams
- Front and rear labeling for easy installation
- Antenna patch kit included
- Storage bag included
- Cable and lock set included
- Machine washable
- Lifetime limited warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Since CarCovers.com combines its car, truck, and SUV cover reviews, it’s difficult to find a concrete rating for its van cover. Overall, the company boasts a 4.8- out of 5-star customer review average. Positive customer reviews note the retailer’s covers’ long-term durability, ease of use, and snug fit.
We also turned to trusted review sites like Trustpilot to get a clear understanding of CarCovers.com’s’ overall customer satisfaction ratings. On Trustpilot, the company has a 4-star rating and boasts largely positive customer reviews. However, some buyers noted communication issues when trying to use their lifetime warranty.
#3 Best Value: Seal Skin ProGuard Van Cover
The Seal Skin ProGuard™ Van Cover is one of the highest quality, but yet still budget-friendly van covers that our team has come across. The van cover itself is made from a polypropylene and cotton mixed fabric, meaning it’s both thicker and stronger than other budget covers. It should be noted that this cover is UV-resistant.
This van cover is ideal for protecting against dust, bird droppings, tree sap, and foliage amongst many other contaminants. This lightweight van cover is highly breathable, allowing air flow within the cover itself but yet still keeping out everything you don’t want coming in contact with your van. Additionally, this van cover is protected under a two-year warranty.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $130
- Vehicle-specific fit
- Mixed fabric
- Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and windproof
- Mold- and mildew-resistant
- Soft interior
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
A large number of customers online have left reviews for the Seal Skin ProGuard Van Cover. Reviewers love the quality of the material and low-cost price point. Many also comment on how well their cover fits their van. Reviewers with negative feedback complain about a lack of communication during the shipping process.
#4 Also Consider: CarsCover Waterproof Class B RV Van Cover
Another quality option for conversion and high-top van drivers, the CarsCover Waterproof Class B RV Van Cover can protect the following vehicle models:
- Winnebago Era
- Airstream Interstate
- Great West
- Leisure Travel
- Pleasure-Way
- Roadtrek
The outdoor car cover can accommodate both recreational vehicles (RVs) and larger vans, such as a cargo van or camper van, and even those with a built-in air conditioning unit. The cover sports zippered panels for easy access at all times, a cinching system for a perfect fit, and buckles and straps for added security against the wind during outdoor use.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $240
- Waterproof and weatherproof
- Breathable material
- Zippered panels
- Rear cinching system
- Elastic corners
- Buckles and strap attachments
- Storage bag included
- Weighs just over 14.0 pounds
What Customers Are Saying
Though this particular model does not have many customer reviews, it does have a 3.6 out of 5-star rating from Amazon customers. Positive reviews mention a quality fit, durable protection, and secure design features. However, buyers caution that installing this cover may require more than one person. Some customers also note that the cover does not include front and rear labels, which can make installation difficult.
#5 Best Indoor Cover: Budge Rain Barrier Van Cover
If you’re looking for a lightweight option to be used indoors or outdoors, consider purchasing the Budge Rain Barrier Van Cover. Available in three sizes, the Budge cover offers indoor and some outdoor protection. It features three breathable layers to protect against trapped moisture, UV rays, light rain, dirt, and debris. It is important to note that this cover is water-resistant, but not waterproof.
For wind and theft protection, the van cover sports both built-in grommets and an elastic hem. It’s a smart option for drivers who have a garage or covered parking area but want some added protection.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Three layers of material
- Breathable material
- Water-resistant
- Built-in grommets
- Elastic hem
- Antenna patch included
- Storage bag included
- Lightweight
- Three sizes available
What Customers Are Saying
Though the Budge Rain Barrier Van Cover does not have the highest average Amazon reviews score. We also looked at other industry retailers to get a better sense of this cover’s quality. The Budge Rain Barrier Van Cover earned a higher 4.1-star rating on average.
Looking at verified customer reviews, positive feedback mentions easy-on, easy-off installation, a snug fit for many van models, and quality protection against Mother Nature.
However, this van cover is not the best for long-term use, based on customer reports. The biggest complaint we saw was that the cover disintegrates over time, sometimes within a year of purchase.
Our Review Standards
To select the five van covers in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, price, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
What To Consider When Buying A Van Cover
Although some van covers offer a universal fit, they typically are not a one-size-fits-all product. When selecting the best van cover for your vehicle, you’ll want to consider a few different factors, including fit, materials, and added features.
Fit
A van cover should fit snugly to keep out unwanted water and debris. Make sure to double-check a cover’s size range or model fit before going to checkout. Amazon offers a helpful tool for van owners to input their make, model, and year to compare to the cover manufacturer’s dimensions.
We also recommend looking for a cover with an elastic or adjustable hem as well as grommets and buckles. These design features help secure your van cover against strong winds and help adjust the fit where needed.
Materials
Multi-layer van covers are common, as different layers protect against different elements and sources of damage. However, you may come across single-layer covers intended for indoor use as well.
Below, we’ve explained common materials used in high-quality van covers.
- Aluminum: Reflects UV rays for sun protection
- Polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA): Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance)
- Polyethylene (PE): Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)
- Polyurethane: Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance
- Synthetics: More resistant to mildew and mold
- Cotton: Guards against scratches, chips, and other cosmetic damage
Added Features
Helpful design features differentiate good van covers from great van covers. Look out for these added features when shopping for a vehicle cover:
- Buckles and clips: Secure cover in case of wind and provide a snug fit
- Antenna patch: Reseals van cover after a small cut is made for antenna
- Grommets: Threaded to secure cover in case of wind and help achieve a more custom fit
- Reflective accents or external layer: Allow the vehicle to be seen in low light conditions
- Storage bag: Allows for portability and storage convenience
- Front and rear indicators: Design makes it easier for drivers to put cover on in the right
- direction
- Door zipper: Driver’s side door can be accessed even with cover on