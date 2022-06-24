Stanley shop vacs are some of the most well-respected and recognizable in the vacuum cleaner industry. Our product testing team researched and put one of Stanley’s highest-rated shop vacs to the test, the Stanley SL18116P. We conducted a rigorous testing process by way of automotive detailing as we tested for suction power, maneuverability, and versatility.

The Stanley SL18116P was our team’s choice for the Best Size shop vac in our industry-wide review of the best shop vacs. This is due to the fact that this wet/dry shop vac is small enough to be light and portable, but big enough to handle most cleanup jobs that you could ask of it.